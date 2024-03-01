Lost Pizza Co Grenada
Starters
- 6 LPC Wings$8.99
6 Bone In Wings
- 12 LPC Wings$15.99
12 Bone In Wings
- 10 Boneless Wings$9.99
10 Boneless Wings
- 20 Boneless Wings$17.99
20 Boneless WIngs
- Garlic Bread Sticks$5.99
Garlic Bread Sticks, Cup of Marinara
- Cheese Sticks$6.99
Cheese Sticks, Cup of Marinara
- Olive Bread$7.99
Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of Marinara
- 3 Delta Hot Tamales$6.99
Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce
- 6 Delta Hot Tamales$10.99
Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce
- 12 Delta Hot Tamales$16.99
Hot Tamales, Crackers, Hot Sauce
- BBQ Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Cheese, BBQ sauce, cup of jalapenos
- Queso Dip$7.99
Cheese Dip served with Torilla Chips
- Fried Ravioli$6.99
6 Fried Ravioli, Cup of Marinara
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.99
Homemade, Served with tortilla chips
Salads
- Small House Salad$3.99
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese
- Large House Salad$6.99
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese
- Small Chef Salad$6.99
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad
- Large Chef Salad$10.99
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad
- Greek Salad$11.99
Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese
- Small Caesar Salad$4.99
Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons
- Large Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons
- Lola Salad$11.99
Romaine, pears, Strawberry, red onion, candied pecans, goat cheese with Lola dressing.
Signature Pizzas
Small
Medium
Large
Cauliflower
Sandwiches
- Mr. G$10.99
Ham, Turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, house dressing, olive salad, provolone cheese
- Yardbird$10.99
grilled chicken, Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
- Court Street Panini$10.99
ham, turkey, mushrooms, wine & cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese
- Delta Melt$10.99
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, wine and cheese sauce
- Mee Maw 2.0$10.99
Meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese
- Holly Ridge Mafia$9.99