Love Muffin Cafe
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Chipotle Turkey$13.00
house roasted turkey, smoked gouda, onion, chipotle mayo, grilled
- Vesuvio$13.00
house roasted turkey, salami, monterey jack, tomato, lettuce, mayo, sweet hot mustard
- Cuban$13.00
shredded pork, ham, monterey jack, onion, pickles, french's mustard, grilled
- Rasa Club$13.00
house roasted turkey, bacon, onion jam, lettuce, tomato, rasa el hanout mayo
- Summer Love BLT$13.00
bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, onion, pesto mayo
- Banh Mi$13.00
shredded pork, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeno, onion, lettuce, sriracha mayo
- Fresh Veg$13.00
avocado, tomato, carrots, onion, lettuce, sikil pak spread
- Hot Stallion$13.00
Pepperoni, salami, ham, banana peppers, tomato, onions, mayo and sweet hot mustard.
- Kids Salami Cheese$10.00
- Kids Ham Cheese$10.00
- Kids Turkey Cheese$9.75
Salads
Coffee/Espresso
- House Coffee$3.00+
Doma Chronic
- Americano$3.50+
Doma Chronic double shot over water
- Caffe Latte$3.50+
Doma Chronic double shot, steamed milk
- Cappuccino$3.50+
Doma Chronic double shot, steamed frothy milk
- Mocha$4.00+
Doma Chronic double shot, house made chocolate milk
- Breve$4.50+
Doma Chronic double shot, steamed half & half
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
Rishi Matcha
- Chai Tea Latte$4.50+
David Rio Chai
- Hot Tea$3.00
Two Leaves and a Bud
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
housemade chocolate
- Steamer$3.50+
Steamed milk for the kids!
- Black & White Latte$5.00+
Doma Chronic double shot, vanilla, cocoa
- XOXO Latte$5.00+
Doma Chronic double shot, cinnamon, cocoa, chile
- Dulce De Leche$5.50+
Double shot breve with caramel and house made vanilla
- Nocello$5.00+
Double shot of espresso layered with hazelnut, steamed chocolate milk with a cocoa finish.
- Tiramisu Latte$5.00+
Double shot espresso layered with hazelnut, cinnamon & cocoa powder, steamed milk.
- G-ride Mocha$6.25+
Doma Chronic quad shot, housemade chocolate
- Cold Brew$5.00Out of stock
delicious cold brewing process that produces smooth tasting iced coffee.
- Pink Elephant Cold Brew$5.00
- Shot in the Dark$5.75+
- Espresso$3.00
Classic espresso. Dark, chocolate walnut spice notes.
- Hot Water$0.75
- Cup Of Ice$0.75
Muffins
- Blueberry$3.25Out of stock
A Classic! Fresh blueberries baked into a vanilla muffin
- Breakfast Muff$3.50Out of stock
Maple Sugar. BACON. Blueberries. The perfect breakfast combo. Our signature muff!
- Almond Raspberry$3.25Out of stock
- Cranberry Bran *vegan$3.25Out of stock
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip * V$3.25Out of stock
- Apple Cider Muffy$3.25Out of stock
- Hummingbird *Gluten Free*Vegan*$3.25Out of stock
- Chai Raisin$3.25Out of stock
- Coconut Matcha *GF*$3.25Out of stock
- Simply Chocolate *$3.25Out of stock
- orange creamsicle$3.25Out of stock
- Bananarama$3.25Out of stock
Cookies/Fruit/Chips
- Dirty Blonde$3.00Out of stock
Black Feather Whiskey, Cashews and Butterscotch chips. A girl's favorite for cookie breakfast.
- Chocolate Chip Classic$3.00Out of stock
Good Ol' chocolate chip
- Chocolate Caramel Pecan$3.00Out of stock
Salted caramel chocolate pecan cookie. If it was a cturtle we would def name it Carnie.
- Magpie$3.00Out of stock
One of our most favorite! An oatmeal cookie with cinnamon, raisins & white chocolate chips.
- Boojee Snickerdoodle$3.00Out of stock
Fruit
Fresh Juice/Cold Drinks
San Pellegrino/Perrier
Bottled Water
Cold Milk
Retail
- Chronic 12oz Whole Beans$18.00
Superdank from Doma Coffee Roasting Company, "part Chronic, part secret stash. This blend will give you that super good feeling sip after sip."
- Super Dank 12 Oz Whole Beans$18.00Out of stock
- Bicicletta Zion Project Whole Beans$20.00Out of stock
- Carafe$35.00Out of stock
- Bella Luna Decaf 12oz Bag$18.00Out of stock