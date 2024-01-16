Lot 1 Pasta Bar Lot 1 Pasta Bar
Food
Monthly Features*
- Chorizo Goat Cheese Campanelle$27.00
House made bucatini, ginger hoisin pork belly, broccolini, mushroom, onion, chili flakes, ginger hoisin sauce, green onion, cilantro
- Ricotta Lemon Chicken Ravioli$27.00
House made ricotta lemon chicken ravioli, goat cheese, red peppers, onion, garlic, white wine, cream, basil, parmesan
- Chorizo Lime Prawns$14.00
To Share*
- Lot 1 Breadsticks$10.50
Irene's bakery, rosemary, parmesan, olive oil, salt, pepper, sundried tomato dip
- Parmesan Polenta Bites$10.75
house fried polenta bites, parmesan, spicy tomato sauce
- Baked Brie$17.25
Little Qualicum Brie, Two Rivers Salami, roasted garlic bulb, pickled red onions, chili lavender honey, basil pesto, crostini
- Pork Bites$15.75
Spice roasted crispy pork belly, shaved fennel salad, sriracha & roasted garlic aioli
- Medjool Dates$12.50
Medjool dates, Little Qualicum, blue-claire, balsamic reduction, candied pecans
- Roasted Garlic & Herb Bread$14.00
Roasted garlic & herb bread, basil pesto, asiago cream
- Wagyu Meatballs$16.50
Brant Lake Wagyu, tomato sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, olive oil
- Beef Carpaccio$16.75
Peppercorn crusted Brant Lake wagyu, arugula, truffle aioli, crispy capers, shaved parmesan, crostini
- Chorizo Mussels$19.50
Fresh mussels, local chorizo, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, cream, toasted focaccia
- Suppli$13.75
Fior Di Latte stuffed fried risotto, tomato sauce, basil
Salads*
- Caprese Salad$15.75
Fior Di Latte, vine ripened tomato, olive oil, basil, cracked pepper, balsamic reduction
- Lot 1 Salad$13.50
Artisan greens, shredded beet, goat feta, toasted pumpkin seeds, sherry vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$13.75
Romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, bacon bits, focaccia croutons, crispy capers, shaved parmesan, roasted garlic cloves
- Butternut Squash & Goat Cheese Salad$13.75
Artisan greens, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, pickled onions, toasted hazelnuts, maple balsamic vinaigrette
Mains*
- Ricotta & Tomato Campanelle$21.00
Campanelle, fresh basil, ricotta, parmesan, tomato sauce
- Pesto Chicken Radiatori$24.50
Radiatori, free run chicken, sundried tomatoes, onions, basil pesto cream, parmesan
- Spaghetti & Wagyu Meatballs$26.00
Spaghetti, Brant Lake wagyu meatballs, parmesan, basil, tomato sauce
- Moroccan Chicken Rigatoni$25.25
Rigatoni, Moroccan spiced free run chicken, garlic, red pepper, onions, cashews, coconut milk, cilantro
- Butternut Squash Campanelle$24.25
Campanelle, roasted squash, tomato sauce, ricotta, sage brown butter
- Creamy Mushroom & Bacon Ravioli$28.00
House made mushroom & bacon ravioli, creamy mushroom sauce, onion, parmesan, parsley
- Baked Four Cheese & Bacon Rigatoni$25.00
rigatoni, bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onion, jalapeno, cream, four cheeses
- Bolognese$24.00
Radiatori, beef bolognese, tomato sauce, parmesan, fresh basil
- Prawn Carbonara$26.25
Spaghetti, prawns, pancetta, onion, chili flakes, basil, parsley, egg yolk, parmesan
- Braised Beef Campanelle$26.00
Campanelle, red wine braised beef, roasted crimini mushrooms, rosemary, goat cheese, parmesan. Can not be Gluten Free
- Pesto Seafood Tagliatelle$27.00
Tagliatelle, prawns, mussels, tomato, cream, basil, pesto, parmesan
Kids Menu*
- Kids Radiatori$9.00
radiatori, parmesan, choice of tomato sauce, cream sauce or butter sauce
- Kids Bolognese$10.00
Spaghetti, beef bolognese, tomato sauce, parmesan
- Kids Bacon Mac n Cheese$10.00
Rigatoni, bacon, cream, 4 cheeses
- Kids Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownie$4.00
Chocolate cream cheese brownie, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, caramel
- Kids Cookie$2.00
Desserts*
- Tiramisu$9.00
Coffee dipped lady fingers, whipped mascarpone cream, cocoa, whipped cream
- Cookies n Cream$8.00
Warm chocolate chip cookies, Baileys cream sauce
- Pina Colada Mousse$8.00
Chocolate coconut mousse, coconut whipped cream, strawberry compote
- Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownie$9.00
Chocolate cream cheese brownie, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, caramel
- Mini Egg Cheesecake$9.00