Popular Items

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$5.00+

Specially seasoned rice with chicken and spicy cajun sausage slow cooked to perfection

Trio CL/Gumbo

$13.00

Pick any three gumbos or cajun classics

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Cajun hushpuppies

Main Menu

Appetizers

Mini CL/Gumbo

$5.00

Boudin Balls

$11.00

Cajun Boudin Ball

Gator Bites

$16.00

Cajun Gator Bites

Fried Okra Basket

Fried Okra Basket

$7.00

Fried batter okra

Zydeco Shrimp

Zydeco Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp with zydeco sauce

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Cajun hushpuppies

Fish Bite

$8.00

Amazing fried fish bits

Crab Bites

Crab Bites

Out of stock

Fresh batter crab balls

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Spicy Cajun Sausage

$9.00

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Oyster App

$15.00

Louisiana Favorites

Cajun Pasta Alfredo Chicken (Blackened)

$18.00

Cajun Pasta Alfredo Chicken (Fried)

$18.00

Cajun Pasta Alfredo Chicken (Grilled)

$18.00

Fettuccine noodle with alfredo sauce and chicken

Cajun Pasta Alfredo Shrimp

$20.00

Fettuccine noodle with alfredo sauce and shrimp

Cat Touffee

$18.00

Crispy southern fried fish glazed with crawfish etouffee over rice

Fish & Shrimp Platter w/Fries

$21.00

Large tail-on shrimp, strips of crispy southern fried fish

Fish Platter w/Fries

$18.00

Strip of crispy southern fried fish

Oyster Platter

$25.00

Crispy fried oyster (Market Price)

Seafood Platter w/Fries

$28.00

Large tail-on shrimp, strips of southern fried fish and crispy oyster served with hushpuppies

Shrimp & Grits

Out of stock

Blackened shrimp and creamy southern grits smothered with our lobster bisque, bacon crumbles and cheese

Shrimp Platter w/ Fries

$20.00

Large tail-on gold fried shrimp

Voodoo Pasta

Voodoo Pasta

$25.00

Spicy cajun sausage and large shrimp in a white wine & tomato cream sauce over fettuccine

Small Cat Touffee

Out of stock

Crispy southern fried fish glazed with crawfish etouffee over rice

Small Fish & Shrimp Platter with Fries only

Small Fish & Shrimp Platter with Fries only

Out of stock

Large tail-on shrimp, strips of crispy southern fried fish

Small Seafood Platter with Fries only

Out of stock

Large tail-on shrimp, strips of southern fried fish and crispy oyster, served with hushpuppies

Small Shrimp & Grits

Out of stock

Blackened shrimp and creamy southern grits smothered with our lobster bisque, bacon crumbles and cheese

Gumbos & Cajun Classics

Trio CL/Gumbo

$13.00

Pick any three gumbos or cajun classics

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Our Spiciest, made with chicken and spicy sausage in a rich dark roux

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$5.00+

Specially seasoned rice with chicken and spicy cajun sausage slow cooked to perfection

Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$5.00+

Creamy Louisiana red bean with spicy cajun sausage

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$5.00+

Smothered with crawfish tails in a thick roux

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$5.00+

Rich and creamy bisque made with seasoned seafood, spices and hint of sherry

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$5.00+

Po Boy & Sandwiches

Fish Po Boy

Fish Po Boy

$14.00

Fried fish served with tartar sauce

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Fried shrimp served with tartar sauce

Gator Po Boy

$17.00

Fried gator served with cajun sauce

Zydeco Po Boy

$16.00

Fried shrimp with cajun sauce

Chicken Po Boy

$12.00

Fried chicken with cajun sauce

Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

Roast Beef Debris Po Boy

Out of stock

Slowly cooked roast beef debris with mayo

Oyster Po Boy

Oyster Po Boy

$19.00

Blackened Fish Po Boy

Blackened fish with tartar sauce

Spicy Cajun Sausage Po Boy

Spicy Cajun Sausage Po Boy

$10.00

Spicy cajun sausage with cajun sauce

Crispy Crunchy Sandwich Fish

Crispy Crunchy Sandwich Fish

Out of stock

Crispy crunchy fish served on a toasted brioche bun with our secret cajun sauce pickles and fries

Crispy Crunchy Sandwich Shrimp

Out of stock

Crispy crunchy shrimp served on a toasted brioche bun with our secret cajun sauce pickle and friesed briche bun with our sercret caj

Half Po Boy with Gumbo

Out of stock

Any Po' Boy with a cup of gumbo

Half Po Boy with Cajun Classic

Out of stock

Any Po' Boy with a cup of cajun classic

Half Po Boy with Fries

Out of stock

Any Po' Boy with Fries

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potatos Fries

Fried Okra Basket

Fried Okra

Hushpuppies

$6.00

Hushpuppies

Coleslaw

$4.00

Coleslaw

Potato Salad

$5.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

Beignets

Beignets (3)

$5.00

3 Traditional Beignets

Beignets (1)

$3.00

1 Traditional Beignets

Beignet Bites

Beignet Bites

$5.00

Beignet Bites

Stuffed Beignet

Fried Oreo (3)

Out of stock

Beignets (4)

$5.00

Kid's Meals

KD Chicken w/Fries

$5.00

Fried Chicken Strips with Fries

KD Shrimp w/Fries

$5.00

Fried Shrimp with Fries

KD Fish w/Fries

$5.00

Fried Fish with Fries

KIDS Chicken Alfredo

$5.00

Fettuccine noodle with chicken and Alfredo sauce

Cajun Classics

QT Seafood Gumbo

$30.00

1/2 Gallon Seafood Gumbo 1/2 Gallon

$60.00

Gallon Seafood Gumbo

$85.00

QT Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$25.00

1/2 Gal Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$50.00

Gallon Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$75.00

QT Red Beans & Rice

$22.00

Red 1/2 Gallon Beans & Rice

$40.00

Gallon Red Beans & Rice

$70.00

QT Crawfish Etouffee

$35.00

1/2 Gallon Crawfish Etouffee

$65.00

Gallon Crawfish Etouffee

$95.00

QT Lobster Bisque

$35.00

1/2 Gallon Lobster Bisque 1/2 Gallon

$65.00

Gallon Lobster Bisque

$105.00

QT Jambalaya

$25.00

1/2 Gallon Jambalaya

$40.00

Gallon Jambalaya

$75.00

LTO

Double Crunch fresh mushrooms, served with our signature cajun sauce

Cajun Fried Mushrooms

Double Crunch fresh mushrooms, served with our signature cajun sauce

Bayou Shrimp

Delicious tender shrimp, sauteed in a melody of "holy trinity" with onion, celery and bell peppers. Fresh tomatoes with right amount of cajun seasoning covered in a hot pepper sauce and served over steam rice.

Open Food

Open Food

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer Bottle (Abita)

$4.75

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.25

Louisiana Coffee

$2.75

Louisiana Chicory Coffee

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Half/Half Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Water

Arnold Palmer 1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Kid Small Soda

$1.25

Hi C Punch

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Zero

$3.00

Retail

Cajun Retail

The Lost Cajun Swamp Salt

$6.00

The Lost Cajuns Hot Sauce

$6.00

Shirts

$20.00

Coffee Cups

$10.00

Hats

$20.00