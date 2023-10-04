Lost Pizza Co Andalusia, AL
Starters
6 LPC Wings
6 Bone In Wings
12 LPC Wings
12 Bone In Wings
10 Boneless Wings
20 Boneless Wings
Garlic Bread Sticks
Garlic Bread Sticks, Cup of Marinara
Cheese Sticks
Cheese Sticks, Cup of Marinara
Olive Bread
Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of Marinara
3 Tamales
6 Tamales
Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce
12 Tamales
BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Cheese, BBQ sauce, cup of jalapenos
Queso Dip
Cheese Dip served with Torilla Chips
Fried Ravioli
6 Fried Ravioli, Cup of Marinara
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Homemade, Served with tortilla chips
Salads
Small House Salad
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Croutons,Cheese
Large House Salad
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Croutons,Cheese
Small Chef Salad
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad
Large Chef Salad
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad
Greek Salad
Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine,Parmesan,Croutons
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine,Parmesan,Croutons
Signature Pizzas
SMALL
Lucille (SMALL)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle
Kujo (SMALL)
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms
Otis (SMALL)
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast
El Diablo (SMALL)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle
Popeye (SMALL)
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with garlic alfredo base
Islander (SMALL)
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers
Fatboy Cheese Burger (SMALL)
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles
Happy Hippie (SMALL)
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives
Hot Chick (SMALL)
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions
Pitboss (SMALL)
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle
Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce
MEDIUM
Lucille (MED)
Kujo (MED)
El Diablo (MED)
Otis (MED)
Popeye (MED)
Islander (MED)
Fatboy Burger (MED)
Happy Hippie (MED)
Hot Chick (MED)
Pitboss (MED)
Hector Taco Pie (MED)
Half & Half (MED)
LARGE
Lucille (LARGE)
Kujo (LARGE)
El Diablo (LARGE)
Otis (LARGE)
Popeye (LARGE)
Islander (LARGE)
Fatboy Burger (LARGE)
Happy Hippie (LARGE)
Hot Chick (LARGE)
Pitboss (LARGE)
Hector Taco Pie (LARGE)
Half & Half (LARGE)
Cauliflower
Lucille (CAULI)
Kujo (CAULI)
El Diablo (CAULI)
Otis (CAULI)
Popeye (CAULI)
Islander (CAULI)
Fatboy Burger (CAULI)
Happy Hippie (CAULI)
Hot Chick (CAULI)
Pitboss (CAULI)
Hector Taco Pie (CAULI)
Half & Half (CAULI)
Sandwiches
Mr. G
Ham, Turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, house dressing, olive salad, provolone cheese
Yardbird
grilled chicken, Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
Court Street Panini
ham, turkey, mushrooms, wine & cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese
Delta Melt
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, wine and cheese sauce
Mee Maw 2.0
Meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese
Kids
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
angel hair, marinara, meatballs
Kids Chicken Alfredo
Angel hair, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce
Kids Pizza
Small 1 topping pizza
Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Provolone cheese
Kids Boneless Wings
A kids-sized portion (6) of boneless wings, sauce optional