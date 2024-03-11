Lowry Beer Garden
FOOD
Burgers
- Air Force 1$11.50
Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon marmalade and crispy onion straws
- B-52 Bomber$11.50
- Eisenhower$11.50
Jalapeño cream cheese, caramelized onion
- El Chingon$11.50
Pepper jack, fried jalapenos, pico, avocado aioli.
- Hangar-2$11.50
- Montclair$11.50
Swiss, avocado, bacon, tomato, mayo
- Mt Elbert$16.00
Double American cheese, double burger patty, double bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Standard$11.00
Cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato, red onion
- Station 18$11.50
Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce
- Spitfire$11.50
Brats & Dogs
- No Choice$9.00
- Air Force 1$11.00
Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon marmalade, crispy onion straws
- Coloradan$11.00
Pepperjack, roasted Poblano, chipotle aioli
- Montclair$12.00
Swiss, avocado, bacon, tomato, mayo
- El Chingon$11.00
Pepper jack, fried jalapenos, pico, avocado aioli.
- Spitfire$11.00
Goat cheese, roasted poblano & red pepper, arugula, Sriracha aioli.
- Reubenesque$11.00
- Eisenhower$11.00
- Hangar-2$11.00
Small Salads
- Caesar Salad$6.00
Shaved Parmesan, croutons and romaine. Tossed in Caesar dressing
- Greek$7.00
Romaine, cucumber, red bell pepper, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olive, banana pepper, feta cheese, tossed in a red wine vinaigrette
- House Salad$5.00
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red cabbage and mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing
- Winter Salad$7.00
Spinach, granny smith apple, pomegranate seeds, apricot glazed pecans, goat cheese, tossed in a honey-pomegranate vinaigrette.
Large Salads & Bowls
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar, egg, avocado, tomato, romaine. Served with your choice of dressing Alllergies: Egg & Dairy
- Poke Bowl$15.00
Seared ahi tuna in poke sauce, carrots, tomatoes, avocado, mango, edamame, cucumber, cilantro and green onion. Served over a bed of brown rice and drizzled with Sriracha mayo
- Seared Tuna Salad$15.00
Blackened Ahi Tuna seared rare, edamame, mango, red & green cabbage, cucumber, romaine. Tossed in miso vinaigrette
- Santa Fe Salad$11.00
Romaine, Roasted corn, black beans, red cabbage, pico, seasoned tortilla strips. Tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing topped with cotija cheese.
- Madras Bowl$13.00
Spinach, quinoa and white rice blend, roasted brussels sprouts, cucumber, avocado, roasted corn, black beans. Tossed in a curry vinaigrette.
- Noodle Bowl$11.00
Soba noodles, edamame, green onion, red & green bell pepper, carrot. Tossed in poke sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
- Gumbo$15.00
White rice, Andouille sausage, chicken and shrimp, red bell pepper, onion, celery, okra, garlics, in a dark rich roux
Snacks & Sides
- Brussel Sprouts$8.00
- Chicken Nuggets$8.00
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, side of marinara
- Chips & Queso$5.00
- Dirty Queso$8.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Fried Pickles$7.50
- Swt Pot Fries$7.00
- Green Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
- Hummus$10.00
Roasted red pepper hummus, served with seasonal vegetables and a toasted pita
- Onions Rings$7.00
- Pretzel$6.00
- SUPER GIANT PRETZEL$16.00
- Wings$13.50
8 wings per order. Your choice of tossin' style: Buffalo hear mild, medium hot or BBQ. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
- *Burger Patty (Dog)$4.00
- *Chicken Breast (Dog)$5.00
- Nachos Special$12.00
- Taco Buffet$27.00
- Daily Special$8.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
- Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
- Kids Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
- Kids Dog$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink