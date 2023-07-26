Love2eat Thai Cuisine Crozet
Full Menu
Entrée
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Choice of meat with our sweet and sour sauce, pineapple, tomatoes, scallion, onion, bell pepper, carrot, and cucumber
Siam Beef
Sliced of beef marinated in sesame oil and exotic spices, stir-fried in very high heat, sprinkled with fresh julienne ginger and broccoli
Deep Sea
Shrimp, squid, and mussel stir-fried with celery, bell pepper, onion, scallion, and egg in a delicious curry sauce
Bangkok Combo
Combination of shrimp and chicken stir-fried with snow pea, onion, and carrot
Crispy Duck
Sautéed with fresh basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli pepper, and onion in spicy basil sauce
Pad Kapow
Sautéed with fresh basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli pepper, and onion in spicy basil sauce
Pad Peanut
Choice of chicken or tofu sautéed with Thai peanut sauce chilli paste served with steam
Spicy Eggplant
Slices of eggplant stir-fired with choices of meat, hot chilli, red pepper, garlic, and fresh basil leaves
Pad String Bean
Sautéed curry paste with string beans, bell pepper, sprinkled with shredded Kaffir lime leaves, with brown sauce basil leaves
Pad Cashew Nuts
Sautéed with cashew nuts, onion, and scallions in savoury light brown gravy sauce
Pad Broccoli
Pad Mix Vegetable
Sautéed mixed vegetable in light brown sauce
Ginger Perfect
Sautéed with fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, scallions in a tasty bean sauce
Pad Ped
Sautéed with curry paste, basil leaves, bell pepper, chilli, bamboo shoot, and red pepper
Pad Pik Sod
Sautéed with fresh chilli peppers, bell pepper, and onion in a brown sauce
Pad Pik Pow
Sautéed with chilli paste, fresh chilli, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, and basil
Stir-Fried
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, basil leaves, red pepper, and hot chilli. Cilantro on top
Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried with jasmine rice, carrot, scallions, onion, and egg. Cilantro on top
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried with jasmine rice with pineapple, onion, egg, carrot, and cashew nuts with ginger powder. Cilantro on top
Bangkok Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, carrots, onions, raisins, onion and snow pea. Cilantro on top
Noodle
Kua Kai
Wide rice noodle stir-fired with chicken, egg, and scallions in chef's special brown sauce
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and sweet Thai soy sauce
Pad Thai Woonsen
Cellophane noodle stir-fried with carrot, scallions, cabbage, onion, and egg
Drunken Noodle
Wide rice noodle stir-fried with choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, tomatoes, and basil leaves in a spicy basil sauce
Pad Thai
Thai national noodle dish thin rice noodles stir-fried, crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions and egg
Arkahanay Noodle
Wide rice noodle stir-fried with egg, shrimp, squid, celery, scallion, onion and red pepper in chef's special light curry sauce and topped with crabmeat
Pattaya Noodle
Shrimp, squid, and mussel stir-fried with wide rice noodle, and bell pepper in a spicy chilli sauce topped with crabmeat
Pad Woonsen
Glass noodle stir-fried with shrimp and chicken, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut, and cashew nut. Topped with crispy wonton
Side Order
White Rice
Steam Noodle
Thin rice noodle and wide rice noodle
Steam Veggies
Cabbage, carrot, broccoli, or mixed vegetables
Small Sauce
Sweet and sour sauce, peanut sauce, cucumber relish and yum yum sauce
Large Sauce
Sweet and sour sauce, peanut sauce, cucumber relish and yum yum sauce
One Egg
Dessert
Beverage
Appetisers
Fried Wonton
Deep-fried wonton skin and served with sweet & sour sauce and crunch peanut
4 Fried Egg Roll
Deep-fried mixed veggies egg rolls served with sweet and sour sauce
Veggies Dumpling
Filled with cabbage, onion, scallion, carrot, and presses tofu, deep-fried and served with sweet Thai soy sauce
Golden Triangles
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crushed peanut
2 Curry Puff
Fried puffs stuffed with onion, potatoes, chicken, and curry powder. Served with cucumber relish
Shrimp Shumai
Shrimp dumpling with Thai soy sauce
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken breast with satay seasoning, served with peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish
Bikini Shrimp
Shrimp wrapped in egg roll skin deep-fried and served with sweet and sour sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried squid served with sweet and spicy sauce
Appetiser Platter
Combination of egg rolls, rocket shrimp, veggie dumplings, and curry puff
Thai Dumpling
Bang Bang Shrimp
Shrimp Tempura
Chicken Dumpling
Salad
House Salad
Mixed veggies are cabbage, carrot, broccoli, tomato, and served with peanut dressing on the side
Seafood Salad
Shrimp, squid, mussel, red onion, scallions, and cilantro with spicy lime dressing
Summer Singha
Green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, and peanut mixed with spicy lime dressing
Summer Roll Shrimp
Yum Woon San
Seaweed
Papaya Salad
Noodle Soup
Soup
Small Tom Yum Soup
Classic Thai soup simmered with mushrooms and a touch of Thai pepper
Big Tom Yum Soup
Classic Thai soup simmered with mushrooms and a touch of Thai pepper
Small Rice Soup
Choice of meat with boiled rice, ginger, and scallions in vegetable broth
Big Rice Soup
Choice of meat with boiled rice, ginger, and scallions in vegetable broth
Big Wonton Soup
Crabmeat and pork wonton with bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion
Small Tom Kha Soup
Creamy coconut milk and mushrooms
Big Tom Kha Soup
Creamy coconut milk and mushrooms
Monning Soup
Small Wonton Soup
Curry
Mango Curry
Cook in yellow curry sauce in coconut milk, broccoli, onion, snow pea, cashew nut, and mango. Choice of meat
Crispy Duck
Duck Curry
Yellow curry
Cook in traditional Thai style yellow, curry, with coconut milk, potato and onion
Pineapple Curry
Curry past, pineapple , basil, Bill pepper, tomato, beef,chicken,pork,or seafood
Masamam curry
Curry paste, potato,tomato, onion, coconut milk, chicken,pork,beef,tofu or seafood
Green Curry
