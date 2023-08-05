Food

Sandwiches

Biscuit Jawn - Weekends Only

$13.00

Weekends Only - Limited Quantities. Scratch-made Buttermilk Biscuit with your choice of OG or Nashville Style chicken breast, slathered with our Pimento Cheese Spread & Hot Pepper Jelly.

Chicken - Honey Butter - Biscuit Sandwich! - Weekends Only

$13.00

Weekends Only - Limited Quantities. Scratch-made Buttermilk Biscuit with your choice of OG or Nashville Style chicken breast, topped with a generous dollop of our famous Honey Butter!

Sandwich Combo Meal For Two

$32.00

This meal comes with two of our best selling sandwiches, and a choice of two sides.

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

"Nashville" HOT Chicken Sandwich: Buttermilk fried chicken breast dredged in hot chili oil, w/ buttermilk ranch slaw, sweet pickles & buttermilk ranch on a toasted brioche bun.

OG Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

"OG" Chicken Sandwich: Buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ spicy slaw, sweet pickles & buttermilk ranch on a toasted brioche bun.

BLTR

$13.00

IT'S TOMATO SEASON! Limited time only! Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Bacon & Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, & Buttermilk Ranch on a Toasted Brioche Bun!

Chicken

7 Tenders

$10.00

7 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders lightly drizzled with honey before serving. One house-made sauce is included with your order.

14 Tenders

$20.00

14 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Two house-made sauces are included with your order.

40 Tenders

$55.00

40 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Five house-made sauces are included with your order.

6 Wings

$10.00

A combination of 6 "Drumettes" and "Flats," buttermilk fried and lightly drizzled with honey before serving. One house-made sauce is included with your order.

12 Wings

$20.00

A combination of 12 "Drumettes" and "Flats," buttermilk fried and lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Two house-made sauces are included with your order.

25 Wings

$40.00

A combination of 25 "Drumettes" and "Flats," buttermilk fried and lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Four house-made sauces are included with your order.

Kids Meal

$8.00

A meal designed with our youngest fans in mind! 4 buttermilk fried chicken tenders & tater tots. One housemade sauce is included with your order.

Rocky's Hot Sauce & Fried Chicken

$12.50

1 Drum, 1 Thigh, & 3 Tenders, buttermilk fried, and lightly drizzled with honey along with your choice of a locally made Rocky's Hot Sauce Mini Bottle! Choose from Original, Honey Hot, Garlic, Nashville Style, or grab all 4 at a discount!

10 Pack of Dark Meat

$28.00

Your choice of buttermilk fried chicken drumsticks and thighs lightly drizzled with honey before serving. Four house-made sauces are included with your order.

Family Meal

$59.00

This family meal package includes the following: One double order of buttermilk fried chicken tenders, three drumsticks, three thighs, your choice of four house-made sauces, four cornbread muffins w/ honey butter, and two sides of your choice.

Drumstick

$2.50

Buttermilk fried chicken drumstick lightly drizzled with honey before serving.

Thigh

$3.50

Buttermilk fried chicken thigh lightly drizzled with honey before serving.

Sides

Cornbread Muffin & Honey Butter

$3.00

Cornbread muffin served with honey butter. 100% scratch-made with love.

Bread & Butter Pickle Cup (5.5oz)

$3.00
Pimento Cheese Dip (5.5oz.)

$3.50

A 6oz cup of our famous, slightly spicy Pimento Cheese!

Southern Style Potato Salad

$3.50
Tater Tots

$4.00

A single order of our Crispy Fried Tater Tots.

Nashville Style Tater Tots + 2oz. Ranch Cup

$4.75

A single order of our crispy tater tots tossed in Nashville-style spices and served with a side of house-made buttermilk ranch.

Tots For A Crowd

$18.00

Large box filled with crispy tater tots! Regular or Spicy Nashville Style.

24 Mini Cornbread Muffins & Honey Butter (24 Hour Notice Required)

$30.00

24 adorable, bite-sized cornbread muffins served with an 8 oz. container of salted-honey butter. Perfect for sharing! 100% scratch-made with love! - 24 hours notice is required.

Dirty Brand Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

A 2 oz. bag of "Dirty" brand sea salt chips

House Made Sauces

2oz Honey Hot

$0.75

2oz Brown Sugar BBQ

$0.75

2oz Hot Honey BBQ

$0.75

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.75

2oz Ranch

$0.75

2oz Spicy Ranch

$0.75

2oz Mc'Loven

$0.75

2oz Honey Butter

$0.75Out of stock

ONE OF EVERYTHING!

$5.50

Dessert

Big Oreo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Big Oreo Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Banana Pudding Cup

$6.00

Creamy old-fashioned banana pudding layered with Nilla Wafers, fresh banana slices, and house-made whipped cream.

One Dozen Love & Honey Cookies! (48 Hours Notice)

$30.00

48 Hours' Notice Required. Please contact the restaurant to confirm the current cookie availability. 100% scratch-made with love!

Banana Pudding - 48oz. (48 Hour Notice Required)

$35.00

REQUIRES 48 HOURS' NOTICE. 48 oz. Banana Pudding for a crowd! Creamy old-fashioned banana pudding layered with Nilla Wafers, fresh bananas, and whipped cream.

Drinks

Cans of Soda (12oz.)

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Hanks Soda

Root Beer Hanks Soda

$3.00

Hank's sodas were born in Philadelphia in 1996!

Black Cherry Hanks Soda

$3.00

Hank's sodas were born in Philadelphia in 1996!

Orange Cream Hanks Soda

$3.00

Hank's sodas were born in Philadelphia in 1996!

Snapple

Raspberry Tea Snapple

$3.00

Half & Half Snapple

$3.00

Peach Tea Snapple

$3.00

(Zero Sugar)

La Croix & Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

Berry La Croix

$1.50

La Croix Sparkling Water

Strawberry Pineapple La Croix

$1.50

La Croix Sparkling Water

Orange La Croix

$1.50

La Croix Sparkling Water

Coconut La Croix

$1.50

La Croix Sparkling Water

Black Berry Cucumber La Croix

$1.50

La Croix Sparkling Water

Goods

Rocky's Hot Sauce

Rocky's Original Hot Sauce Mini Bottle

$3.00

Locally Made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Medium

Rocky's Honey Hot Sauce Mini Bottle

$3.00

Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Mild

Rocky's Garlic Hot Sauce Mini Bottle

$3.00

Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Medium

Rocky's Nashville Style Hot Sauce Mini Bottle

$3.00

Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Hot!

Rocky's Original Hot Sauce 5oz. Bottle

$8.00

Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Medium

Rocky's Honey Hot Sauce 5oz. Bottle

$8.00

Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Mild

Rocky's Garlic Hot Sauce 5oz. Bottle

$8.00

Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Medium

Rocky's Nashville Style Hot Sauce 5oz. Bottle

$8.00

Locally made! Family Owned! Heat Rating: Hot!

Retail Goods

Coffee Beans

$10.00

The greatest coffee in all the land. Philadelphia's own Greenstreet Roasters created this medium-bold blend, specifically for Love & Honey Fried Chicken! Whole Beans

Love & Honey Logo Tee

$20.00+

Love & Honey Graphic T's!

Love & Honey Chicken Tee

$20.00+

Love & Honey Graphic T's!

Gift Cards

Gift Cards

Give the Gift of Love & Honey!

Frisbee

$10.00

Toss a Love & Honey Fried Chicken Frisbee around at the beach or the park!

Love & Honey Large Tote

$20.00

You'll be a hit at the next farmers market with our new tote bag! Bring it grocery shopping, to the beach, or anywhere you need a larger bag to tote everything around!

Love & Honey Small Tote

$15.00

The perfect sized bag for a laptop, a few books, and your lunch!