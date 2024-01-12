Lovelee Vibes
Food (M-F)
Appetizers
- Potatoe Skins$8.00
served with Chicken or bacon
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.00
- Fried Okra$6.00
- Wings$13.00
5 pc Naked or Breaded tossed in your choice of sauce
- Shrimp$13.00
5 pc Grilled or Fried
- Fried Mushrooms$6.00
- Fried Cauliflower$6.00
- Salmon Bites$16.00
Grilled or Fried
- Lobster BItes$18.00
Grilled or Fried
- Catfish Bites$15.00
Grilled or Fried
- Steak Bites$16.00
- Alfredo Fries/ potatoe$12.00
Add Chicken,Steak,Shrimp,Salmon,or Lobster
Eggrolls
Burgers/Sandwiches/Subs
Seafood Dinner
Hibachi
- Veggie Hibachi$12.00
Served with a blend of onions, zucchini,mushrooms,carrots,eggs
- Chicken Hibachi$14.00
Served with a blend of onions, zucchini,mushrooms,carrots,eggs
- Salmon Hibachi$18.00
Served with a blend of onions, zucchini,mushrooms,carrots,eggs
- Lobster HIbachi$22.00
Served with a blend of onions, zucchini,mushrooms,carrots,eggs
- Shrimp Hibachi$15.00
Served with a blend of onions, zucchini,mushrooms,carrots,eggs
- Steak Hibachi$16.00
Served with a blend of onions, zucchini,mushrooms,carrots,eggs
Sides
Dinner
- Lamp Chop Dinner$35.00
Served with 2 sides
- Chicken Wings Dinner$23.00
5pc Naked/Breaded Served with 2 sides
- Turkey Chops Dinner$26.00
Grilled/ Fried served with 2 sides
- Chicken Breast Dinner$22.00
Grilled/ Fried served with 2 sides
- Steak Dinner$28.00
New york strip served with 2 sides
- Steak Bite Dinner$25.00
served with 2 sides
- Wing Wednesday$1.00
Off the Grill
Breakfast (M-F)
Breakfast
- Catfish and Grits$20.00
served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of eggs
- Chicken and Waffles$20.00
served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of eggs
- Salmon Croquettes$20.00
3pc served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of eggs
- Shrimp and Grits$24.00
5 pc served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of eggs
- Steak and Eggs$25.00
New York Strip served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of eggs
- Lamb Chops and Eggs$28.00
4 pc served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of eggs
- Lamb Chops and Grits$28.00
4 pc served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of eggs
- Wings or Tenders$10.00
4 pc served with breakfast potatoes and your choice of eggs
Omelettes
- All Meat$20.00
served with a side of breakfast potatoes and toast
- Chicken$20.00
served with a side of breakfast potatoes and toast
- Ham and cheese$20.00
served with a side of breakfast potatoes and toast
- Seafood$20.00
served with a side of breakfast potatoes and toast
- Veggie$10.00
served with a side of breakfast potatoes and toast
- Western$20.00
served with a side of breakfast potatoes and toast
Skillets
A la Cart
- Pancakes (3)$6.00
- French Toast (2)$8.00
- Waffle$6.00
- Stuffed French Toast$10.00
Stuffed with strawberries and creme
- Toast$1.00
- Eggs$4.00
- Grits$4.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
- Bacon$5.00
Pork/Turkey
- Sausage$5.00
Pork/ Turkey/ Beef/ Impossibe
- Wings or Tenders (4pc)$10.00
- Catfish (2pc)$8.00
- Salmon Croquettes (3pc)$10.00
- Lamb Chops (4)$20.00