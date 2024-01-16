Louie Linguini's
Appetizers
- Bruschetta
Toasted sourdough topped with diced roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra olive oil, balsamic vinegar$9.95
- Crab Fries
French fries tossed with roasted garlic, chili flakes, and dungeness crabmeat served with chipotle ranch$19.95
- Fried Artichoke Hearts
Hand-breaded and served with chipotle ranch$14.95
- Fried Mushrooms
Fried mushrooms with a side of ranch$13.95
- Garlic Bread
Oven roasted sourdough with an herb butter spread and fresh garlic and topped with cheese$7.95
- Gilroy Garlic Fries
French fries tossed with local roasted garlic and parsley then topped with Parmesan cheese$9.95
- Louie Sampler
Hand-breaded popcorn shrimp, calamari, and mozzarella cakes. With dipping sauces$19.95
- Monterey Bay Calamari
Lightly battered and deep fried served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and lemon$17.95
- Mozzarella Cakes
Fresh mozzarella hand-breaded and fried to a golden crisp. Served with pomodoro sauce$15.95
- Popcorn Shrimp
Lightly breaded and deep fried with cocktail sauce$16.95
- Red Chili Shrimp & Calamari
Sautéed in a spicy chili sauce with garlic, white wine, bell peppers, onions and fresh herbs with garlic sourdough toast$18.95
Soups & Salad
- Cup Clam Chowder
Award-winning new England style white clam chowder, cream-based with potatoes and pancetta, seasoned to perfection$8.95
- Bowl Clam Chowder
Award-winning new England style white clam chowder, cream-based with potatoes and pancetta, seasoned to perfection$15.95
- Bread Bowl Clam Chowder
Award-winning new England style white clam chowder, cream-based with potatoes and pancetta, seasoned to perfection$17.95
- Italian Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken with bacon, hard boiled egg, red onions, cherry tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles, with romaine lettuce and a side of our house made louie dressing$20.95
- Shrimp Louie Salad
With black olives, fresh tomato wedges and a sliced hard boiled egg, served over heart of romaine lettuce and a side of our housemade Louie dressing$22.95
- Regular Mixed Green Salad
Organic greens with candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, red onions and Gorgonzola cheese with a side of our own balsamic vinaigrette$10.95
- Large Mixed Green Salad
Organic greens with candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, red onions and Gorgonzola cheese with a side of our own balsamic vinaigrette$12.95
- Regular Classic Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce with housemade croutons, Parmesan cheese and our own Caesar dressing$11.95
- Large Classic Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine lettuce with housemade croutons, Parmesan cheese and our own Caesar dressing$14.95
- Soup and Salad Combo
Clam chowder served in a sourdough bread bowl with a side of our mixed green salad$19.95
Entrees
- Fish and Chips
Fresh Monterey rock cod deep fried with fries and our tartar sauce$21.95
- Grilled Salmon Entree
Choice of grilled, blackened or topped with pesto. With wild rice medley and seasonal vegetables$36.95
- Piccata Monterey Rock Cod
Lightly floured, pan seared with a light sauce of capers, parsley, butter, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes$26.95
- Blackened Monterey Rock Cod
Blackened with Cajun spices, served with wild rice medley and seasonal vegetables$28.95
- Fried Prawn Platter
Fried jumbo prawns served with fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce$29.95
- Rib Eye Steak
12 oz certified angus beef bone-out rib eye served with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and Gorgonzola butter$49.95
- Fisherman's Platter
A fried seafood feast of shrimp, calamari and Monterey rock cod filet. Served with fries and coleslaw$29.95
- Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded, with mozzarella and a hearty tomato sauce with spaghetti$22.95
- Chicken and Chips
Hand-breaded boneless chicken strips with french fries and ranch dressing$19.95
- Chicken Piccata
Lightly floured and pan seared with a light piccata sauce. Served with a wild rice medley and seasonal vegetables$21.95
- Cioppino (Off Shell)
A bountiful seafood extravaganza of dungeness crab legs, clams, mussels, snapper, shrimp and calamari stewed in a savory tomato broth. Served with garlic sourdough toast. For your convenience, crab meat out of the shell $7.00$51.95
Kids Menu
- Kids Pasta Butter$4.95
- Kids Mac & Cheese$6.95
- Kids Spaghetti Marinara$6.95
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.95
- Kids Pasta Cream$7.95
- Kids Spaghetti Meatball$7.95
- Kids Hot Dog$7.95
- Kids Chicken Fingers$9.95
- Kids Chicken Veggies$9.95
- Kids Burger$9.95
- Kids Fish & Fries$11.95
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp$11.95
- Kids Cheese Pizza$11.95
- Side Veggies$3.95
Pasta
- Penne Pomodoro
A light tomato sauce with olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, basil and Romano cheese$17.95
- Seafood Fettuccine
Fresh mussels, clams, shrimp, salmon, celery, onions and scallions sautéed in a tomato cream sauce topped with Romano cheese$29.95
- Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs in a hearty garlic tomato sauce topped with Romano cheese. Sauce includes pork$21.95
- Sicilian Seafood Linguini
Shrimp, calamari, green mussels, garlic, red onion, bell peppers and basil in a spicy tomato sauce with linguini pasta$29.95
- Italian Sausage Arrabiata
Italian sausage, black olives, crushed red pepper tossed with our homemade pomodoro sauce$22.95
- Shrimp Aurora
Sautéed with garlic, tomatoes, zucchini and basil in a light creamy pomodoro sauce tossed with linguini topped with Romano cheese$25.95
- Linguini with Clams
Choice of light tomato basil or a white wine lemon butter sauce$29.95
- Chicken Farfalle
With bacon, mushrooms, onions, garlic, green peas and tomatoes in a white wine cream sauce, topped with Romano cheese$22.95
- Artichoke Farfalle
Sauteed in extra virgin olive oil with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, chopped basil and crushed red pepper topped with Romano cheese$19.95
- Fettuccine Alfredo
The classic cream sauce of garlic, Parmesan cheese, butter, and touch of nutmeg$17.95
Pizza
- Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan, garnished with fresh basil$18.95
- Combination
Italian sausage, pepperoni, peppers, mozzarella and mushrooms, and green onions$20.95
- Pepperoni
Pepperoni and mozzarella with our homemade tomato sauce$19.95
- Veggie
Caramelized onions, spinach, mushrooms, and black olives with feta and mozzarella$19.95
- BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, barbecue sauce, red onions, cilantro and mozzarella$20.95
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken on sliced sourdough with bacon, avocado, Roma tomatoes, provolone cheese, lettuce with pesto aioli$19.95
- Albacore Tuna Burger
Fresh grilled albacore tuna patty with lettuce, tomato, and our own pesto aioli sauce$24.95
- Grilled Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon on sliced sourdough with lettuce, tomato and bacon with pesto aioli$23.95
- Louie Hamburger
Made with 100% Angus beef fire-grilled, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo$18.95