Lost Grove Brewing Hyde Park
Beverages
Beers
- First Sight IPA$0+
Hops: Summit, Centennial, Mandarina, Meridian Malt: 2-Row Malt, Oats, Dextrapils, Acidulated Malt Comparable to a New England-style esque. Brewed with four varieties of hops, it has robust juicy hop character and well-rounded bitterness. Delicious and quaffable, this delightful IPA is a crowd-pleaser.
- Robot Wizard Hazy IPA$0+
16 oz, 6.5% ABV, Hops- Citra, Amarillo, Centennial
- Crumblin' Erb IPA$0+
16 oz, 7.1% ABV, hoppy, dank
- Ghost Town Porter$0+
16 oz, 6.4% ABV, Hops: Summit Malt: 2 row, munich, chocolate malt, black barley oats Adjuncts: Dawson Taylor cold brew coffee, hazelnut extract With the warmth of a cup of fresh-brewed Dawson Taylor coffee, sweet nuttiness, and a dark fruit body, Ghost Town is a delicious and beautiful dark beer with a clean finish.
- Margot Amber Ale$0+
16 oz, 4.5% ABV. Hops: Mandarina Malt: 2-Row, Vienna, Munich, Rye Amber Ale - Clean, approachable, but with a bite of spice and a dash of rye
- Hibiscupotamus$0+Out of stock
13 oz, 3.8% abv, hibiscus gose
- Teddy Bear Picnic Golden Ale$0+Out of stock
16 oz, 5.4% ABV. Hops: Meridian & Mandarina Malt: 2-Row Malt, Flaked Oats Golden Ale - bright and light bodied, boasting strong notes of tangerine and grapefruit. Followed by a clean and refreshing finish, it’s the perfect all-day drinking buddy.
- Shadow Cat$0+
6% ABV and 20 IBU, Shadow Cat is a fruit-forward IPA, fermented cold and made with rice, making it less malty than a traditional IPA. Brewed with Galaxy, Nelson Sauvin, and Motueka hops
- Sports Beer$3.00
- Awkward 40 Hands$0+
Malt Liquor ! 6.5% ABV
- City of Trees$0+
By the Bottle
- Star Garnet Red Blend$45.00
2020, Indian creek winery, Kuna, ID
- Viognier$45.00
2021, Indian creek winery, Kuna, ID
- Par Terre Merlot$60.00
2020, par terre winery, garden city, ID
- Arneis$45.00
2022, par terre winery, garden city, ID
- Reverie Riesling$50.00
Veer Wine Proeject's Reverie Riesling from 2022. Snake River Valley
TOGO
- 4 Pack Juicy Royale$13.99
- 4 Pack Robot Love$13.99
- 4 Pack Weekend Breakfast$13.99Out of stock
- 6 Pack Crumblin Erb$10.99
- 6 Pack First Sight$10.99
- 6 Pack Ghost Town$10.99
- 6 Pack PGA Beer$10.99
- 6 Pack Teddy Bear Picnic$10.99
- Btl Exit to Daydreams 22$14.99
- Btl Exit to Daydreams 23$13.99
- Btl Found in Space 22$14.99
- Btl Morning in the Mountains 22$14.99
- Btl Nightfire 22$13.99
- Btl Yersina 23$13.99
- Btl Yersinia 22$14.99
- Case Sports Beer (24 Pack)$36.00
- Btl Found in space 23$13.99
- Btl Night Fire 23$13.99
- Btl Morning in the Mountains 23$13.99
N/A Beverages
Cider & Wine
Flight
Spirits
Specialty Cocktails
- Corn's Not Sexy$12.00
Barsol Pisco, Baby Blue Corn Whiskey, Purple Corn Redux, Lime, Orgeat, Simple
- PA's Daiquiri$12.00
Novo Fogo Cachaca, Plantation 3 Star Rum, Lime, Lemongrass, Simple, Peychauds Bitters
- Habby To Be Here$12.00
Stoli Chamoy Vodka, Lime, Berry Habanero Syrup, Averna
- Cold Snap #2$12.00
Xicaru Mezcal, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Cucumber, Lime, Agave, Umeboshi
- Tokyo Drift$12.00
Hendricks Gin, Lemon, St. Germain, Thai Basil Syrup
- Seasonal Mocktail$6.00
Strawberry Lemongrass Shrub, Soda
- Sake Bomb$7.00
Sake Bomb with Teeny Tiny Cowboy
- 5 Spice Old Fashioned$16.00
Cocktails
- Americano$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$11.00
- Bee's Knees$10.00
- Black Manhattan$14.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Caipirinha$11.00
- Cosmo$9.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Greyhound$8.00
- Hot Toddy$8.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$8.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Negroni$10.00
- New York Sour$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Whiskey Smash$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
Pitchers
Vodka
Tequila
- Sauza Silver (well)$6.00+
- Lunazul Silver Tequila$7.00+
- Teremana Blanco Tequila$8.00+
- Don Julio Blanco Tequila$13.00+
2 oz pour
- Herradura Blanco Tequila$13.00+
2 oz pour
- El Tesoro Blanco Tequila$14.00+
2 oz pour
- Herradura Anejo Tequila$15.00+
2 oz pour
- Don Julio Reposado Tequila$14.00+
2 oz pour
- Codigo 1530 Tequila Rosa$12.00+
2 oz pour
- Don Julio 1942$37.00+
2 oz pour
- Cazadores$8.00
Whiskey
- Benchmark (Well)$6.00+
- Lauders Scotch$6.00+
- Old Grand Dad 100 Proof Bourbon$7.00+
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$7.00+
- Rittenhouse 100 Proof Rye Whiskey$8.00+
- Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon$8.00+
- 7 Devils Bourbon$9.00+
- Bulleit Rye$9.00+
- Highwest Double Rye$11.00+
- Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon$10.00+
2 oz pour
- Glen 12$12.00+
- Whistlepig$12.00+
- Widow Jane 10 Year$22.00+
2 oz pour
- Baby Blue$10.50
Gin
Rum & Cane
- Cruzan (well)$6.00+
- Goslings Black Seal Black Rum$7.00+
- Sailor Jerry$7.00+
- Leblon Cachaca$7.00+
- Rhum Barbancourt Three Star$7.00+
- Wray & Nephew Overproof Rum$7.00+
- Smith & Cross London Traditional Jamaican Rum$9.00+
- Flor De Cana 12Yr Centenario$9.00+
- Ron Zacapa Centenario 23Yr Solera$14.00+
2 oz pour
- Plantation 3 Star$7.00
- Novo Fogo Cachaca$8.00
Mezcal
Amari & Liqueurs
Food
Starters
- Edamame$4.00
Topped with salt
- Wings$14.00
Dry rubbed wings, pickled carrots & daikon
- Miso Garlic Dip$10.00
White miso, confit garlic, and cream cheese served with toast & chips
- Rotating Bao Buns$8.00+
Two freshly steamed bao buns served with pickled onion, chard green onion, and cilantro. Served in two or four combos
- Chorizo & Tots$12.00
Tater tots, basque chorizo, miso aioli, gochujang aioli, and furikake
- Curry Tots$12.00Out of stock
Japanese curry with roasted onion, carrot, daikon, and queso sauce, topped with green onion
- Dumplings$9.00
Contains shellfish sauce. Beer-glazed pork, ginger, and garlic. Served gyoza style, pan seared & steamed with chili oil & tamari ponzu
- Croquettes$9.00
Kimchi, potato, and cheese croquettes served with a side of lemon aioli
- Corn Dip$10.00
Corn, cotjia cheese, cilantro, fried garlic, kimchi, kimchi powder, miso mayo
Sides
Handhelds
- Lost Grove Burger$15.00
Local ground beef and pork patty served on sesame seed bun with American cheese, mayostard, and house pickled cucumbers. Due to pork in the patty, must be cooked to at least medium
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00+
Marinated chicken thighs fried or grilled with lg original gochujang aioli and pickled onion
- Bánh Mì$15.00
Served on fresh baguette with pork loin, pickled carrot and daikon, sliced raw jalapeños, cilantro, and gochujang aioli
- Lion's Mane Sandwich$16.00
braised Lion's Mane mushroom, arugula spring mix, pickled onion, lemon aioli, brioche bun
- Cowpig Bun$17.00
Local beef & pork patty, soy cowboy sauce, American cheese, peppered candied bacon, glass onions, sesame seed bun
- Balboa Burger$16.00
Beef and Pork Meatball Patty, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Giardianira, Homemade Marinara, Sesame Bun. Served with Fries.
Salads
- Mushroom Salad$16.00
Braised lion's mane mushroom, marinated tofu, pickled carrot, daikon, onion, and spring mix, tossed in balsamic vin
- Green Salad$12.00
Arugula spring mix with pickled carrot, daikon, onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Kale Caesar$14.00
Charred kale with vegetarian Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, topped with fried garlic, croutons, and furikake
- Cucumber Salad$14.00
Cucumbers, garlic tamari dressing, wakame, seaweed, green onion, pickled onion, furikake
- Chef's Salad$16.00
Spring mix, hard boiled egg, peppered bacon, house crouton, cucumber, sichuan lemon buttermilk dressing.
Bowls
- Fried Rice$11.00
Fried calrose rice, roasted veggies, tofu, and tamari. Topped with pickled carrot & daikon, sliced raw jalapeños, cilantro, and gochujang aioli
- Drunken Noodle$15.00
Pork loin, red onion, jalapeño, bean sprouts, thai basil, drunken sauce, and thick rice noodle.
- Peanut Noodle$14.00
Wide rice noodle, House peanut sauce, bell peppers