Lotus Cuisine
Food
Appetizers
- 4 Season Dumplings$10.99
Shrimp dumpling, ha cao shrimp, tricolor ha cao shrimp, and hun dun shrimp.
- Ban Cuon Pork$12.99
Minced pork, mushrooms, green onions, and crispy shallot toppings with house fish sauce.
- Ban Cuon Shrimp$13.99
Shrimp wrap with rice noodle and sweet soy sauce.
- Ban Khot (Mini Pancake)$12.99
Rice flour tard with shrimp and green onion served with house fish sauce.
- Bhan Mi$9.99
Short baguette with grilled pork, pickled veggies, cilantro and green onions.
- Chicken Satay$8.99
Chicken skewers grilled served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
- Chicken Wings$9.99
Chicken wings served with teriyaki sauce.
- Corn Cheese$9.99
Sweet corn topped with cheese.
- Fried Back Ribs$12.99
fried marinated pork rib marinated and deep fried served with our special homemade sauce.
- Fried Wonton$9.99
Pan fried pork pot stickers with citrus ponzu sauce topped with crispy fried garlic.
- Lotus Wings$9.99
Chicken wings with BBQ powder
- Pork Satay$8.99
Pork skewers grilled, served with homemade peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
- Chao Tom (Shrimp On Sugarcane)$9.99
Consists of flavorful shrimp mousse wrapped around sugarcane sticks.
- Spicy Edamame$7.99
Steamed green beans with spicy sauce.
- Tuna Salad$9.99
A cracker base that's topped with fresh basil, tuna, and a creamy dressing.
- Vietnam Mini Pancakes(Banh Knot)$12.99
Many sized rice pancakes that are fried and served rolled up in fresh mustard leaves and herbs, served with our homemade sweet sauce for dipping
Rolls
- Fresh Veggie Salad Rolls$7.99
Shredded red cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and rice noodles served with house sauce.
- Fried Spring Roll$7.99
Stuffed with cabbage and vegatables and wrapped in a thin deep fried pastry.
- Nem Nuong (Vietnamese pork meat sausage)$9.99
Grilled pork wrapped in rice paper, with shredded lettuce, carrots, and rice noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
- Pork Egg Rolls$9.99
Ground pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, celery, mushrooms, and bean thread served with sweet sauce.
- Tofu Rolls$8.99
Fried tofu, shredded carrots, cabbage, and celery. Served with sweet sauce.
- Veggie Egg Rolls$7.99
Shredded cabbage, carrots, and celery served with sweet sauce.
Soups
- Pho Lotus (Deluxe Pho)$15.99
Fresh rice noodles, homemade broth, brisket, eye round steak, meatballs, red onions, green onions and cilantro.
- Pho w/Noodle Only$11.99
Homemade broth and rice noodles
- Chicken Pho$13.99
Fresh rice noodles,homemade broth, and chicken topped with red onions, green onions and cilantro.
- Beef Pho$15.99
Pho with beef
- Tofu Pho$13.99
Fresh rice noodles , homemade vegetable broth, tofu topped with red onions, green onions, and cilantro.
- Seafood Pho$25.99
Fresh rice noodles, homemade broth, shrimp, squid, mussels, fish, lobster ball, crab stick topped with red onions, green onions, and cilantro.
- Wonton Soup$13.99
Homemade broth, pork wonton, egg noodles, and lettuce.
- Golden Tofu Bowl$14.99
Crispy egg noodles, gravy, tofu, carrots, broccoli, corn, and cabbage.
- Golden Seafood Bowl$26.99
Crispy egg noodles, gravy, shimp, squid, mussels, lobster ball, crab stick, carrots, broccoli, corn, and cabbage.
- Golden Beef Bowl$16.99
Crispy egg noodles, gravy, beef, carrots, broccoli, corn, and cabbage.
- Golden Pork Bowl$15.99
Crispy egg noodles, gravy, pork, carrots, broccoli, corn, and cabbage.
- Golden Chicken Bowl$14.99
Crispy egg noodles, gravy, chicken, carrots, broccoli, corn and cabbage.
- Banh Cana$9.99
Thick noodles with house made broth, Vietnamese ham, and Vietnamese pork topped with a mixture of green onions and fried onions.
- Clear Soup$12.99
Served with tofu, napa cabbage, seaweed, and pork ball, topped with fried garlic and green onion.
- Canh Chua (Vietnamese Sweet and Sauce Soup)$18.99
Fish, tomatoes, celery, pineapples, and bean sprouts topped with garlic.
- Bo Who (Beef Stew)$15.99
a combines beef with a variety of vegetables, herbs, spices, and broth rich in flavor.
Salads
- Lotus Grilled Beef Salad$17.99
Grilled beef, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, mint, and radish with house sauce.
- Lotus Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, mint, and peanuts with house sauce.
- Lotus Tofu Salad$14.99
Grilled Tofu, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, green onions, mint, and peanuts with house sauce.
Com-With Rice
- Look Luk Beef (Shaken Beef)$15.99
a dish that consists of beef sauteed with cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pepper, and soy sauce.
- Braised Fish (Ca Kho)$15.99
a cooking of fish fillets vegetables by heating with oil and moisture in a tightly sealed vessel.
- Braised Pork Belly$15.99
Slow braised pork belly until caramelized and tender.
- Lotus Crab$35.99
Deep fried soft shell crab topped with stirred fry variety of vegetables with tamarind sauce.
- Lotus Shrimp$30.99
Depp fried shrimp served with tamarind sauce.
- Lotus Water Chestnut$15.99
Stir fried crispy chicken and water chestnut topped with green onions and brown sauce.
- Lotus Vegatable Mix$14.99
Stir fried broccoli, baby corn, lotus root, carrots, celery, yellow onions, and snow peas with brown sauce.
- Easy Snow Pea$15.99
Stir fried snow peas and shrimp with brown sauce.
- Bamboo Pork$15.99
Stir fried ground pork, bamboo, limnophila aromatic leaves with brown sauce.
- Curry Chicken$15.99
Buttered chicken with yellow curry sauce.
- Crispy Fish$16.99
Buttered fish, cashew nuts and bell peppers with brown sauce.
- Sweet Egg Plant$14.99
Stir fried egg plant, ground pork, and bell peppers topped with green onions and served with house sauce.
- Honey Chicken$14.99
Marinated chicken with honey soy sauce over salad.
- Beef Chops$15.99
Bone in beef short rib marinade grilled over salad.
Lotus Specials
- Lotus Steak$25.99
Steak cooked to perfection comes with mashed potates and herbs.
- Lotus Duck$25.99
Duck cooked to perfection comes with mashed potatoes and herbs.
- Lotus Pork Steak$25.99
Grilled pork served with gravy and fries.
- Lotus Spicy Pasta$25.99
Pan seared scallops with pasta topped with house sauce.
Bun- Vermicelli Bowls
- Bun Shrimp (Bun Cha)$15.99
Grilled shrimp, egg rolls, rice noodles, lettuce, and pickled veggies topped with green onions and fish sauce.
- Bun Pork (Bun Thit Nuong)$14.99
Grilled pork, egg rolls, rice noodles, lettuce, and pickled veggies topped with green onions and fish sauce.
- Bun Chicken (Bun Ga Nuong)$14.99
Grilled chicken, egg rolls, rice noodles, lettuce, and pickled veggies topped with green onions and fish sauce.
- Bun Tofu (Bun Chay)$14.99
Grilled Tofu, egg rolls, rice noodles, lettuce, and pickled veggies topped with green onions and fish sauce.
- Bun Beef (Bun Bo Xao)$15.99
Grilled beef, egg rolls, rice noodles, lettuce, and pickled veggies topped with green onions and fish sauce.
Dessert
- Tard Egg$8.85
- Coffee Cake$11.85
- Cotton Cheesecake$11.85
- Matcha Crepe Cake$8.85
- Custard Crepe Cake$8.85
- New York Cheesecake$10.85
- Che Choi$9.85
Banana pudding traditional Vietnamese dessert
- Che Bap$9.85
Corn pudding traditional Vietnamese dessert
- Che Day$9.85
Mix bean pudding Vietnamese southern dessert
- Vanilla Ice Cream$6.85
- Matcha Ice Cream$6.85
- Cafe Du monde Ice Cream$6.85