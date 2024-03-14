Lost Barrel Brewing
Drinks
Mocktails
Soda & Juices
Coffee, Tea & Hot Chocolate
- House Dark Roast Coffee$2.25
A fresh-brewed hot 12 oz cup of our house dark roast coffee (Bump 'n Grind, Marley Blend, Silver Spring, MD)
- Hot Tea$1.75
A hot 12 oz cup of green tea, decaf green or English breakfast tea.
- Nitro Cold Brew Coffee$3.25
A 12 oz cup of our super smooth, nitrogen-infused, cold brew coffee served straight from the tap.
- LBB Nitro Chocolate Frappe$4.25
Lost Barrel’s Nitro coffee, iced with chocolate drizzle, simple syrup & creamer.
- LBB Nitro Caramel Frappe$4.25
Lost Barrel’s Nitro coffee, iced with caramel drizzle, simple syrup & creamer.
- Hot Chocolate$2.00
A 12 oz cup of freshly brewed hot chocolate to warm you up on a cold day!
Food
Shareable Plates
- Crush Puppies$17.00
crispy crab & shrimp fritters with Cajun remoulade dipping sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs, fish, shellfish
- Chicken & Lemongrass Potstickers$14.00
pan-seared dumplings with a Thai chili dipping sauce contains: gluten, fish / sauce contains: soy, gluten, sesame, fish
- Ancho-Lime Chicken Skewers$14.00
marinated & grilled chicken with fresh cilantro-cumin slaw & spicy salsa verde cream dipping sauce slaw & ají amarillo dipping sauce sauce contains: soy, dairy, eggs
- Seasoned Fries$9.00
seasoned fries with LoCo secret dipping sauce vegan / sauce contains: soy, dairy, eggs | vegetarian
- Fire Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$12.00
traditional hummus with lemon & tahini, blended roasted red pepper purée , topped with feta cheese & fresh basil purée contains: dairy, sesame | vegetarian / pita contains: gluten
- Charcuterie & Cheese$17.00
an assortment of cheeses, cured meats, Mediterranean olive mix, pear-herb mustard & sun-dried fruits with a warm baguette & chips contains: dairy, gluten
- Baked Soft Pretzel$9.00
Two pretzels with spicy mustard dipping sauce contains: gluten | vegan / cheese contains: soy, dairy, eggs
- Chipotle & Brown Sugar Bacon$12.00
braised and roasted, thick cut applewood smoked bacon with savory maple dipping sauce
Hot Flatbreads
- Margherita Flatbread$14.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes & basil purée contains: dairy, gluten | vegetarian
- Gluten-Free Margherita Flatbread$16.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes & basil purée contains: dairy, dough - dairy, egg |vegetarian
- 3-Cheese Blend Flatbread$14.00
fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses contains: dairy, gluten | vegetarian
- Brewhouse BBQ Flatbread$16.00
grilled diced chicken, Lost Barrel IPA pimento cheese, caramelized onions, mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with smoky BBQ sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs
- Pepperoni Flatbread$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses topped with thick cut pepperoni contains: dairy, gluten
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork on Brioche$14.00
all-natural slow cooked pork, mango-chipotle BBQ sauce side of fresh cilantro-cumin slaw & kettle chips *bun contains: gluten, egg
- Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$14.00
12” soft flour tortilla, original chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, spicy buffalo sauce, chopped romaine lettuce & peppercorn ranch. Contains: Tender – Soy, Gluten | Ranch Sauce – Soy, Dairy, Egg | Tortilla – Gluten
- Gluten Free Spicy Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$16.00
12”rice flour tortilla, diced grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, spicy buffalo sauce, chopped romaine lettuce & peppercorn ranch with chips contains: ranch – soy, dairy, egg | tortilla – soy
From The Grill
- Brewhouse Burger (1/3 lb.)$11.00
dry rubbed all-beef patty with lettuce, caramelized onions, dill pickles, LoCo secret sauce & kettle chips bun contains: gluten, eggs / cheese contains: soy, dairy sauce Contains: soy, dairy, eggs
- Hot Dog$5.00
all-beef frank on a toasted bun with kettle chips bun contains: gluten
- Veggie Burger$14.50
a blend of organic brown rice, rolled oats, corn, carrots, and onions. seasoned with organic spices, served with lettuce, caramelized onions, dill pickles, mango-chipotle bbq sauce & kettle chips veggie patty contains: soy, wheat | bun contains: gluten, eggs
- Bratwurst Sausage$7.00
local grilled bratwurst on a bun with spicy mustard & kettle chips bun & fries contain: gluten | vegan
Crispy Chicken Tenders
- Tenders Original$14.00
Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Gluten
- Tenders Garlic Parmesan$14.00
Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Dairy, Gluten
- Tenders Brewhouse Dry Rubbed$14.00
Handcrafted breaded all white meat chicken tenders with a choice of creamy gorgonzola or peppercorn ranch. Contains: Soy, Gluten
- 1/2 Order of Tenders & Fries$11.00
Fresh Salads
- Classic Caesar$10.00
chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & house-made basil focaccia croutons with a lemon garlic caesar dressing contains: dairy, gluten / dressing contains: soy, dairy, eggs, fish
- Harvest Salad$11.00
sliced pears, toasted walnuts, crumbled boursin cheese, julienne of carrots, grape tomatoes, & balsamic vinaigrette
Extras
- Kettle Chips$2.50
vegan
- Pita Chips$3.50
contains: gluten | vegan
- Warm Baguette$4.00
with butter contains: gluten | vegan / butter contains: dairy | vegetarian
- Fresh Vegetables$5.00
carrots, celery & peppers with choice of peppercorn ranch or gorgonzola dipping sauce sauces contain: soy, dairy, egg | vegetarian
- Chicken Breast$5.00
a single portion of seared & sliced chicken
- Side Cesar Salad$6.00
chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & house-made basil focaccia croutons with a lemon garlic caesar dressing contains: dairy, gluten / dressing contains: soy, dairy, eggs, fish
- Side Harvest Salad$5.00
baby spinach & chopped romaine, sliced peaches, julienne of carrots, grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds & champagne-raspberry vinaigrette
- IPA Pimento Cheese$2.50
- Coleslaw$4.50
- Goldfish$1.50
- Candy Goodie Bag$4.00
- Warm IPA Beer Cheese$2.50
- Extra Sauce
Desserts
- Baked Cinnamon Sugar Churros$8.00
with whipped cream & chocolate dipping sauce contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs | vegetarian
- Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
soft baked cookie with milk chocolate & semi-sweet chocolate chips contains: soy, dairy, gluten, eggs | vegetarian
- Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich$3.50
Retail & Cans
12 oz 6-packs
16 oz 4-packs
- Build Your Own 16oz 4-pack$15.99
- *SALE* Pumpkin Ale 16 oz 4-pack$12.99
- Lost Barrel Lager 16oz 4-pack$14.99
- Toasted Lager 16 oz 4-pack$14.99
- Farm Ale 16 oz 4-pack$14.99
- Hazy IPA 16 oz 4-pack$14.99
- Tangerine Imperial IPA 16 oz 4-pack$16.99
- Stratazacca DIPA 16 oz 4-pack$16.99
- Cucumber-Lemon Hefe 16 oz 4-pack$14.99
- Pina Colada Sour 16oz 4-pack$14.99
- Tangelo Hard Seltzer 16 oz 4-pack$14.99
- Bourbon Barrel 16oz 4-pack$16.99
- Wildberry Sour Ale 16 oz 4-pack$14.99
- Irish Red Ale 16 oz 4-pack$16.99
- Cherry Hard Seltzer 16 oz 4-pack$14.99
Retail
- Deck Of Cards$4.50
- Logo Plastic Cup$1.50
- Logo Pint Glass$7.00
- Logo Coffee Mug$8.00
- Logo Travel Mug$18.00
- Beer Can Round Sticker$2.50
- American Flag Round Sticker$2.50
- Support Local Sticker$3.00
- Beer Can Cut Out Sticker$2.50
- Logo Cutout Sticker$2.00
- @lostbarrelbrew Sticker$2.50
- Logo Bumper Sticker$2.50
- Small Logo Magnet$1.00
- Large Logo Magnet$3.00
- Happy Face Sticker$3.00
- Good Beer Only Sticker$2.50
- Drink Local Sticker$2.50
- Building Sticker$3.00
- Bubbles$3.00
- Bubble Wand$6.00
- Logo Snapback Hat - Grey$35.00
- Logo Flexfit Hat - Black$35.00
- Logo Snapback Hat - Turquoise$35.00
- Corduroy Patch Hat - Green$40.00
- Corduroy Patch Hat - Black$40.00
- Corduroy Patch Hat - Cream$40.00
- Dri-Duck Patch Hat$38.00
- LBB Trucker Hat$30.00
- Embroidered Sweatshirt Blanket$36.00
- Logo Fleece Embroidered Blanket$37.00
- Logo Light Grey Picnic Blanket$39.00
- Logo Plaid Picnic Blanket$39.00
- LBB License Plate$5.00