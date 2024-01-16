Lost Grove Brewing - La Pointe La Pointe
Drinks
Canned Cocktails
Non-Alcoholic
To go Beer
- 6 Pack First Sight$9.99
- 6 Pack Teddy Bear$9.99
- 6 Pack Crumblin Erb$10.99
- 6 Pack Ghost Town$10.99
- 6 Pack Teeny Tiny Cowboy$9.99
- 4 Pack Robot Love$13.99
- Exit to Day Dreams '22$13.99
Bottle
- Exit to Day Dreams '23$13.99
Bottle
- Morning in the Mountains 2022$13.99
Bottle
- Morning in the Mountains 2023$13.99
Bottle
- Night Fire '22$13.99
Bottle
- Night Fire '23$13.99
Bottle
- Found in Space '22$13.99
Bottle
- Found in Space '23$13.99
Bottle
- Yersinia '22$13.99
Bottle
- Yersinia '23$13.99
Bottle
- Can Crumblin'$2.75
- Can Teddy Bear$2.75
- Can Teeny Tiny Cowboy$2.75
- Can Ghost Town$2.75
- Can Robot$3.25
- Sports beer$3.00
- Can First Sight$2.75
- Sports Beer Case$36.00
Pizza
8" Pizzas
- 8" Build Your Own Pizza$7.00
- 8" Yard Bird$10.00
Mozzarella, beer BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, potato chips, green onion
- 8" Lost Dipper$10.50
Garlic oil, mozzarella, fontina, sliced beef, caramelized onion, creamy horseradish sauce
- 8" Detective Stabler$9.50
Mozzarella, garlic oil, smashed potatoes, bacon house ranch, parsley
- 8"Idahomie$11.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basque chorizo smashed potatoes, feta, chili oil, garlic, parsley
- 8" Julius$11.00
Mozzarella, garlic, caramelized onions, chicken, bacon kale, house caesar drizzle
- 8" Lost Grove Supreme$11.50
Mozzarella, pomodoro, salami, pepperoni, red peppers black olives, chorizo
- 8" Mushroom Kingdom$11.50
Mozzarella, mushroom sauce, garlic confit, fontina mushrooms, parsley, ghost town porter chili balsamic
- 8" Spicy Boi$9.50
Mozzarella, fontina, garlic, pickled jalapeño, chili flake house buffalo sauce
- 8" Veggie Romantic$10.00
Pomodoro, garlic, mozzarella, kale, mushroom medley, rotating seasonal veggies
- 8" The Roman$11.00
Feta, garlic oil, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, olives sundried tomatoes, chili balsamic drizzle
- 8" Speciality Half & Half
- 8" Cheese$7.00
Pomodoro, mozzarella, Parmesan, fontina
- 8" Pepperoni$8.00
Pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni
- 8" Margherita$8.00
Fresh mozzarella, pomodoro, basil oil, basil
- 8" Meat Lovers$10.00
Mozzarella, pomodoro, salami, pepperoni, sausage
- 8" Hawaiian$9.00
Mozzarella, pomodoro, pineapple, bacon
18" Pizzas
- 18" Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
- 18" Yard Bird$25.00
Mozzarella, beer BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, potato chips, green onion
- 18" Lost Dipper$26.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, fontina, sliced beef, caramelized onion, creamy horseradish sauce
- 18" Detective Stabler$24.00
Mozzarella, garlic oil, smashed potatoes, bacon house ranch, parsley
- 18" Idahomie$27.00
Garlic oil, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basque chorizo smashed potatoes, feta, chili oil, garlic, parsley
- 18" Julius$27.00
Mozzarella, garlic, caramelized onions, chicken, bacon kale, house caesar drizzle
- 18" Lost Grove Supreme$28.00
Mozzarella, pomodoro, salami, pepperoni, red peppers black olives, chorizo
- 18" Mushroom Kingdom$28.00
Mozzarella, mushroom sauce, garlic confit, fontina mushrooms, parsley, ghost town porter chili balsamic
- 18" Spicy Boi$24.00
Mozzarella, fontina, garlic, pickled jalapeño, chili flake house buffalo sauce
- 18" Veggie Romantic$27.00
Pomodoro, garlic, mozzarella, kale, mushroom medley, rotating seasonal veggies
- 18" The Roman$27.00
Feta, garlic oil, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, olives sundried tomatoes, chili balsamic drizzle
- 18" Specialty Half & Half
- 18" Cheese$16.00
Pomodoro, mozzarella, Parmesan, fontina
- 18" Pepperoni$18.00
Pomodoro, mozzarella, pepperoni
- 18" Margherita$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, pomodoro, basil oil, basil
- 18" Meat Lovers$26.00
Mozzarella, pomodoro, salami, pepperoni, sausage
- 18" Hawaiian$22.00
Mozzarella, pomodoro, pineapple, bacon
Sandwiches
- The Beef$12.00
Beef, horsey sauce, mozzarella, red onion, spring mix
- The Sami$12.00
Pesto mayo, caramelized onion, red pepper, artichoke hearts mozzarella, kale
- The Tony$12.00
Pomodoro, roasted red pepper, carmelized onion, salami pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil
- The Kylie$12.00
Chicken, bacon, pesto mayo, red onion, mozarella, roasted red pepper, spring mix
Other Food
Appetizers
Salads
- 1/2 Caesar$5.00
Romaine, housemade caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan
- 1/2 House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, seasonal veggies
- 1/2Fruit and Nut$7.00
Mixed greens, kale, balsamic vinaigrette fresh apples dried cherries, candied nuts, feta, toasted bread
- Full Caesar$9.00
Romaine, housemade caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan
- Full House Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, seasonal veggies
- Full Fruit and Nut$15.00
Mixed greens, kale, balsamic vinaigrette fresh apples dried cherries, candied nuts, feta, toasted bread