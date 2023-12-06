Mizu Asian Cuisine 8409 Dorchester Rd，#101 North Charleston，SC
Menu
Appetizers
Rice / Noodle
- Veg Fried Rice$9.95
- Chicken Fried rice$9.95
- Shrimp Fried rice$9.95
- Beef fried rice$9.95
- House Fried Rice$10.95
- Veg Udon Noodle$11.95
- Chicken Udon$11.95
- Shrimp udon$11.95
- Beef udon$11.95
- House udon$12.95
- Veg Udon Soup$11.95
- Chicken udon soup$11.95
- Shrimp udon soup$11.95
- Beef udon soup$11.95
- House Udon Soup$12.95
- Veg Pad Thai$11.95
- Chicken Pad tai$11.95
- Shrimp Pad tai$11.95
- Beef pad tai$11.95
- House Pad Tai$12.95
Classic Roll
- Any 2 Rolls$11.95
- Any 3 Rolls$15.95
- Cucumber$5.95
- Avacado$5.95
- Spicy Crab$5.95
- Spicy Tuna$6.75
- Spicy Salmon$6.75
- Spicy Yellowtail$6.75
- Salmon Roll$6.75
- Tuna Roll$6.75
- Yellowtail Roll$6.75
- Salmon Avocado$6.75
- Tuna Avocado$6.75
- Philly Roll$6.75
cucumber,cream cheese,smoked salmon
- New york$6.75
kanni,cucumber,masago
- California$6.75
cucumber.avocado and kani
- Great California$6.95
shrimp,kani,cucumber,avocado and masago.
- Veggie Roll$6.95
Asparagus,cucumber and avocado
- **Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.25
Shrimp Tempura,Cucumber,Avocado Inside,Top with massago and eel sauce
- Dynamite(1)$7.95
Cream cheese,spicy tuna,avocado Inside and Deep Fried.Eel sauce
- **Deluxe crunch$7.95
Cream Cheese,Crab,shrimp tempura,spicy mayo
- Last sushi$8.95
Crab,crunch Inside,Top with Salmon,Tuna,Yellowtail,Wasabi mayo sauce
- G.M.C$8.75
Crab,shrimp,Crunch Inside,Top with spicy kani
- Crispy Crunch(2)$8.95
Salomon,Tuna,Yellowtail,Crab Inside and Deep Fried
Kitchen Bowls
- General Tso Chicken$10.75
Served with rice and white sauce
- Sesame Chicken$10.75
Served with rice and white sauce
- Mongolian Beef$11.95
Served with rice and white sauce
- Mango Shrimp$11.95
Served with rice and white sauce
- Cocounut Shrimp$10.75
Served with rice and white sauce
- Coconut Chicken$10.75
Served with rice and white sauce
- Spicy Chicken Bowl$10.75
Served with rice and white sauce
- Wings With Fried Rice$11.95
Hibachi
- Lunch Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$10.95
veg,rice,white sauce.
- Lunch Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl$10.95
veg,rice,white sauce.
- Lunch Teriyaki Steak Bowl$10.95
veg,rice,white sauce.
- Hibachi Vegetable$10.95
- Hibachi Chicken$14.95
Teriyaki chieken,veg,fried rice, 2 white sauce
- Hibachi Shrimp$14.95
Teriyaki shrimp,veg,fried rice, 2 white sauce
- Hibachi Steak$15.95
veg,rice,2 white sauce.
- Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp$16.95
veg,rice,2 white sauce.
- Hibachi Chicken & steak$16.95
- Hibachi Shrimp & steak$17.95
- Hibachi shrimp & Scallop$19.95
- Hibachi Chicken & Scallop$18.95
- Hibachi Steak & Scallop$19.95
- Hibachi Scallop$19.95
- Hibachi Steak &Shrimp & Chicken$21.95
- Hibachi Steak & Scallop &shrimp & Chicken$26.95
Entrees(32oz)
Bento Box
- Teriyaki Chicken Bento$14.95
Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice,white sauce.soy sauce.
- Teriyaki Shrimp Bento$14.95
Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice
- Teriyaki Steak Bento$14.95
Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice
- Shrimp Tempura Bento$13.95
Served w. California Roll, Salad & Fried rice
Poke Bowl
- Tuna Poke$14.95
Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice
- Salmon Poke$14.95
Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice
- Mango Salmon Poke$14.95
Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice
- Tuna Salmon poke$14.95
Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice
- Mizu Poke$16.50
(Salmon,Tuna,Yellowtail,Shrimp Tempura)Edamame-Corn-Avocado-Seaweed Salad-sushi rice
Special Roll
- Rainbow$9.95
Cucumber, avocado, Kani inside, top with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail.
- Dragon$11.95
Cucumber, kani inside, top with eel and avocado.(Eel sauce)
- Sexy Salmon$11.95
Spicy crab crunch, cream cheese top with salmon, japanese, mayonnaise and torched.(spicy mayo)
- Triple tuna$11.95
Spicy tuna avocado inside topped with three kind of tuna.(firecracker sauce）
- **Cherry Blossom$12.95
Tempura shrimp，spicy salmon，avocado inside，middle with spicy kani salad,crunch,massago.(soy wap,Firecracker sauce)
- !!!Spider roll$12.95
Avocado, cucumber, masago, and soft shell crab inside.（Eel sauce）
- Volcano$12.95
Dynamite roll top with crab salad.（spicy mayo，Eel sauce， Mayonnaise sauce）
- Tiger Roll$12.95
spicy salmon ,cucumber,crunch in side,Top with salmon,massgo.(spicy mayo)
- Bullet Roll$13.95
Spicy tuna,cucumber,jalapeno inside,top with albacore tuna .(spicy mayo)
- Crunch Tuna$13.95
Tuna, cucumber avocado, topped with spicy tuna and crunch(spicy mayo)
- **Angry Dragon$13.95
Tempura shrimp, mango, spicy tuna, and topped with crab salad. Soy wrap.(Eel sauce, Mango sauce)
- **Winter roll$13.95
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped with avocado and salmon. Soy wrap.(spicy mayo,Eel sauce)
- **Golden crispy$14.50
Tempura shrimp, avocado, crab salad, and deep fried.(spicy mayo , Eel sauce)
- Crispy Mizu$14.50
Eel,avocado,crab salad,deep fried (spicy mayo,eel sauce)
Roll Combo
- Veggie combo$14.95
(Cucumber Roll, Avocado Roll，Asparagus Roll)
- Spicy combo$15.95
(spicy Salmon, soicy Tuna, spicy Crab)
- classic combo$15.95
（Salmon Roll, Tuna Roll, Yellowtail Roll）
- **Deluxe Rainbow Combo$16.95
(Deluxe Crunch Roll, Rainbow Roll)
- **Crispy crunch Combo(2)(3)$18.50
（Crispy Crunch，Golden Crispy Roll)
- sashimi combo$18.50
(12 pcs Sashimi and Tuna Roll)
- Chirashi Combo$18.50
(12 pcs Sashimi and shrimp, crab ,Suhi rice)
- Nigiri Combo$19.95
8 pcs Nigiri and california roll