Lost Pizza Co Shoals
Salads
Small House Salad
$3.99
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese
Large House Salad
$6.99
Lettuce,Tomatoe,Pickle,Crutons,Cheese
Greek Salad
$11.99
Lettuce,Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke, Red Onion, Olive Salad, Banana Peppers,Roasted Red Peppers, Goat Cheese
Small Caesar Salad
$4.99
Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons
Large Caesar Salad
$7.99
Romaine,Parmesan,Crutons
Lola Salad
$11.99
Large Chef Salad
$10.99
Ham,Turkey,Pepperoni, on our House Salad
Signature Pizzas
Small
Medium
Large
Cauliflower
Sandwiches
Mr. G
$10.99
Ham, Turkey, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, house dressing, olive salad, provolone cheese
Yardbird
$10.99
grilled chicken, Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese
Court Street Panini
$10.99
ham, turkey, mushrooms, wine & cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese
Delta Melt
$10.99
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, wine and cheese sauce
Mee Maw 2.0
$10.99
Meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese
Dessert
Dessert Pizzas
Cinnamon Sticks
Extras
Extra Dressing**
Cup Of**
Side Potato Salad**
Lost Pizza Co Shoals Location and Ordering Hours
(256) 415-8693
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM