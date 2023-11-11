Loving Hut [Worcester - Chandler Street]
Starters
- A1. Crispy n' Crunchy Rolls$4.95
(2) - Mixed veggies & soy protein, served with a side of sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A2. Fresh Spring Rolls$4.95
(2) - Lettuce, fried yams, fried onions, a slice of tofu, and vegan "ham". Served with a side of hoisin sauce.
- A3. Summer Rolls$5.95
Spring mix veggies, Vietnamese vermicelli, fried onions, bean sprouts, and vegan "shrimp". Served with a side of vegan "fish" sauce.
- A4. Chick'n Drumsticks$5.95
(2) - Vegan chick'n on a stick served with sweet and sour sauce or buffalo sauce.
- A5. Golden Nuggets$7.95
(7) - Crispy vegan chick'n nuggets
- A6. Ocean Rangoons$7.95
(7) - Filled diced vegan protein and veggies, and vegan cream cheese. Served with a side of sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A7. Chick'n Fingers$7.95
(8) - Breaded vegan chick'n served with a side of sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A8. Tasty Dumplings$8.95
(8) - Delicious dumplings filled with diced veggies and vegan protein. Served with a side of ginger sauce.
- A9. Happy Tofu$7.95
(8) - Small diced veggies infused with fried tofu. Served with a sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A10. Chunky "Be'f" Strips$7.95
(3) - Vegan be'f chunk skewers served with a side of sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A11. Fantail "Shr'mp" Tempura$8.95
(9) - Breaded vegan shr'mp served with a side of sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A12. Scallion Pancakes$7.95
(8) - Pan-fried sesame and scallion pancakes served with a side of ginger sauce.
- A13. Sesame Peanut Noodle$6.95
Steamed yellow noodles covered with a savory peanut sauce and topped with sesame seeds, peanuts, and light veggies.
- A14. Crispy Wontons$7.95
(8) - Diced veggies and vegan protein in yellow curry filled in wontons. Served with a side of sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A15. Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
(3) - Thick panko breaded vegan mozzarella cheese served with a side of fresh house-made marinara sauce.
- A16. Kui Chai Dumplings$9.95
(3) - Pan-fried chive dumplings in thick dough with a side of ginger sauce.
- A17. Sushi Rolls$8.95
(8) - Sushi served with a side of soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger.
- A18. Hot Chili Oil Dumplings$9.95
Boiled dumplings tossed in a delicious sauce consisting of soy sauce, chili oil, rice vinegar, sesame oil, & garlic.
- A19. Quan Yin Sampler$10.95
1x Drumstick, 1x crispy n' crunchy roll, 1x chick'n nugget, 1x ocean rangoon, 1x chunky be'f skewer, 1x happy tofu, 1x chick'n roll, and 2x fantail shr'mp tempura. This sampler platter is served with a side of sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A20. Humble Platter Sampler$10.95
2x Vegan "scallops", 2x vegan "crab" sticks, 1x vegan "calamari", 1x vegan hot dog frank, 2x chick'n fingers, 2x deep-fried dumplings, and 1x chick'n roll. This sampler platter is served with a side of sweet n' sour plum sauce.
- A21. Crispy Fried "Calamari"$9.95
(8) - Deep-fried battered vegan "squid" served with a side of sweet n' sour chili sauce.
Salads
- SL22. Heavenly Salad$7.95
Cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, onions, vegan "ham", served with a side of Italian dressing.
- SL23. Kim chi Salad$7.95
Spicy fermented napa cabbage mixed with ginger and garlic.
- SL24. Special Thai Salad$7.95
Tofu, vegan "ham", cabbage, carrots, cucumber, lettuce, bell peppers, and topped with fried onions. Served with a side of peanut sauce.
- SL25. Very Green Salad$7.95
Spinach, lettuce, broccoli, snow peas, cucumbers, celery, and topped with fried onions. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Soups
- S26. Veggie Wonton Soup$5.50+
Steamed or fried wontons filled with veggies and vegan protein in a delicious veggie broth and topped with fried onions.
- S27. Hot n' Sour Soup$5.50+
Red hot n' sour soup with tofu, carrots, cabbage, and topped with fried onions.
- S28. Spinach Miso Soup$5.50+
Miso soup with spinach, carrots, seaweed, & tofu.
- S29. Thai Coconut Soup$5.50+
Spicy coconut broth with peas, corn, cabbage, tofu, and topped with fried onions.
- S30. "Meatball" Soup$5.50+
Vegan "meatballs", broccoli, carrots, cabbage, and fried onions in a veggie broth.
- S31. Tom Yum Soup$5.50+
Spicy Thai tom yum soup with tofu, celery, tomatoes, basil, and mushrooms.
- S32. Bún Măng Vịt (Vietnamese "Duck" & Bamboo Noodle Soup)$12.95
Vietnamese vegan "duck" and bamboo vermicelli soup with scallions, bean sprouts, and garlic.
- S33. Phở (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)$12.95
Vietnamese soup with a flavorful broth, various vegan proteins, rice noodles, & basil, served with a side of fresh bean sprouts and a wedge of lime.
- S34. Bún Bò Huế (Vietnamese Spicy Noodle Soup)$12.95
Vietnamese soup with a spicy lemongrass broth, vegan protein, tofu, basil, & rice noodles, served with fresh bean sprouts and a wedge of lime.
- S35. Curry Laksa$12.95
Coconut and curry broth with mixed veggies, tofu, & vermicelli.
- S36. Wonton Noodle Soup$12.95
Steamed or Fried wontons filled with veggies + soy protein, tofu, yellow noodles, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, & napa cabbage.
- S37. Udon Noodle Soup$12.95
Japanese udon noodles with veggie broth, broccoli, tofu, napa cabbage, garlic, & bean sprouts.
Noodles
- N38. Veggie Lo Mein$10.95
Mixed veggies with a garlic brown sauce.
- N39. Singapore Mei Fun$11.95
Veggies, chick'n, and curry sauce stir-fried in Vietnamese vermicelli. Topped with fried onions.
- N40. Chef's Crispy Fried Noodles$13.95
Crispy fried noodles layered with tofu, chick'n, be'f, and veggies in a garlic sauce.
- N41. Chow Fun$11.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodle, mixed veggies, chick'n, and be'f.
- N42. Pad Thai$11.95
Flat rice noodles with vegan "steak" strips and onions in tomato sauce, topped with crushed peanuts. Served with bean sprouts and a wedge of lime/lemon on the side.
- N43. Vermicelli Stir-Fry$11.95
Veggies and chick'n stir-fried with Vietnamese vermicelli. Topped with fried onions.
- N44. Cantonese Chow Mein$12.95
Thin yellow noodles smothered with veggies and a mixture of vegan proteins.
- N45. Bún Thịt Nướng w/ Chả Giò (Vietnamese Grilled "Pork" on Rice Noodles w/ Crispy n' Crunchy Rolls)$12.95
Barbeque vegan be'f protein & chopped crispy rolls, lettuce, onions, cucumbers, carrots, & bean sprouts over Vietnamese vermicelli. Served with a side of vegan "fish" sauce.
- N46. Japanese Udon Stir-Fry$12.95
Udon noodles stir-fried with mixed veggies and a mixture of vegan proteins.
Rice Dishes
- R47. Healthy Fried Rice$10.95
Peas, corn, carrots, onions, cabbage, bean sprouts, ginger, and diced chick'n.
- R48. Sea Wonder Curry Rice$10.95
Vegan "scallops" and "crab", carrots, cabbage, onions, bean sprouts, and curry flavor.
- R49. Thai Deluxe Rice$10.95
Chick'n, carrots, onions, cabbage, bean sprouts, pineapple, basil, and topped with peanuts.
- R50. Go Green! Fried Rice$9.95
Mixed vegetable fried rice.
- R51. Kimchi Fried Rice$12.95
Seitan, house-made kimchi, sesame oil, scallion, and topped nori seaweed.
- R52. Mongolian Fried Rice$11.95
Vegan be'f, cabbage, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, lemongrass, and ginger.
- R53. Tom Yum Fried Rice$12.95
Thai tom yum flavor cooked with vegan "shrimp" and veggies.
- R54. Sushi Bowl$12.95
Sliced seitan, seaweed salad, sliced avocados, and steamed broccoli on top of your choice of rice. Topped with vegan shredded meat flakes and drizzled with vegan spicy mayo.
Entrées
- E55. Delightful Veggies$9.95
Stir-fried mixed veggies in a light garlic sauce.
- E56. Kung Pao Chick'n$12.95
Stir-fried chick'n, carrots, snow peas, water chestnuts, onions, bell peppers, celery, cucumbers, and cashews.
- E57. Cherish Eggplant$12.95
Stir-fried eggplant and tofu with basil sauce.
- E58. Crispy Basil Eggplant$11.95
Battered fried eggplants topped with basil sauce and scallions.
- E59. Chick'n n' Broccoli$11.95
Chick'n slices with stir-fried broccoli in garlic sauce.
- E60. Chick'n n' Snow Peas$12.95
Sliced chick'n tenders, snow peas, onions, and garlic sauce.
- E61. Be'f n' Broccoli$13.95
Vegan be'f, broccoli, onions, basil, and dark brown sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.
- E62. Sesame Chick'n$11.95
Battered fried gluten tenders, covered in orange sauce on top of a bed of steamed broccoli. Served with sesame seeds on top.
- E63. Sweet n' Sour Chick'n$11.95
Battered fried gluten tenders, pineapples, celery, cucumbers, bell peppers, and onions in orange sauce.
- E64. Triple Specialties$12.95
Battered fried gluten tenders, vegan "shrimp", and vegan be'f drenched in a sweet n' sour orange sauce. Topped on a bed of steamed broccoli.
- E65. Satay Peanut Chick'n$12.95
Battered fried gluten tenders covered in a tasty Thai peanut sauce. Served on top of a bed of fresh cabbage.
- E66. Pepper "Steak" Stir-Fry$12.95
Vegan be'f steaks, carrots, snow peas, celery, bell peppers, and onions stir-fried in a mild spicy garlic sauce.
- E67. Pineapple Sea Cutlets$14.95
Vegan "fish" cutlets and veggies, mixed in a pineapple sauce.
- E68. Sweet n' Sour Ribs$12.95
Vietnamese sweet n' sour soy "spareribs" stir fry, celery, carrots, bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, and pineapples.
- E69. Szechuan "Pork"$13.95
Spicy sliced vegan “pork” stir fried w/ cabbage, pepper, and onions.
- E70. Thai General$13.95
Crispy breaded chick'n tenders on a bed of fresh cabbage & layered with spicy sweet n' sour sauce.
- E71. Spicy Cha-Cha$13.95
Crispy breaded vegan "shrimp" tossed with diced bell peppers, celery, onions, & scallions in spicy seasoning.
- E72. Lemongrass Chick'n$13.95
Chick'n tenders' with onions & lemongrass sauce. Side of cucumber slices.
- E73. Happy Family$12.95
Fried tofu sausages stir-fried w/ veggies in garlic brown sauce.
- E74. Heavenly Chick'n$16.95
Crispy half chick'n breast w/ spinach, onions, & carrots layered in a garlic brown sauce.
- E75. Curry Surprise$13.95
Chick'n tender slices and veggies in a yellow curry sauce.
- E76. Fisherman's Catch$16.95
Seaweed-covered bean curd made "fish" on a bed of steamed veggies and layered with a ginger scallion sauce.
- E77. Buffalo Hot Chick'n$15.95
Crispy chick'n drumsticks covered in a hot buffalo sauce on top of a bed of steamed veggies.
LH's Specials
- SP1. Spicy BBQ Vegan "Shrimp"$15.95
Battered fried vegan "shrimp" with spicy barbecue sauce & veggies.
- SP2. Chick'n n' "Scallops"$15.95
Chick'n, vegan "scallops", and veggies stir-fried in white garlic sauce.
- SP3. Malaysian Barbecue Noodles$14.95
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with veggies in an oriental barbecue sauce. Choice of: Chick'n, soy "beef", "shrimp", or tofu.
- SP4. Tasty Tamarind Chick'n$16.95
Half-breast chick'n layered with special tamarind sauce on a bed of veggies.
- SP5. Basil Mushroom Delight$14.95
Mushroom, basil sauce with mixed veggies. Choice of: Chick'n, soy "beef", soy "shrimp", or tofu.
- SP6. Sweet n' Sour Crispy "Fish"$16.95
Crispy fried seaweed bean curd "fish" drenched in sweet n' sour sauce.
- SP7. Crispy Lobsta Special$15.95
Tofu skin wrapped with minced tofu, vegan "crabmeat", & onions covered in ginger & scallion sauce.
- SP8. Roast Char Sui$14.95
Flavorful Cantonese style barbecue soy "pork" & veggies.
- SP9. Ma Po Tofu with Vegan "Pork"$14.95
Soft tofu w/ vegan ground “pork” in a spicy sauce and topped with fresh scallions.
Refreshments
- B1. Thai Iced Tea$5.50
With soy milk.
- B2. Fresh Iced Lemonade$4.95
- B3. Kale Smoothie$5.95
Banana and kale blended with soy milk.
- B4. Avocado Smoothie$5.95
Avocado blended with soy milk.
- B5. Strawberry and Banana Smoothie$5.95
Strawberry and bananas blended with almond milk.
- B6. Piña Colada Smoothie$5.95
Fresh pineapples blended with coconut milk.
- B7. Fresh Carrot Juice$5.95
Pressed juice from carrots, apples, and pineapples.
- B8. Coconut Smoothie$5.95
- B9. Frozen Coffee$5.95
Coffee blended with coconut milk.
- B10. Iced Mango Tea$5.50
- B11. Iced Passion Fruit Tea$5.50
Sweet Treats
- D1. Sweet Rice Pudding$4.95
Taro sticky rice with coconut milk.
- D2. Sweet Flan Custard$4.95
- D3. Chocolate Cake$5.50
- D4. Carrot Cake$5.50
- D5. Coconut Cake$5.50
Pandan cake topped with coconut flakes.
- D6. NY Style Cheesecake$5.50
- D7. Chocolate "PB" Cake$5.50
Chocolate cake with a peanut butter filling.
- D8. Vanilla Strawberry Cake$5.50
Vanilla cake with a strawberry jam filling.
- D9. Oreo Cheesecake$6.50
Cheesecake with an Oreo cookie base.
- D10. Fried Vegan Ice Cream$7.95
Breaded vegan ice cream battered fried. Topped with chocolate syrup and sprinkles. Served with a side of jam. (Recommended for Dine-In, will melt when prepared for take out)