Los Tres Magueyes
Food
Appetizer
- Cheese Dip$4.25
- Bean dip$4.99
- Guacamole dip$4.75
- Chori Queso Dip$6.99
- Chicken Rolls$8.50
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.75
- Quesadilla Grande$8.99
- Corn on the cob (2)$7.00
- Cheese Sticks$7.99
- Chicken Wings (6)$8.99
- Chicken Wings (12)$14.99
- Sampler Plate 1$11.50
- Sampler Plate 2$14.99
- Fresh Made Guacamole$10.99
- Cheese Dip To-go 4oz$4.99
- Cheese Dip To-go 16oz$14.99
- Large Cheese Dip$9.99
- Chile con Queso$6.99
- Un Elote$3.99
Soups
- Caldo de Camaronees$15.99
Shrimp soup served with tomatoes, onions, cabbage, zucchini , squash, chayote, chipotle peppers and tortillas on the side.
- Chicken Soup$10.25
Crispy fried strips of corn tortilla in a tomato-based mexican soup with chicken stock, spicy pepper, avocado, cheese, cilantro, and lime.
- Caldo de Res$16.25
Comes with chayotes, carrots, potatoes, cabbages, green beans
Nachos
- Nachos with cheese$6.75
- Nachos Supremos$11.25
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef , chopped chicken and refried beans, all covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Nachos Tapatios$13.75
Fajitas meat, bell peppers, cheese and onions. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream on teh side. choice of beef or chicken.
- Nachos Tejanos$18.99
- Nachos with Refried Beans$6.75
- Nachos with Beef/Chicken$8.25
Burritos
- Chori Pollo Burrito$13.99
Extra-big burrito filled with grilled chicken strips and chorizo. Topped with cheese dip and served with cheese dip. Rice and sour cream salad on the side
- Burrito Supremo$13.99
Extra-big burrito filled with tender sliced beef or chicken with bell pepper and onions
- Chile Verde Burrito$12.99
Two burritos filled with pork chunks, rice and topped with green souce and cheese
- ACP Burrito$13.25
Bed of rice topped with grilled chicken, covered with cheese dip and guacamole salad.
- Burrito Cancun$14.99
Extra-big burrito filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese and salsa. Sour cream salad and rice on the side.
- Burrito Grande$12.99
A 10-in tortilla filled with rice, refried bean, pico de gallo and your choice of ch
- Burrito de Carnitas$12.99
Burrito filled with tender pork, topped with cheese dip, serve with rice and sour cream salad.
- Burrito California$13.99
Burrito filled with steak, chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo. Black beans and green salad on the side.
- Burrito Texano$14.99
12-in tortilla with tender steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, grilled onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole salad.
- Burrito Deluxe$10.75
Two burritos one chicken with refried beans and one beef with refried beans, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Burrito Mexicano$10.25
Carnitas, black bean, rice and pico de gallo, topped with Green sauce, cheese dip and red sauce. (Mexican Flag decoration)
- Burrito Jalisco$13.99
Quesadillas & More
- Quesadilla Rellena de Camaron$16.99
Flour tortilla grilled and stuff with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and cheese. Served with side of your choice
- Quesadilla Rellena$10.99
Flour tortilla grilled with cheese and chopped beef. serve with the side of your choice.
- Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Chicken or beef grilled with bell peppers and onions, folded in an extra large flour tortilla with cheese and mushrooms and grlled. served with the side of your choice
- Quesadilla Texana$12.99+
- Sincronizadas de Camaron$14.25
Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with shrimp, cheese, onions sliced jalapenos and chopped avocados and a side choice.
- Sincronizadas$13.25
Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with meat of choice, cheese, onions, slice jalapenos, avocado and side of your choice.
- Combo Quesadillas$14.99
- Choripollo sinconizada$12.99
Combinations
- Combo 1$9.99
- Combo 2$9.99
- Combo 3$9.99
- Combo 4$9.99
- Combo 5$9.99
- Combo 6$9.99
- Combo 7$9.99
- Combo 8$9.99
- Combo 9$9.99
- Combo 10$9.99
- Combo 11$9.99
- Combo 12$9.99
- Combo 13$10.50
- Combo 14$10.50
- Combo 15$10.50
- Combo 16$10.50
- Combo 17$10.50
- Combo 18$10.50
- Combo 19$10.50
- Combo 20$10.50
- Combo 21$10.50
- Combo 22$10.50
- Combo 23$10.50
- Combo 24$10.50
- Combo 25$10.50
- Combo 26$10.50
- Combo 27$10.50
- Combo 28$10.50
- Combo 29$10.50
- Combo 30$10.50
Enchiladas
- Yolandas$13.99
Three chicken enchiladas served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$11.99
Four enchiladas filled with refried beans, topped with our traditional enchilada sauce, lettuce and cheese.
- Enchiladas Los Tres$11.99
Four enchiladas with chorizo and potatoes topped with salsa verde,cilantro and onions
- Enchiladas Poblanas$13.99
Four enchiladas with chicken, topped with mole poblano souce, lettuce and sour cream
- Enchiladas Rancheras$13.99
Three enchiladas with chicken, topped with mole ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, rice and sour cream
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.99
Three chicken enchiladas smothered with green salsa verde with rice, guacamole, and sour cream salad
- Enchiladas Supremas$13.99
Supreme combination consisting of four enchiladas of your choice, all topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchilada side$3.25
Huevos
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Three ranch-style eggs with Mexican sauce on the top. Served with side of choice and tortillas
- Huevos con Chorizo$12.99
Three scrambled eggs wtih Mexican sausage. Served with the side of choice and choice of tortillas.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$12.99
Comes with onions, tomatoes, Jalapenos, and side of your choice
- Huevos con Nopales$11.99
Fajitas
- Fajitas Texanas$17.50
Tender sliced beef chicken and shrimp bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, served with guacamole salad, tortillas and refried beans.
- Mixed Fajitas$15.99
Tender sliced beef, chicken bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, served with guacamole salad, tortillas and refried beans.
- Fajitas a la Costa$16.99
Shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes served with guacamole salad, rice and tortillas
- Fish Fajitas$12.99
Grilled tilapia fillet with green bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with guacamole salad, rice and tortillas
- Chori-Pollo Fajitas$16.99
Sliced of grilled chicken and chorizo with onions adn sliced pineapple served with refried beans, rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
- ACP Fajitas$14.50
Rice adn grilled chicken cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes covered with cheese sauce.
- Fajitas$14.25
Choice of Beef or Chicken
- Fajitas Hawaiianas$16.99
Carnitas, with bell peppers, onions, pineapple
- Parrillada Mexicana Para 2$29.99
Shrimps, Bacon, pork, Steak, chicken, chorizo,
- Fajitas del Mar$18.99
Shrimp, scallop, tilapia, onion and bell pepper
Seafood
- Camarones a la Mayonesa$16.99
- Aguachile$24.99
special sauce, onion, cucumber, serrano pepper
- Mojarra a la chipotle$20.99
- Camarones a la Diabla$16.99
- Coctel de Camarones$18.99
- Camarones al Chipotle$16.99
- Camarones a la Crema$16.99
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$16.99
- Mojarra Frita$17.50
- Tilapia Cancun$14.50
- Ceviche$15.99
Shrimp marinated with lime juice, tomatoes, onions,cilantro, jalapenos
- Ceviche Tropical
- Side de Camarones$12.00+
Pollo
- Flautas de Pollo$11.99
Three deep-fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese dip. Served with chipotle cream on top, pico de gallo, rice and lettuce.
- Pollo Loco$13.25
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with special sauce. Served with your side choice
- Pollo a la Diabla$15.99
Strips of grilled chicken breast seasoned and covered with a devilishy hot souce. Served with side of your choice.
- Tiras de Pollo$14.99
Strips chicken with chipotle cream. Served with rice and black beans.
- Pollo a la Chipotle$15.99
Strips of grilled chicken prepared with a special chipotle sauce.Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
- Pollo a la Crema$15.99
Strip grilled chicken with our sour cream chipotle sauce. served with refried beans, rice, and tortillas
- Pollo Los Tres$13.99
Grilled chicken and chorizo and a special cheese sauce accompained with rice, avocado salad and tortillas.
- Milanesa$15.99
Steak
Grilled
Tacos
- Tacos de Carne Asada$12.75
Three tacos filled with frilled seasoned carne asada, cilantro and onions. served with refried beans, rice and green sauce.
- Tacos de Chorizo$12.75
Three tacos filled with Chorizo, a delicious mexican sausage, cilantro, and onions. served with refried beans, rice and black beans
- Tacos Los Tres$12.25
Two flour tortillas tacos filled with steak, melted chihuahua cheese sliced avocado, and pico de gallo served with rice adn black beans
- Tacos de Carnitas$12.75
- Tacos de Camaron$12.99
- Tacos de Pescado$12.99
- Choripollo Tacos$14.25
- Quesabirria Tacos$16.99
- Tacos de pollo Azado$12.99
- Tacos ala Diabla$14.25
Dessert
Salads
- Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, purple cabbage, cucumbers, croutons and cheese.
- Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A taco of your choice of chicken or beef fajita, grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, filled with beans, lettuce, grated cheese and sour cream
- Shrimp Salad$15.99
Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, purple cabbage and croutons topped with white cheese.
- Salad Los Tres$16.99
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and onions with grilled chicken, beef and shrimp
- Taco Salad$11.25
A crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or potatoes. Served with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
- Fish Salad$11.25
Pork
Especials of the house
- A.C.P$12.25
Grilled of meat of your choice with rice, smothered with cheese dip, toritillas on the side.
- El Alambre$14.99
Chicken or steak strips mixed with onions, peppers topped with cheese sauce. served with rice beans and tortillas.
- Tres Magueyes Dinner$16.99
Shrimp, chicken, and steak served with vegetables and rice.
- Chimichangas$12.50
Two flour tortillas (soft or fried)
- Special Dinner$14.99
One Chalupa, One Chile Relleno, One beef taco, One enchilada, and One tamal served with rice and refried beans.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.99
Four fried taquitos, beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$12.99
Tortillas chips covered with special sauce, chicken, and cheese served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Jalisco Especial$13.99
Grilled chicken and shrimp with babecue chipotle. Served with black beans and vegetables.
- Chipotle Chicken & Shrimp$15.99
Chicken and shrimp and a special chipotle sauce served with rice and fresh guacamole salad.
- Grande Especial$14.99
One burrito, one chalupa, one chile relleno, one enchilada and one beef taco served with rice and refried beans.
- Guadalajara Special$15.25
Grilled beef and chicken breast served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and flour tortillas.
- Tierra y Mar$15.25
Grilled chicken and shrimp with bell peppers, zucchini squash and brocolli, with rice and topped with cheese dip.
- Cazuelon$13.99
- A.C.C.$13.99
- A.C.P.C.$14.75
- A.C.P. w/ Broccoli$13.80
- A.C.P. W/ Veggie$13.50
- A.C.P w/ Chorizo$13.75
- A.C.P. Texano$16.50
Veggie
- Veggie Sincronizada$12.99
Grilled tortilla sandwich stuffed with spinach or mushrooms, cheese, onions, sliced jalapenos, rice and chopped avocado.
- Veggie Fajitas$13.99
Seasoned zucchini, broccoli and squash cooked until tender with olive oil and grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served with beans, guacamole salad and flour tortillas on the side.
- Veggie Burrito$12.99
Extra-big burrito filled with mushrooms, broccoli and squash, bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted cheese and salsa. Served wtih black beans asn sour cream salad.
- Veggie Quesadilla$13.99
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, stewed mushrooms,broccoli, zucchini, squash, bell peppers and onions. Served with refried or black beans and sour cream salad.
- Veggie 1$9.99
- Veggie 2$9.99
- Veggie 3$9.99
- Veggie 4$9.99
- Veggie 5$9.99
- Veggie 6$9.99
- Veggie 7$9.99
- Veggie 8$9.99
- Veggie 9$9.99
- Veggie 10$9.99
- Veggie 11$9.99
- Veggie 12$9.99
A la Carte
Kids Menu
Side
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Black Beans$3.25
- Rice$2.99
- Refried Beans$3.25
- Fries$2.99
- Un Taco$2.99
- Soft Taco$3.25
- Steak Taco$3.99
- Enchilada$3.25
- Side Chimichanga$5.50
- Chile Relleno$3.25
- Tamal$3.25
- Chalupa$3.75
- Taquito$3.25
- Tostada$4.99
- Salsa$1.99+
- Salsa Verde$1.25
- Hot Sauce$1.25
- Tortillas$1.25
- Chips$1.99+
- Chile toreado$1.25
- Chile en Vinagre$1.25
- Jalapeños$1.25
- Piña$1.25
- Lechuga$2.25
- Burrito$4.99