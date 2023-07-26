Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried with jasmine rice, carrot, scallions, onion, and egg. Cilantro on top

4 Fried Egg Roll

$5.99

Deep-fried mixed veggies egg rolls served with sweet and sour sauce

Pad Thai

$13.99

Thai national noodle dish thin rice noodles stir-fried, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg

Full Menu

Entrée

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$16.99

Choice of meat with our sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, tomatoes, scallion, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and cucumber

Siam Beef

$17.99

Sliced of beef marinated in sesame oil and exotic spices, stir-fried in very high heat, sprinkled with fresh julienne ginger and broccoli

Deep Sea

$17.99

Shrimp, squid, and mussel stir-fried with celery, bell pepper, onion, scallion, and egg in a delicious curry sauce

Bangkok Combo

$17.99

Combination of shrimp and chicken stir-fried with snow pea, onion, and carrot

Crispy Duck

$25.99

Sautéed with fresh basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli pepper, and onion in spicy basil sauce

Pad Kapow

$10.99

Sautéed with fresh basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli pepper, and onion in spicy basil sauce

Pad Peanut

$10.99

Choice of chicken or tofu sautéed with Thai peanut sauce chilli paste served with steam

Spicy Eggplant

$10.99

Slices of eggplant stir-fired with choices of meat, hot chilli, red pepper, garlic, and fresh basil leaves

Pad String Bean

$10.99

Sautéed curry paste with string beans, bell pepper, sprinkled with shredded Kaffir lime leaves, with brown sauce basil leaves

Pad Cashew Nuts

$10.99

Sautéed with cashew nuts, onion, and scallions in savoury light brown gravy sauce

Pad Broccoli

$10.99

Pad Mix Vegetable

$10.99

Sautéed mixed vegetable in light brown sauce

Ginger Perfect

$10.99

Sautéed with fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, scallions in a tasty bean sauce

Pad Ped

$10.99

Sautéed with curry paste, basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli, bamboo shoot, and red pepper

Pad Pik Sod

$10.99

Sautéed with fresh chilli peppers, bell pepper, and onion in a brown sauce

Pad Pik Pow

$10.99

Sautéed with chilli paste, fresh chilli, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and basil

Stir-Fried

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, basil leaves, red pepper, and hot chilli. Cilantro on top

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried with jasmine rice with pineapple, onion, egg, carrot, and cashew nuts with ginger powder. Cilantro on top

Bangkok Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, carrots, onions, raisins, onion and snow pea. Cilantro on top

Noodle

Kua Kai

$13.99

Wide rice noodle stir-fired with chicken, egg, and scallions in chef's special brown sauce

Pad See Ew

$13.99

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and sweet Thai soy sauce

Pad Thai Woonsen

$16.99

Cellophane noodle stir-fried with carrot, scallions, cabbage, onion, and egg

Drunken Noodle

$13.99

Wide rice noodle stir-fried with choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil leaves in a spicy basil sauce

Pad Thai

$13.99

Thai national noodle dish thin rice noodles stir-fried, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg

Arkahanay Noodle

$16.99

Wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, shrimp, squid, celery, scallion, onion and red pepper in chef's special light curry sauce and topped with crabmeat

Pattaya Noodle

$16.99

Shrimp, squid, and mussel stir-fried with wide rice noodle, and bell pepper in a spicy chilli sauce topped with crabmeat

Pad Woonsen

$13.99

Glass noodle stir-fried with shrimp and chicken, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut, and cashew nut. Topped with crispy wonton

Side Order

White Rice

$2.99

Steam Noodle

$2.99

Thin rice noodle and wide rice noodle

Steam Veggies

$2.50

Cabbage, carrot, broccoli, or mixed vegetables

Small Sauce

$2.99

Sweet and sour sauce, peanut sauce, cucumber relish and yum yum sauce

Large Sauce

$5.99

Sweet and sour sauce, peanut sauce, cucumber relish and yum yum sauce

One Egg

$2.00

Dessert

Vanilla Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Seasonal Mango Sticky Rice

$6.99

Seasonal Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.99

Fried Banana / Honey

$6.99

Beverage

Soda 16.9oz

$2.99

Bottle Ice Tea

$2.99

By Cup Hot Tea

$2.99

By Cup Hot Coffee

$2.99

San Pellegrino 16.9 oz

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.99

Appetisers

Fried Wonton

$4.99

Deep-fried wonton skin and served with sweet & sour sauce and crunch peanut

4 Fried Egg Roll

$5.99

Deep-fried mixed veggies egg rolls served with sweet and sour sauce

Veggies Dumpling

$6.99

Filled with cabbage, onion, scallion, carrot, and presses tofu, deep-fried and served with sweet Thai soy sauce

Golden Triangles

$7.99

Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanut

2 Curry Puff

$7.99

Fried puffs stuffed with onion, potatoes, chicken, and curry powder. Served with cucumber relish

Shrimp Shumai

$7.99

Shrimp dumpling with Thai soy sauce

Chicken Satay

$8.99

Marinated chicken breast with satay seasoning, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish

Bikini Shrimp

$8.99

Shrimp wrapped in egg roll skin deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Fried squid served with sweet and spicy sauce

Appetiser Platter

$10.99

Combination of egg rolls, rocket shrimp, veggie dumplings, and curry puff

Thai Dumpling

$8.99

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.99

Shrimp Tempura

$6.99

Chicken Dumpling

$7.99Out of stock

Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed veggies are cabbage, carrot, broccoli, tomato, and served with peanut dressing on the side

Seafood Salad

$10.99

Shrimp, squid, mussel, red onion, scallions, and cilantro with spicy lime dressing

Summer Singha

$9.99

Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and peanut mixed with spicy lime dressing

Summer Roll Shrimp

$10.99

Yum Woon San

$10.99

Seaweed

$6.99

Papaya Salad

$9.99

Noodle Soup

Pho' Vietnamese Noodle

$13.99

Thin rice noodle soup with onion, scallions combined in a beef broth. Served with bean sprout, basil leaves, and lime

Noodle Soup

$12.99

Thin rice noodle in vegetable broth top with bean sprout, scallion, and cilantro

Soup

Small Tom Yum Soup

$5.99

Classic Thai soup simmered with mushrooms and a touch of Thai pepper

Big Tom Yum Soup

$10.99

Classic Thai soup simmered with mushrooms and a touch of Thai pepper

Small Rice Soup

$5.99

Choice of meat with boiled rice, ginger, and scallions in vegetable broth

Big Rice Soup

$10.99

Choice of meat with boiled rice, ginger, and scallions in vegetable broth

Big Wonton Soup

$10.99

Crabmeat and pork wonton with bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion

Small Tom Kha Soup

$5.99

Creamy coconut milk and mushrooms

Big Tom Kha Soup

$10.99

Creamy coconut milk and mushrooms

Monning Soup

$5.99

Small Wonton Soup

$5.99

Curry

Mango Curry

$16.99

Cook in yellow curry sauce in coconut milk, broccoli, onion, snow pea, cashew nut, and mango. Choice of meat

Crispy Duck

$25.99

Duck Curry

$23.99

Yellow curry

$16.99

Cook in traditional Thai style yellow, curry, with coconut milk, potato and onion

Pineapple Curry

$17.99

Curry past, pineapple , basil, Bill pepper, tomato, beef,chicken,pork,or seafood

Masamam curry

$17.99

Curry paste, potato,tomato, onion, coconut milk, chicken,pork,beef,tofu or seafood

Green Curry

$16.99

Lunch

Entrée

Pad Garlic

$10.99

Stir-fried with garlic and white pepper, served with steamed broccoli

Broccoli

$10.99

Sautéed with broccoli in tasty brown sauce

Curry

Panang Curry

$10.99

Cook in curried creamy peanut sauce, coconut milk, bell pepper, and fresh basil leaves

Mango Curry

$16.99

Cook in yellow curry sauce in coconut milk, broccoli, onion, snow pea, cashew nut, and mango. Choice of meat

Dinner

Entrée

Pad Garlic

$13.99

Stir-fried with garlic and white pepper, served with steamed broccoli

Broccoli

$13.99

Sautéed with broccoli in tasty brown sauce

Curry

Mango Curry

$16.99

Cook in yellow curry sauce in coconut milk, broccoli, onion, snow pea, cashew nut, and mango. Choice of meat

yellow Curry

$16.99

Massamam Curry

$17.99

Poke Bowl

Tuna

$16.99

Salmon

$16.99

Tempura shrimp

$16.99