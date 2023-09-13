Los Ruvalcaba on 59
Food
STARTERS
TACO ABOUT IT
4 Street Style
Served on corn a tortilla with your choice of meat, fresh onion, cilantro, fried onions, cucumbers and limes on the side.
4 Tex-Mex Crispy
Crunchy tortilla filled with choice of meat topped with cool crisp lettuce, tomatoes and chesses.
4 Street Deluxe
Served on corn a tortilla with your choice of meat, fresh onion, cilantro, fried onions, limes and cucumbers on the side.
4 Street TC & Cheese
Four tacos cilantro, onions and cheese.
THE GARDEN TACOS
TACO PLATE
3 Quesa Birria
This are the perfect tacos, filled with melted cheese and choice of meat side of rice, broth for dipping, cilantro, onions and limes.
3 Bacon Tacos
This is the most unbelieve taco, made of flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, hot crunchy salty bacon, topped with queso dip, chesses, beans and rice on the side.
3 Tacos Mixtecos
Corn tortilla filled with cactus and pastor meat. Topped with cilantro, onions. Beans and rice on the side.
3 Fajita Taco plate
Classic Mexican Style choice of your favorite meat, topped with fresh cilantro, onions. Limes, beans and rice on the side
3 Deluxe Taco Plate
choice of meat ,pico de gallo grilled onion,limes. bean and rice on the side
TORTAS BURGERS & MORE
Azteca Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheese, ham, lettuce, pico de gallo, choice of meat, cut into wedges and served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.
Burrito 59 (monster)
Jumbo flour tortilla lightly grilled, wrapped, filled with choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuces, pico de gallo and cheese.
Chimichanga
Deep-fried burrito that are crispy on the outside, stuffed with choice of meat and cheese. White queso on top, lettuce, pico de gallo bean and rice on the side.
Cubana
Packed with ham, sausage, fried hot links, fried eggs, mayonnaises and avocado, beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cream. Fries on the side.
Lara Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chicken, and bacon. Ranch, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo on the side.
Quesadilla Grande
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, choice of meat. Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Pambazo
Mexican dish (very similar to the torta) the bread is dipped and fried in red sauce. filled with shredded chicken mixed with potatoes and chorizo. Lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, French fries on the side.
Traditional Burrito
Flour tortilla wrapped into a sealed cylindrical shape choice of ground beef or shredded chicken stuffed with beans, rice,lettuce, pico de Gallo,cheeses. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
Traditional Torta
Mexican sandwich served on a soft bread roll (bolillo) filled with choice of meat, beans,,queso fresco, mexican cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and contains avocado slices.
TX-Burrito
Is a delicious combination stuffed with meat, row pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans, cheese and queso on top,
El Jefe Burger
Sesame seed bun, delicious meat patty, cheese, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, row lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado slice, onion rings on top and fries on the side.
La Patrona Burger
Sesame seed bun, filled with fresh juicy ground beef, malted cheeses, row onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, mayonnaise and a sweet savory pineapple, French fries on the side.
Mexican Style Burger
Sesame seed bun with Juicy beef patty and chorizo melted cheese served with avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayonnaise, grilled jalapeno on top and French fries on the side.
ENCHILADAS
Ruvalcaba Enchiladas
Made with three pastor (pineapple pork) enchiladas, topped with queso Blanco, beans and rice in the side.
Enchiladas Rojas
Three lightly fried corn tortillas dipped in a delicious red sauce. stuffed with cheeses, topped with chopped potatoes, carrots, Mexican cream queso fresco, lettuce, Pico de Gallo bean and rice on the side.
Enchiladas Potosinas
Five deep-fried empanadas like style, stuffed with chesses. Topped with sour cream, avocado slices, queso fresco, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo beans and rice on the side.
SALADS
Katie Salad
bed of lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, grilled poblano peppers, queso fresco, avocado slices, tortilla strips chicken and shrimp.
Taco Salad
Tortilla basket served with lettuce, choice of meat topped with sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo and guacamole Ruvalcaba like style.
Naked Burrito Salad
The burrito in it's the birthday suit, all the tasty filling in a bowl, without the tortilla clothes, With a choice of meat.
HOUSE FAVORITES
Potatoes Fries (Loaded)
Crispy fries smothered in melty chesse, bacon, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos on the side.
Clássic Nachos
Fried tortilla chips covered with beans and melted cheese, one choice of meat and pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapenos and guacamole on top.
Loco Nachos
Fried tortilla chips covered with beans, melted cheese, steak, chicken, shrimp and pico de gallo, lettuce, jalapenos, scream and guacamole on top.
Ranchero Plate
Bead of rice with grill bell pepper and onions, choice of meat, covered with queso on top and pico de gallo, corn tortillas on the side.
Huarache
Thick oval-shaped fried corn masa base, topped with refried beans, spicy sauce, choice of meat, cilantro, onions, Mexican cream, queso fresco and avocado slice on top.
Fried Gorditas (3)
Tick fried pocket masa base, stuffed with choice of meat, chesses. Lettuce, pico de gallo and rice on the side.
Sopes (3)
Three Fried masa base, with savory toppings with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, Mexican cream, queso fresco and avocado slice on top.
FAJITAS
Trio Fajita
Steak, chicken and shrimp, setup plate (lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and mix cheese) tortillas on the side.
Monterrey Fajitas
Chicken, bacon and malted chesses on top, setup plate and tortillas.
Original Fajitas
steak, or chicken and setup plate tortillas on the side.
Carnitas Fajitas
Shredded juicy pork. Beans and rice, setup plate, tortillas on the side.
Fajitas 59
steak, chicken, shrimp, mexican sausage, pork, fried hot link, cheese, grilled cerrano. and setup plate