LOUKS AMERICAN FORK UTAH 541 S 500 E Unit F
- THE CLASSIC$8.00+
honey, cinnamon, toasted walnuts
- CHURRO DOODLE$8.00+
white chocolate, cookie crumble, cinnamon sugar
- ORE-ORE-O$8.00+
white chocolate, dark chocolate drizzle, oreo crumble
- DULCE DE LECHE$8.00+
dulce de leche filled, white chocolate, banana, toasted coconut
- BIRTHDAY CAKE$8.00+
nutella filled, milk chocolate, sprinkles
- FUNKY MONKEY$8.00+
milk chocolate, reeses peanut butter, banana, almonds
- THE GODDESS$8.00+
strawberry chocolate, nutella drizzle, pistachio
- STRAWBERRY SHORTY$8.00+
Strawberry Chocolate, White Chocolate, Fresh Strawberries, Cookie Crumble, Whipped Cream
- CHOCOHOLIC$8.00+
ESPRESSO BAR
- Americano$3.50+
- Iced Americano$3.50+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
- Freddo Cappuccino$5.00
- Espresso Freddo$4.25
- Flat White$3.75+
- Hot Classic Latte$4.90+
- Iced Latte$4.90+
- Hot Vanilla Latte$4.95+
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.95+
- Hot Nutella Latte$5.25+
- Iced Nutella Latte$5.25+
- Hot Dulce Latte$5.25+
- Iced Dulce Latte$5.25+
- Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte$4.85+
espresso, dark chocolate, peppermint syrup, whipped cream and crushed candy cane
- Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte$4.85+
espresso, dark chocolate, peppermint syrup, whipped cream and crushed candy cane
- Espresso$2.50+
- Affogato$7.00
COFFEE & TEA
(385) 832-3068
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 8AM