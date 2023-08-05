Love & Honey Fried Chicken 1100 North Front Street
Food
Sandwiches
Biscuit Jawn - Weekends Only
Weekends Only - Limited Quantities. Scratch-made Buttermilk Biscuit with your choice of OG or Nashville Style chicken breast, slathered with our Pimento Cheese Spread & Hot Pepper Jelly.
Chicken - Honey Butter - Biscuit Sandwich! - Weekends Only
Weekends Only - Limited Quantities. Scratch-made Buttermilk Biscuit with your choice of OG or Nashville Style chicken breast, topped with a generous dollop of our famous Honey Butter!
Sandwich Combo Meal For Two
This meal comes with two of our best selling sandwiches, and a choice of two sides.
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
"Nashville" HOT Chicken Sandwich: Buttermilk fried chicken breast dredged in hot chili oil, w/ buttermilk ranch slaw, sweet pickles & buttermilk ranch on a toasted brioche bun.
OG Fried Chicken Sandwich
"OG" Chicken Sandwich: Buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ spicy slaw, sweet pickles & buttermilk ranch on a toasted brioche bun.
BLTR
IT'S TOMATO SEASON! Limited time only! Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon & Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, & Buttermilk Ranch on a Toasted Brioche Bun!
Chicken
7 Tenders
7 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders lightly drizzled with honey before serving. One house-made sauce is included with your order.
14 Tenders
14 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Two house-made sauces are included with your order.
40 Tenders
40 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Five house-made sauces are included with your order.
6 Wings
A combination of 6 "Drumettes" and "Flats," buttermilk fried and lightly drizzled with honey before serving. One house-made sauce is included with your order.
12 Wings
A combination of 12 "Drumettes" and "Flats," buttermilk fried and lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Two house-made sauces are included with your order.
25 Wings
A combination of 25 "Drumettes" and "Flats," buttermilk fried and lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Four house-made sauces are included with your order.
Kids Meal
A meal designed with our youngest fans in mind! 4 buttermilk fried chicken tenders & tater tots. One housemade sauce is included with your order.
Rocky's Hot Sauce & Fried Chicken
1 Drum, 1 Thigh, & 3 Tenders, buttermilk fried, and lightly drizzled with honey along with your choice of a locally made Rocky's Hot Sauce Mini Bottle! Choose from Original, Honey Hot, Garlic, Nashville Style, or grab all 4 at a discount!
10 Pack of Dark Meat
Your choice of buttermilk fried chicken drumsticks and thighs lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Four house-made sauces are included with your order.
Family Meal
This family meal package includes the following: One double order of buttermilk fried chicken tenders, three drumsticks, three thighs, your choice of four house-made sauces, four cornbread muffins w/ honey butter, and two sides of your choice.
Drumstick
Buttermilk fried chicken drumstick lightly drizzled with honey before serving.
Thigh
Buttermilk fried chicken thigh lightly drizzled with honey before serving.
Sides
Cornbread Muffin & Honey Butter
Cornbread muffin served with honey butter. 100% scratch-made with love.
Bread & Butter Pickle Cup (5.5oz)
Pimento Cheese Dip (5.5oz.)
A 6oz cup of our famous, slightly spicy Pimento Cheese!
Southern Style Potato Salad
Tater Tots
A single order of our Crispy Fried Tater Tots.
Nashville Style Tater Tots + 2oz. Ranch Cup
A single order of our crispy tater tots tossed in Nashville-style spices and served with a side of house-made buttermilk ranch.
Tots For A Crowd
Large box filled with crispy tater tots! Regular or Spicy Nashville Style.
24 Mini Cornbread Muffins & Honey Butter (24 Hour Notice Required)
24 adorable, bite-sized cornbread muffins served with an 8 oz. container of salted-honey butter. Perfect for sharing! 100% scratch-made with love! - 24 hours notice is required.
Dirty Brand Sea Salt Chips
A 2 oz. bag of "Dirty" brand sea salt chips
House Made Sauces
Dessert
Big Oreo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Big Oreo Chocolate Chip Cookie!
Banana Pudding Cup
Creamy old-fashioned banana pudding layered with Nilla Wafers, fresh banana slices, and house-made whipped cream.
One Dozen Love & Honey Cookies! (48 Hours Notice)
48 Hours' Notice Required. Please contact the restaurant to confirm the current cookie availability. 100% scratch-made with love!
Banana Pudding - 48oz. (48 Hour Notice Required)
REQUIRES 48 HOURS' NOTICE. 48 oz. Banana Pudding for a crowd! Creamy old-fashioned banana pudding layered with Nilla Wafers, fresh bananas, and whipped cream.
Drinks
Cans of Soda (12oz.)
Hanks Soda
La Croix & Water
Goods
Rocky's Hot Sauce
Rocky's Original Hot Sauce Mini Bottle
Locally Made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Medium
Rocky's Honey Hot Sauce Mini Bottle
Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Mild
Rocky's Garlic Hot Sauce Mini Bottle
Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Medium
Rocky's Nashville Style Hot Sauce Mini Bottle
Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Hot!
Rocky's Original Hot Sauce 5oz. Bottle
Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Medium
Rocky's Honey Hot Sauce 5oz. Bottle
Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Mild
Rocky's Garlic Hot Sauce 5oz. Bottle
Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Medium
Rocky's Nashville Style Hot Sauce 5oz. Bottle
Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Hot!
Retail Goods
Coffee Beans
The greatest coffee in all the land. Philadelphia's own Greenstreet Roasters created this medium-bold blend, specifically for Love & Honey Fried Chicken! Whole Beans
Love & Honey Logo Tee
Love & Honey Graphic T's!
Love & Honey Chicken Tee
Love & Honey Graphic T's!
Gift Cards
Give the Gift of Love & Honey!
Frisbee
Toss a Love & Honey Fried Chicken Frisbee around at the beach or the park!
Love & Honey Large Tote
You'll be a hit at the next farmers market with our new tote bag! Bring it grocery shopping, to the beach, or anywhere you need a larger bag to tote everything around!
Love & Honey Small Tote
The perfect sized bag for a laptop, a few books, and your lunch!