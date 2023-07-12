Lost Cajun Frisco
Main Menu
Appetizers
Mini CL/Gumbo
Boudin Balls
Cajun Boudin Ball
Gator Bites
Cajun Gator Bites
Fried Okra Basket
Fried batter okra
Zydeco Shrimp
Fried shrimp with zydeco sauce
Hushpuppies
Cajun hushpuppies
Fish Bite
Amazing fried fish bits
Crab Bites
Fresh batter crab balls
Fried Pickles
Spicy Cajun Sausage
Fried Shrimp
Oyster App
Louisiana Favorites
Cajun Pasta Alfredo Chicken (Blackened)
Cajun Pasta Alfredo Chicken (Fried)
Cajun Pasta Alfredo Chicken (Grilled)
Fettuccine noodle with alfredo sauce and chicken
Cajun Pasta Alfredo Shrimp
Fettuccine noodle with alfredo sauce and shrimp
Cat Touffee
Crispy southern fried fish glazed with crawfish etouffee over rice
Fish & Shrimp Platter w/Fries
Large tail-on shrimp, strips of crispy southern fried fish
Fish Platter w/Fries
Strip of crispy southern fried fish
Oyster Platter
Crispy fried oyster (Market Price)
Seafood Platter w/Fries
Large tail-on shrimp, strips of southern fried fish and crispy oyster served with hushpuppies
Shrimp & Grits
Blackened shrimp and creamy southern grits smothered with our lobster bisque, bacon crumbles and cheese
Shrimp Platter w/ Fries
Large tail-on gold fried shrimp
Voodoo Pasta
Spicy cajun sausage and large shrimp in a white wine & tomato cream sauce over fettuccine
Small Cat Touffee
Small Fish & Shrimp Platter with Fries only
Small Seafood Platter with Fries only
Large tail-on shrimp, strips of southern fried fish and crispy oyster, served with hushpuppies
Small Shrimp & Grits
Gumbos & Cajun Classics
Trio CL/Gumbo
Pick any three gumbos or cajun classics
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Our Spiciest, made with chicken and spicy sausage in a rich dark roux
Jambalaya
Specially seasoned rice with chicken and spicy cajun sausage slow cooked to perfection
Red Beans & Rice
Creamy Louisiana red bean with spicy cajun sausage
Crawfish Etouffee
Smothered with crawfish tails in a thick roux
Lobster Bisque
Rich and creamy bisque made with seasoned seafood, spices and hint of sherry
Seafood Gumbo
Po Boy & Sandwiches
Fish Po Boy
Fried fish served with tartar sauce
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp served with tartar sauce
Gator Po Boy
Fried gator served with cajun sauce
Zydeco Po Boy
Fried shrimp with cajun sauce
Chicken Po Boy
Fried chicken with cajun sauce
Roast Beef Debris Po Boy
Slowly cooked roast beef debris with mayo
Oyster Po Boy
Blackened Fish Po Boy
Blackened fish with tartar sauce
Spicy Cajun Sausage Po Boy
Spicy cajun sausage with cajun sauce
Crispy Crunchy Sandwich Fish
Crispy crunchy fish served on a toasted brioche bun with our secret cajun sauce pickles and fries
Crispy Crunchy Sandwich Shrimp
Crispy crunchy shrimp served on a toasted brioche bun with our secret cajun sauce pickle and friesed briche bun with our sercret caj
Half Po Boy with Gumbo
Any Po' Boy with a cup of gumbo
Half Po Boy with Cajun Classic
Any Po' Boy with a cup of cajun classic
Half Po Boy with Fries
Any Po' Boy with Fries
Sides
Beignets
Kid's Meals
Cajun Classics
QT Seafood Gumbo
1/2 Gallon Seafood Gumbo 1/2 Gallon
Gallon Seafood Gumbo
QT Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
1/2 Gal Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Gallon Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
QT Red Beans & Rice
Red 1/2 Gallon Beans & Rice
Gallon Red Beans & Rice
QT Crawfish Etouffee
1/2 Gallon Crawfish Etouffee
Gallon Crawfish Etouffee
QT Lobster Bisque
1/2 Gallon Lobster Bisque 1/2 Gallon
Gallon Lobster Bisque
QT Jambalaya
1/2 Gallon Jambalaya
Gallon Jambalaya
LTO
Cajun Fried Mushrooms
Double Crunch fresh mushrooms, served with our signature cajun sauce
Bayou Shrimp
Delicious tender shrimp, sauteed in a melody of "holy trinity" with onion, celery and bell peppers. Fresh tomatoes with right amount of cajun seasoning covered in a hot pepper sauce and served over steam rice.