Lozano's Mexican-Latin Cocina
Signature Dishes
- Asado Especial$26.95
A combination of prime fajita steak cooked your way and served with our famous cheese enchiladas, rice & beans
- Pollo Con Camarones$17.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with mushroom poblano peppers, onions, tomato, shrimp and cheese
- Aguacate Relleno$22.95
Fresh avocado cut in half and stuffed with sautéed shrimp, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and light cream sauce, served over rice
- Steak & Shrimp$28.95
Prime-certified Angus beef cooked your way, with 3 jumbo shrimp in a cream sauce, served with rice and beans
- Mushroom Shrimp$22.95
Half pound of jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic, onions, scallions, and mushrooms, served over white rice
- Salmon with Vegetables$22.95
8 oz salmon filet grilled and served with white rice and vegetables, topped with spinach cream lemon butter sauce
- Carne Asada$25.95
Certified Angus beef, choice of marinated or salt & pepper, served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
- Carne Guisada$18.95
Prime tender beef served over white rice with a choice of tortillas
- Pork Guisado$15.95
Prime tender pork served over white rice with a choice of tortillas
- Chicken Kabob$14.95
Skewered chicken, bell peppers, and onions with rice and beans
Leo Specialties
- For 1 Lozano's Fajitas$15.95
With grilled peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- For 2 Lozano's Fajitas$31.95
With grilled peppers, onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- Chicken Flautas$12.95
3 flautas served with rice and beans, pico de gallo and chili con queso
- Enchiladas$11.95
With chili gravy or tomatillo, topped with cheese, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Daniel$13.95
2 corn tortillas filled with fajita chicken, covered with habanero sauce, tomatillo sauce, and mozzarella cheese, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas De Hongos$14.95
Sautéed mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and light cream sauce, served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas De Espinaca$14.95
Sautéed spinach, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and light cream sauce, served with rice and beans
- Tex-Mex Tacos$16.95
2 fajita tacos stuffed with rice and beans, topped with chill con queso, served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Traditional Crispy Tacos$12.95
3 tacos with seasoned ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, served with rice and beans
- Grilled Portabello$14.95
Topped with light red cream sauce, mozzarella and spinach, served with rice and beans
- Pollo Picante$14.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed red bell peppers, onion, tomato, serrano peppers and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Daniel$14.95
Grilled chicken breast with a habanero tomatillo sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with rice and beans
Build Your Own Combo Plate
Ninos
Sides
- Side Rice$2.50
- Side Cheddar Cheese$1.95
- Side Chicken Faj Enchilad$3.95
- Side Pico de Gallo$1.25
- Side Spinach Enchilada$4.95
- Side Flauta$3.95
- Side Refried$2.50
- Side Mazarella$1.95
- Side Chicken Enchilada$3.50
- Side Guacamole$2.95
- Side Vegetables$3.95
- Side Ground Beef Enchilada$5.95
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Cheese Enchilada$3.50
- Side Beef Fajita Enchilada$4.95
- Side Chile con Queso$2.95
- Side Tortilla Corn$1.95
- Side Sliced Avocado$2.95
- Side Queso Fresco$2.50
- Side Enchilada de Hongo$4.95
- Side Jalapeno$1.25
- Side Espinacas$2.50
- Side Crispy Taco$3.00
- Side Chicken Taco Alcarbon$5.95
- Side Beef Taco Alcarbon$8.95
- A Dozen Flour Tortillas$7.95
- Tostada Chicken Fajita$5.95
- Grilled Onion$1.95
- Side of Shrimp$3.00
- Flour Tortillas$1.95
- Chiles Toriados$1.95
- Side Lettuce$1.25
- Lettuce$1.25
- Side Shrimp Enchiladas$5.95
- Sd Avocado Reddish$6.95
- Chalupa$2.50
- Side Tomate$1.25
- 32oz Rice$6.95
- Half Dozen Flour Tortilla$3.95
- Tostada Beef Fajita$6.95
- Salsa Roja 32oz$8.95
Drink Menu
Specialty Drinks
- Ranch Water$8.95
Tequila, triple sec, lime juice & Topo chico
- Italian Margarita$8.95
Tequila, amaretto, & fresh lime juice
- Regular Mango Margarita$8.95
Tequila, triple sec, & mango purée
- Large Mango Margarita$11.95
Tequila, triple sec, & mango purée
- Regular Strawberry Margarita$8.95
Tequila, triple sec. & strawberry purée
- Large Strawberry Margarita$11.95
Tequila, triple sec. & strawberry purée
- Regular Top Shelf Margarita$10.95
Prime herradura silver tequila, cointreau, & fresh lime juice
- Large Top Shelf Margarita$15.95
Prime herradura silver tequila, cointreau, & fresh lime juice
- Piña Colada$10.95
- Strawberry Daiquiri$11.95
- Large House Margarita$9.95
- Small House Margarita$5.00
NA Beverage
Liquor
- Bacardi Rum$8.00
- James Harbor Rum$8.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- Absolut$7.00
- John Walker Black$9.00
- Taaka Vodka$9.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Mark's Mark$8.00
- Chambord$7.00
- Woodford Rese$9.00
- Kahlua Rum Coffee$9.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Tanquery Jim$8.00
- James Bond Rom$8.00
- Macallan Scotch$12.00
- Jameson Irish$8.00
- Jack Danile$8.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Titos$9.00
- Chiva Scoth$9.00
- Casa Amigo Reposado$12.00