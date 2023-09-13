Popular Items

Food

STARTERS

White Queso Dip

White Queso Dip

$6.50

Pico de Gallo on Top

Bean Dip

Bean Dip

$6.50

Beans mixed with Cheese Dip.

Salsa 8oz

Salsa 8oz

$4.99

Salsa 320z

$7.99

Salsa 4oz

$3.99

TACO ABOUT IT

4 Tex-Mex Crispy

4 Tex-Mex Crispy

$10.99

Crunchy tortilla filled with choice of meat topped with cool crisp lettuce, tomatoes and chesses.

4 Street Deluxe

$12.99

Served on corn a tortilla with your choice of meat, fresh onion, cilantro, fried onions, limes and cucumbers on the side.

4 Street TC & Cheese

4 Street TC & Cheese

$10.99

Four tacos cilantro, onions and cheese.

THE GARDEN TACOS

4 Nopales Tacos

$9.99

Nopales are the tender young cactus paddles from the prickly pear, topped with grill onions, Pico de Gallo, and queso fresco.

4 Poblano Pepper Tacos

$9.99

Fresh roasted poblano peppers and grill onions topped with queso fresco, Mexican cream, Fresh cilantro, and onions.

TACO PLATE

3 Quesa Birria

$12.99

This are the perfect tacos, filled with melted cheese and choice of meat side of rice, broth for dipping, cilantro, onions and limes.

3 Bacon Tacos

$13.99

This is the most unbelieve taco, made of flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, hot crunchy salty bacon, topped with queso dip, chesses, beans and rice on the side.

3 Tacos Mixtecos

$12.99

Corn tortilla filled with cactus and pastor meat. Topped with cilantro, onions. Beans and rice on the side.

3 Fajita Taco plate

3 Fajita Taco plate

$12.99

Classic Mexican Style choice of your favorite meat, topped with fresh cilantro, onions. Limes, beans and rice on the side

3 Deluxe Taco Plate

$13.99

choice of meat ,pico de gallo grilled onion,limes. bean and rice on the side

TORTAS BURGERS & MORE

Juicy beef & chorizo, cheese, served with mayonnaise, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, grilled jalapeno on top and fries.

Azteca Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese, ham, lettuce, pico de gallo, choice of meat, cut into wedges and served with sour cream and guacamole on the side.

Burrito 59 (monster)

$15.99

Jumbo flour tortilla lightly grilled, wrapped, filled with choice of meat, beans, rice, lettuces, pico de gallo and cheese.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.99

Deep-fried burrito that are crispy on the outside, stuffed with choice of meat and cheese. White queso on top, lettuce, pico de gallo bean and rice on the side.

Cubana

Cubana

$9.99

Packed with ham, sausage, fried hot links, fried eggs, mayonnaises and avocado, beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cream. Fries on the side.

Lara Quesadilla

$10.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, chicken, and bacon. Ranch, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo on the side.

Quesadilla Grande

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, choice of meat. Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Pambazo

$9.99

Mexican dish (very similar to the torta) the bread is dipped and fried in red sauce. filled with shredded chicken mixed with potatoes and chorizo. Lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, French fries on the side.

Traditional Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla wrapped into a sealed cylindrical shape choice of ground beef or shredded chicken stuffed with beans, rice,lettuce, pico de Gallo,cheeses. Garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.

Traditional Torta

Traditional Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandwich served on a soft bread roll (bolillo) filled with choice of meat, beans,,queso fresco, mexican cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and contains avocado slices.

TX-Burrito

$12.99

Is a delicious combination stuffed with meat, row pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, beans, cheese and queso on top,

El Jefe Burger

El Jefe Burger

$12.99

Sesame seed bun, delicious meat patty, cheese, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, row lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado slice, onion rings on top and fries on the side.

La Patrona Burger

La Patrona Burger

$12.99

Sesame seed bun, filled with fresh juicy ground beef, malted cheeses, row onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, jalapenos, mayonnaise and a sweet savory pineapple, French fries on the side.

Mexican Style Burger

$12.99

Sesame seed bun with Juicy beef patty and chorizo melted cheese served with avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayonnaise, grilled jalapeno on top and French fries on the side.

ENCHILADAS

Ruvalcaba Enchiladas

$11.99

Made with three pastor (pineapple pork) enchiladas, topped with queso Blanco, beans and rice in the side.

Enchiladas Rojas

Enchiladas Rojas

$11.99

Three lightly fried corn tortillas dipped in a delicious red sauce. stuffed with cheeses, topped with chopped potatoes, carrots, Mexican cream queso fresco, lettuce, Pico de Gallo bean and rice on the side.

Enchiladas Potosinas

Enchiladas Potosinas

$11.99

Five deep-fried empanadas like style, stuffed with chesses. Topped with sour cream, avocado slices, queso fresco, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo beans and rice on the side.

SALADS

Katie Salad

$12.99

bed of lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, grilled poblano peppers, queso fresco, avocado slices, tortilla strips chicken and shrimp.

Taco Salad

$13.99

Tortilla basket served with lettuce, choice of meat topped with sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo and guacamole Ruvalcaba like style.

Naked Burrito Salad

$12.99

The burrito in it's the birthday suit, all the tasty filling in a bowl, without the tortilla clothes, With a choice of meat.

HOUSE FAVORITES

Potatoes Fries (Loaded)

Potatoes Fries (Loaded)

$10.99

Crispy fries smothered in melty chesse, bacon, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapenos on the side.

Loco Nachos

$15.90

Fried tortilla chips covered with beans, melted cheese, steak, chicken, shrimp and pico de gallo, lettuce, jalapenos, scream and guacamole on top.

Ranchero Plate

$13.99

Bead of rice with grill bell pepper and onions, choice of meat, covered with queso on top and pico de gallo, corn tortillas on the side.

Huarache

Huarache

$8.99

Thick oval-shaped fried corn masa base, topped with refried beans, spicy sauce, choice of meat, cilantro, onions, Mexican cream, queso fresco and avocado slice on top.

Fried Gorditas (3)

$11.99

Tick fried pocket masa base, stuffed with choice of meat, chesses. Lettuce, pico de gallo and rice on the side.

Sopes (3)

Sopes (3)

$10.99

Three Fried masa base, with savory toppings with beans, choice of meat, lettuce, Mexican cream, queso fresco and avocado slice on top.

FAJITAS

Trio Fajita

Trio Fajita

$16.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp, setup plate (lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and mix cheese) tortillas on the side.

Monterrey Fajitas

Monterrey Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken, bacon and malted chesses on top, setup plate and tortillas.

Original Fajitas

Original Fajitas

$14.99

steak, or chicken and setup plate tortillas on the side.

Carnitas Fajitas

$13.99

Shredded juicy pork. Beans and rice, setup plate, tortillas on the side.

Fajitas 59

$29.99

steak, chicken, shrimp, mexican sausage, pork, fried hot link, cheese, grilled cerrano. and setup plate

KD MENU

KDS Cheese quesadilla

$5.99

beans and rice add meat for extra charge

KDS Ground Beef Taco

$5.99

beans and rice (cheese on top)

KDS Chicken Nuguets

$5.99

fries on the side

KDS corn dog

$5.99

fries on the side

DESSERTS

Churros

$7.99

ice cream

Sopapillas

$7.99

ice cream

Pina Colada Cake

$7.99

tres leches,pineapple home made

Flan

$4.99

home made

Sunday Icecream

$2.99

Vanilla

SIDES

French Fries

$3.50

SD of Rice

$2.95

SD of Refried Beans

$2.95

SD Queso Dip

$1.95

SD Queso Fresco

$1.95

SD Guacamole

$1.99

SD Scream

$1.99

SD Shredded Chesses

$1.65

SD Pico de Gallo

$1.25

SD Limes

$1.25

SD Cerranos Toreados (3)

$1.00

SD Jalapenos

$1.00

SD Flw Tortilla(3)

$1.25

SD Cor Tortillas(4)

$1.25

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Extra Setup plate

$5.99

SD Spicy salsa 2oz

$0.25

A LA CARTE

Keto TC a la Carte

$3.99

Tostada a la carte

$3.99

Sope a la carte

$3.99

Quesabirria a la carte

$3.99

Garden Tc a la carte

$2.50

Becon Tc a la carte

$3.99

Deluxe Tc a la carte

$3.50

Tex-Mex Tc a la carte

$2.99

Street Tc a la carate

$2.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

MON. Fajitas

$9.99

TUE. TC Plate

$9.99

WEDS. TC Plate

$9.99

THUR. SM Quesadilla

$9.99

FRI. SM Quesadilla

$9.99
SC Enchiladas

$9.99

Ribeye Taco plate

$12.99

Beverages

Ice Tea

Sweet tea

$2.99

Un sweet tea

$2.99

Half & half

$2.99

Fountain Drink

Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Crush Orange

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr Dpp

$2.99

HM Made Water (ask for availability)

Limon

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Horchata

$3.99

Mexican Sodas

Jarrito

$2.99

SM coke

$2.99

LG Coke

$3.50

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.00

Bttl Water

$1.00