lovesack dumpling
yummy dumplings
Lovebite Dumplings (Formerly LoveSack Dumplings) 116 E Roosevelt St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
116 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Lovebox
Drink
Extra Sauce
Featured Items
Love Box
$12.00
Lovebite Love Box. Comes with 5 dumplings
Drink
Sweet Scarlet Hibiscus
$3.50
Fruit tea
Aura Bora
$3.99
Recess
$3.99
Hiyo
$4.99
Kin Euphorics
$4.99
Bonbuz
$5.00
Poppi
$3.99
Dram
$3.99
Liquid Death
$2.99
Wild Tonic
$3.99
WildWonder
$3.99
Sedona Water
$3.99
Boxed Water
$2.50
Extra Sauce
Kewpie
$0.50
Yuzu Soy
$0.50
Sriracha
$0.50
lovesack dumpling Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 314-4122
116 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
