LR BURGER Duluth
Burgers
Smash Republic
the perfect starter double stack burger. build your own burger masterpiece with your choice of toppings.
Mr. Jones
pimento cheese, bacon, jalapeno + LTO
The Southpaw
blackened cajun spices, blue cheese, bacon, LTO. it'll beat your mouth black & blue. a little french with a whole lotta kick-ass american!
Dr. Egon
mushrooms, grilled onion, LT + swiss
The Sink
fried egg, cheddar cheese, fries, jalapeno, LTO + fry sauce
BBQ Burger
cheddar, bbq sauce, bacon + fried onion
Patrick Swayze
warning: very spicy this burger is CRAZY HOT like roadhouse patrick, adrenaline pumping like point break patrick and breath taking like dirty dancing patrick. pepperjack, ghost pepper salsa + LTO
Black Bean Burger
black bean patty, avocado, green goddess + LTO
Oklahoma Smash
american cheese, steam onions, b&b pickles + fry sauce
Truffle Shuffle
Provolone Cheese, Banana Peppers, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Philly Sauce
Chicken
Hotdogs
Sides
Snacks
Salads
Shakes
Vanilla
hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry
Chocolate
hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry
Strawberry
hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry
Peanut Butter Pie
hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry
Salted Caramel
hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry
Oreo
hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry
Cinnamon Bun
hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry