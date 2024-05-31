Lost Winds Brewing Company
Online Beer Menu
4-Pack (16oz Cans)
- 4 Pack Otra Lager$17.00
A crisp and refreshing Mexican lager brewed with maize and Pilsner malt. You can have one, and then have an Otra!
- 4 Pack Happy Birthday Baby Jesus Ale$21.00
A red Saison spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and orange peel. Slightly sweet and spicy with a hint of tart on the finish.
- 4 Pack Trail 6 Belg Blonde$15.00Out of stock
A clean, crisp, delicately balanced beer with subtle fruit flavor and aromas. Subdued maltiness throughout leads to a pleasantly refreshing tang in the finish.
- 4 Pack Huckleberry pHin Sour$21.00
Fruity and tart, with a beautiful dark pink appearance. This version of our Single pHin Sour series is brewed with Huckleberries, lots of them. Crisp tartness and dark berry flavors throughout.
6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Crowler 32oz
- Crowler Lot #1 Pilsner$14.00
This easy drinking beer is light in color, body and alcohol, but not in flavor. With cracker notes and a slight hint of lemony citrus, this beer finishes bone dry.
- Crowler Otra Lager$15.00
A crisp and refreshing Mexican lager brewed with Pilsner malt and maize. You can have one. Then you can have an Otra.
- Crowler St. Lasuen BGS$15.00
Silver Medal Winner! A slightly sweet pale golden ale with a fruity character and bubblegum aroma. A deceivingly dry finish.
- Crowler T Street Palms Hazy IPA$17.00
Bursting with aromas of apricot and passionfruit, this beer is sure to please. Very mild bitterness and loaded with delicious hop flavor. Named to immortalize our beloved fallen palms. 6.6%
- Crowler TropiClemente IPA$15.00
Prepare your senses for tropical fruit goodness! Packed with mango and passion fruit aromas, this IPA has a complex malt bill and is loaded with mouth awakening American hops. Aloha Friends!
- Crowler Friar's Tipple Belgian Tripel$17.00
A golden Trappist-style ale packed with spice, clove, and banana aromas. It has a medium body with mild grainy sweetness. It finishes dry with hints of honey and alcohol warmth.
- Crowler Aloha Friends Blood Orange Seltzer$11.00
Light, refreshing 4.2% hard seltzer made with real blood oranges!
Growler 64oz (Glassware Included)
Merchandise
Hats
- Black Foamy$15.00Out of stock
Black foam trucker hat
- Blue Foamy$15.00
Blue & white foam trucker hat
- Red & Blue Foamy$15.00
Blue & white foam trucker hat with red bill
- Tag Beanie$20.00+
Coming in six new colors, adorned with a tag featuring the Lost Winds Palm, this cozy accessory will take you from the ski hill to the beach.
- White Corduroy five panel hat$30.00
- Navy Wool five panel hat$30.00
- Maroon Canvas$30.00
- Navy Corduroy$30.00
- Tan Canvas$30.00
Men's Shirts
- San Clemente Vintage White$15.00+
Vintage white shirt with San Clemente street sign artwork
- Blue$22.00+
- Gray$22.00+
- Pints+Pistons Woody$22.00+
Our Pints+Pistons car show logo on a classic white tee
- VW Black$22.00+
- Anniversary$22.00+
- Pints + Pistons$25.00+
- Gray Long Sleeve$27.00+
- Black Long Sleeve$27.00+
- Pale Yellow$22.00+
- Brewery Hill$22.00+
Women's Shirts
Sweatshirts
Glassware
Chairs
Growler Club
- Growler Club Membership$110.00
Join the club! Our growler club membership includes a punch card good for 6 fills of anything on our menu. When you finish the card trade it in for a free T-shirt! NOTE: the purchase of the growler club membership DOES NOT include the purchase of a growler! Add one on to your order if needed!