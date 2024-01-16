Lost Cowboy Brewing Lost Cowboy Brewing
FOOD
Bites
- Bacon Burnt Ends$15.00
Warm buttered cornbread, pickled jalapenos
- Baked Soft Pretzels$15.00
Warm spinach dip
- BBQ Shrimp$17.00
Creamed corn, peppers, onions
- Blistered Shishito Peppers$14.00
Sea salt, lime juice
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Crispy fried, buffalo sauce and blu cheese
- Cowboy Chili$14.00
Chunkey brisket chili with beans and a sweet BBQ seasoning. Served with cornbread
- Cowboy Gold Chicken Wings$15.00
Extra crispy & tossed in a sweet & tangy mustard BBQ sauce
- Cowgirl Cobb$16.00
Wedge salad, crispy bacon, avocado, chopped egg, tomato, onion, shredded Cheddar, Smokey Ranch dressing
- Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
Choice of LCB Gold or Buffalo sauce
- Fresh Guacamole$14.00
Served with chips and housemade salsa
- Fried Green Beans$11.00
Served with smokey ranch dressing
- Hot Mess Fries$16.00
Crisp French Fries, Hatch chili queso, beef brisket, cacon, scallions
- LC Corn Dog$15.00
Brisket burnt end hot dog, mustard slaw, LC Gold BBQ sauce
- Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips & cheese
- Full Onion Rings$12.00
served with LC fry sauce
- Sliced Beefsteak Tomatoes$11.00
Served with blue cheese dressing, fresh cracked black pepper, & Chives
Burgers/Sandwich
- American Burger$19.00
American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, red onion
- Bacon-Onion Jam Burger$21.00
Cheddar Cheese
- BBQ Burger$20.00
Cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Burger$21.00
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese
- Cowboy Burger$22.00
American cheese, onion rings, fry sauce, avocado
- Hangover Burger$21.00
Cheddar cheese, Bacon, fried egg, LC Fry Sauce
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$21.00
Jalapeno Cream cheese spread & roasted jalapeno
- LC Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Claw, dry rub, pickles, hot honey
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Slaw, mustard slaw, pickles
Tacos
- Blackened Catfish Tacos$19.00
Served with cabbage, LC salsa, guacamole,queso fresco, pickled jalapenos, taco sauce
- BBQ Cauliflower Tacos$16.00
Served with cabbage, LC salsa, guacamole,queso fresco, pickled jalapenos, taco sauce
- Beef Brisket Tacos$21.00
Served with cabbage, LC salsa, guacamole,queso fresco, pickled jalapenos, taco sauce
- Crispy Chicken Tacos$18.00
Served with cabbage, LC salsa, guacamole,queso fresco, pickled jalapenos, taco sauce
BBQ
- BBQ Brisket Platter$30.00
14 hour slow smoked brisket with cornbread, beans and fries
- BBQ Pulled Pork Plattter$25.00
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and choice of a side
- Brisket/Pork$28.00
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and choice of a side
- Brisket/Rib$35.00
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and choice of a side
- Rib/Pork$32.00
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and choice of a side
- Cowboy BBQ Platter$36.00
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and choice of a side
- FULL Rack St Louis Ribs$36.00
Served with Cornbread, Coleslaw, and choice of a side
- HALF Rack$19.00
Mains
- One" Prime Rib$38.00
Served with Au jus, mashed Potatoes, Buttered green beans
- Two" Prime Rib$52.00
Served with Au jus, mashed Potatoes, Buttered green beans
- Three" Prime Rib$88.00
Served with Au jus, mashed Potatoes, Buttered green beans
- Blackened Catfish$28.00
Poblano mashed potatoes, buttered green beans
- Cornbread Crusted Shrimp$29.00
Red beans & rice, avocado. roasted poblano chimichurri
- Country Fried Pork Chop$29.00
Caramelized onion gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered green beans
- LC Lager Fish & Chips$28.00
Tempura beer battered catfish, french fries, coleslaw, poblano tartar sauce
- Ranch Hands Steak & Frites$42.00
12oz choice sirloin, crispy french fries,roasted poblano chimichurri, demi-glace
Sides & Sauces
- GRATUITY ADD$0.01
- SD Baked Beans$5.00
- SD blue cheese$0.75
- SD Caramelized Onion Gravy$4.00
- SD Carolina Vinegar Sauce$3.00
- SD Coleslaw$4.00
- SD Collard Greens$5.00
- SD Corn bread$4.00
- SD Fries$4.00
- SD GF Fries
- SD Green Beans$6.00
- SD Guac$0.75
- SD LCB Fry Sauce$2.00
- SD LCB Gold$3.00
- SD Mac n Cheese$9.00
- SD Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- SD Mustard Slaw$5.00
- SD Onion RIngs$8.00
- SD Pickles$5.00
- SD Poblano Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- SD Potato Salad$6.00
- SD Red Beans & Rice$6.00
- SD Rib Sauce$3.00
- SD Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Dessert
- Banana Puddin$9.00
white chocolate custard, bruleed bananas, vanilla wafer
- Campfire Cobbler$9.00
sweet cornbread, mixed berries, vanilla ice cream
- Cast Iron Cookie$9.00
warm chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream
- Dessert Special$9.00
- S'mores Dip$9.00
skillet baked s’mores, house made graham crackers
- Tres Leches Trifle$9.00
vanilla cake, sweet milk, whipped cream, cinnamon
- Vanilla Ice Cream$9.00
- Whiskey Toffee Pudding$9.00
warm date cake, whiskey toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream
Kids
Brunch
NA Beverages
Soda/Juice
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Juice$3.50
- LCB Cream Soda$4.00
- LCB Ginger Beer$4.00
- LCB Orange$4.00
- LCB Nitro Coffee$5.00
- LCB Raspberry Lime$4.00
- LCB Root Beer$4.00
- LCB Sarsparilla$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Milk$2.50
- Pelegrino Lemon Can$4.50
- Shirly Temple$3.50
- Soda Water$1.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Topo Chico$5.50
- Virgin Mary$5.00