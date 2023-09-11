Lotus 1410 S. Pacific Coast Hwy
Beverages
Chef Specials
Hong Kong Style Crispy Garlic Lobster
Lightly batter crispy Boston lobster with crispy garlic , chopped scallion and pepper salt
Lobster with Garlic Noodles in Uni Truffle Sauce
Lightly batter Boston lobster with creamy uni black truffle sauce on top of garlics noodles
Lobster in Black Pepper Sauce
Lightly batter Boston lobster stirred with Black pepper, red onion , garlic , basil , butter wine sauce
Soup
Appetizer
Garden Salad w/ Ginger Dressing
Seaweed Salad
Cucumber Salad
with garlics soy vinaigrette dressing
Edamame with Sea salt
Garlic Soy Edamame
Vegetarian Egg Rolls (4pcs)
Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Shishito Peppers
Ponzu sauce , topped with dry fish flake
Spicy Steamed Wonton
Chicken & shrimp stuffed wonton with spicy peppercorn sauce
Crispy Crabmeat Cream Cheese Wonton
Crabmeat, Cream Cheese, Scallions Inside a Crispy Wonton
Crispy Pepper Salt Calamari
Garlic, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Pepper, sea Salt
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice (4pcs)
Spicy Tuna (Served Cold) on pressed crispy Rice , topped with Avocado, chives Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
Chicken Lettuce Cup
Wok-Tossed Minced Chicken, Jicama, Onions with Hoisin Sauce
Crispy Garlic Jalapeño Chicken Wings (6pcs)
Garlic, Green Onions, Jalapeños, Pepper, sea Salt
Kabocha Tempura
Served with spicy mayo
Pan Fried Chicken Dumplings (6pcs)
Pork Xiao Long Bao (5pcs)
Steamed BBQ Pork Bun (3pcs)
Carpaccio
Sushi Roll
California Roll
Avocado, crabmeat inside
Spicy Tuna Roll
Fresh chopped tuna , avocado inside
Eel & Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp , avocado, spicy mayo inside
Spicy Crabmeat Tempura Roll
Crispy Crabmeat Tempura Roll Topped with Eel Sauce, Sriracha, Spicy Mayo
Spicy Tuna Avocado Tempura Roll
Crispy outside , topped with eel sauce , sriracha and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with fresh salmon and yellowtail
Volcano Roll
Crispy Shrimp Tempura Roll Topped with Eel & Spicy Sauce
Truffle Salmon Roll
California roll topped with fresh salmon, Micro Greens , Sea salt and white truffle oil
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Hand Roll
Noodles
Wok-Stirred Garlic Noodles
butter and fresh garlic
Vegetable Lo Mein
Vegetables, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots
Chicken Lo Mein
Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots
Beef Lo Mein
Beef, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots
Shrimp Lo Mein
Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots
Combination Lo Mein
Shrimp, Beef, Chicken, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Cabbage, Carrots
Pad Thai
Thai Glass Noodles with Chicken, Shrimp, Bean Sprouts, Onions, Eggs, Ground Peanuts
Singapore Rice Noodles
Curry Flavor Thin Rice Noodle Wok-Tossed with Chicken, Shrimp, Red Bell Peppers, Beans Sprouts, Onions
Beef Chow Fun
Beef, Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, Scallions
Chicken Chow Fun
Chicken, Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, Scallions
Shrimp Chow Fun
Shrimp, Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, Scallions
Rice
Vegetables Fried Rice
Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs
Beef Fried Rice
Beef, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs
Young Chow Fried Rice
Shrimp, Beef, Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs
Ginger Fried Brown Rice
Ginger, Peas, Carrots, Scallions, & Eggs
Steamed Brown Rice
Steamed White Rice
Chicken
Spicy Garlic Chicken
Chicken breast stirred with white onion, fresh garlic and ginger soy sauce
Chicken with white Mushroom
White meat , white mushrooms, and snow peas in white wine sauce
Orange Crispy Chicken
Black Pepper Chicken
Chicken Breast, Bell Peppers, Black Pepper Sauce
Kung Pao Chicken
Spicy Chicken Sautéed with Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, & Peanuts
Crispy Pepper Salt Chicken
Lightly batter , crispy breast , stirred with jalapeño’s, chopped scallions and fresh garlic
Chicken with mixed vegetables
White meat and mixed vegetables in white wine sauce
Meat
Sweet & Sour Pork
Crispy Chunks of Premium Pork Belly with Bell Peppers, Onions, & Pineapple in Sweet & Sour Sauce
Pork Belly in Black Bean Sauce
Premium Pork Belly Sautéed with Garlic, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Ginger in a Black Bean Sauce
Beef with Broccoli
Tender Beef, Ginger, & Green Onions Wok-Tossed with Soy Sauce
Mongolian Beef
Tender Beef Lightly Stir-Fried with Scallions, Fresh Ginger
Kung Pao Beef
Spicy Beef Sautéed with Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, & Peanuts
Emperor's Beef
Lightly battered crispy thin slices of beef in a spicy plum sauce. Hot and spicy.
Kung Pao San Yang
Spicy Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Sautéed with Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, & Peanuts
Black Pepper Beef Mignon
Chunks of Tender Beef Wok-Tossed with Onions in a Rich Roasted Black Pepper Sauce
Seafood
White Fish Filet in Black Bean Sauce
Wok-Tossed in a Black Bean Sauce with Bell Peppers
Spicy Garlic Shrimp
Broccoli, white onion , fresh garlic and ginger sauce
Shrimp with Vegetables in White Wine Sauce
Bok choy , mushrooms, beans sprout, carrot , zucchini
Crispy Honey Shrimp
Crispy Prawns, Broccoli, honey lemon sauce
Pepper Salt Crispy Shrimp
Lightly battered Butterfly jumbo shrimp , crispy , with pepper salt and chopped scallions
Sauteed Shrimp with Snow Peas
sauteed shrimp with snow peas in white wine sauce
Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
Shrimp with peas, carrots, and egg in white wine sauce
Vegetable
Ma Po Tofu
Soft Tofu , chopped mushrooms , in Szechuan Style Spicy Sauce
Sautéed Mix Vegetables
Broccoli, Napa Cabbage, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions
Spicy Garlic Eggplant
Bell Peppers & Wood Ear Mushrooms
Braised String Beans
With chopped Chinese pickles veggies
Sauteed Chinese Broccoli
Vegan Kung Pao Chicken
Spicy Vegan Chicken with Asparagus, Zucchini, Onions, Peanuts
Vegan Chicken Chow Fun
Vegan Chicken, Flat Rice Noodle with Bean Sprouts, scallions