Lost Pizza Co - Madison
Starters
- 6 LPC Wings
6 Bone In Wings$9.99
- 12 LPC Wings
12 Bone In Wings$17.99
- 10 Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings$10.99
- 20 Boneless Wings
20 Boneless WIngs$18.99
- OUT OF STOCKGarlic Bread Sticks
Garlic Bread Sticks, Cup of MarinaraOUT OF STOCK$5.99
- OUT OF STOCKCheese Sticks
Cheese Sticks, Cup of MarinaraOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKOlive Bread
Cheese Sticks topped with Olive Salad, Cup of MarinaraOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- 3 Delta Tamales
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta. Served with crackers & hot sauce$6.99
- 6 Delta Hot Tamales
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta. Served with crackers & hot sauce$10.99
- 12 Delta Tamales
Hand Rolled in the Mississippi Delta. Served with crackers & hot sauce$16.99
- BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips, Pulled Pork, Cheese, BBQ sauce, cup of jalapenos$11.99
- Queso Dip
Cheese Dip served with Torilla Chips$7.99
- Fried Ravioli
6 Fried Ravioli, Cup of Marinara$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKSpinach & Artichoke Dip
Homemade, Served with tortilla chipsOUT OF STOCK$8.99
- Cheesy Nugs
10 Fried Mozzarella Nuggets served with house made Marinara.$7.99
Salads
- Small House Salad
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese$3.99
- Large House Salad
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese$6.99
- Small Chef Salad
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad$6.99
- Large Chef Salad
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad$10.99
- Greek Salad
Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese$11.99
- Small Caesar Salad
Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons$4.99
- Large Caesar Salad
Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons$7.99
Build Your Own
- BYO Pizza (SMALL)
You pick the Toppings, Sauce, and Crust!$5.99
- BYO Pizza (CAULI)
Gluten Free! Cauliflower Crust.$9.99
- BYO Pizza (MED)
You pick the Toppings, Sauce, and Crust!$9.99
- BYO Pizza (LARGE)
You pick the Toppings, Sauce, and Crust!$12.99
- BYO Calzone$9.99
- BYO Monster
31 Inch Pizza! Great for Birthday Parties or large Groups. You pick the Toppings, Sauce, and Crust!$60.00
Signature Pizzas
Small
- Lucille (SMALL)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle$10.99
- Kujo (SMALL)
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms$11.99
- Otis (SMALL)
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast$9.99
- El Diablo (SMALL)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle$9.99
- Popeye (SMALL)
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with a garlic alfredo base$9.99
- Islander (SMALL)
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers$9.99
- Fatboy Cheese Burger (SMALL)
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles$9.99
- Happy Hippie (SMALL)
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives$9.99
- Hot Chick (SMALL)
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions$9.99
- Pitboss (SMALL)
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle$10.99
- Hector Taco Pie (SMALL)
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce$9.99
Medium
- Lucille (MED)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle$20.99
- Kujo (MED)
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms$21.99
- El Diablo (MED)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle$19.99
- Otis (MED)
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast$21.99
- Popeye (MED)
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with a garlic alfredo base$18.99
- Islander (MED)
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers$19.99
- Fatboy Burger (MED)
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles$19.99
- Happy Hippie (MED)
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives$19.99
- Hot Chick (MED)
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions$19.99
- Pitboss (MED)
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle$20.99
- Hector Taco Pie (MED)
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce$19.99
- Half & Half (MED)
Half & Half Signature Pizza! Merging of 2 Masterpieces.$21.99
Large
- Lucille (LARGE)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle$23.99
- Kujo (LARGE)
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms$24.99
- El Diablo (LARGE)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle$22.99
- Otis (LARGE)
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast$24.99
- Popeye (LARGE)
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with a garlic alfredo base$22.99
- Islander (LARGE)
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers$22.99
- Fatboy Burger (LARGE)
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles$22.99
- Happy Hippie (LARGE)
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives$22.99
- Hot Chick (LARGE)
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions$22.99
- Pitboss (LARGE)
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle$23.99
- Hector Taco Pie (LARGE)
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce$22.99
- Half & Half (LARGE)
Half & Half Signature Pizza! Merging of 2 Masterpieces.$24.99
Cauliflower
- Lucille (CAULI)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted garlic, fresh tomatoes with a ranch drizzle$14.99
- Kujo (CAULI)
Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, onions, green peppers, black olives & mushrooms$15.99
- El Diablo (CAULI)
Grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, banana peppers & jalapeños with a BBQ sauce drizzle$13.99
- Otis (CAULI)
The Daddy of All Meat Lovers! Bacon, hickory ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ground beef & grilled chicken breast$15.99
- Popeye (CAULI)
Grilled chicken, spinach, onions with a garlic alfredo base$13.99
- Islander (CAULI)
Bacon, pineapple & roasted red peppers$13.99
- Fatboy Burger (CAULI)
Seasoned ground beef, bacon, red onions, ketchup, mustard & cheddar, cooked & topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes & pickles$13.99
- Happy Hippie (CAULI)
Fresh baby spinach, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green peppers, onions & black olives$13.99
- Hot Chick (CAULI)
Housemade ranch base, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo wing sauce & onions$13.99
- Pitboss (CAULI)
Pulled pork, red onions, Cheddar & bacon with a BBQ sauce drizzle$14.99
- Hector Taco Pie (CAULI)
Seasoned ground beef, onions & Cheddar with a salsa base, cooked & topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce$13.99
- Half & Half (CAULI)
Half & Half Signature Pizza! Merging of 2 Masterpieces.$15.99