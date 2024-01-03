Lua Vietnamese Cuisine
Food Menu
To Share
- A1 Cha Gio - Spring Roll$6.00
Rice Paper, Ground Pork, Shrimp, Taro, Onion, And Wood Ear Mushroom
- A2 Cha Gio Chay - Vegetarian Spring Roll$6.00
Rice Paper, Taro, Tofu, And Carrot
- A3 Goi Cuon - Summer Roll$7.00
Rice Paper, Shrimp, Fresh Lettuce, And Herbs
- A4 Goi Cuon Chay - Vegetarian Summer Roll$7.00
Rice Paper, Avocado, Fresh Lettuce, And Herbs
- A5 Súp Cua - Crab Soup$8.00
Chicken Breast, Crab, Egg, And Corn
- A6 Hoành Thánh Nước$8.00
Pork Wonton Soup
- A7 Hoanh Thanh Chien$8.00
Crispy Shrimp Wonton
- A8 Muc Chien Gion$15.00
Fried Calamari
- A9 Bò Wagyu Lá Lốt - Grilled Beef In Piper Lolot Leaves$12.00
Wagyu Ground Beef, Piper Lolot Leaves, And Onion
- A10 Xôi Chiên - Crispy Sticky Rice$14.00
Sticky Rice, Pork Floss, Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha, And Scallions
- A11 Bánh Khọt - Mini Savory Pancakes$15.00
Ground Pork, Shrimp, Rice Flour, Coconut Milk, Onion, And Herbs
- A12 Banh Xeo - Vietnamese Pancake$15.00
Shrimp, Rice Flour, Coconut Milk, Onion, Bean Sprouts, And Herbs
- A13 Bột Chiên - Crispy Rice Cake$12.00
Rice Cake, Egg, Scallions, Pickles, And Soy Sauce
- A14 Cút Chiên Bơ$16.00
Butter Glazed Fried Quail
- A15 Tàu Hũ Nướng Giấy Bạc$21.00
Grilled Egg Tofu With Seafood
- A16 Gỏi Củ Hủ Dừa$18.00
Coconut Core Salad, Shrimp, Squid, Carrot, Fried Shallot, And Peanut
- A17 Bánh Hỏi 3 Vị - Three Ways Vietnamese Steamed Woven Rice Vermicelli$35.00
Grilled Shrimp Paste, Wagyu Beef In Piper Lolot Leaves, Grilled Pork, Rice Vermicelli, And Herbs
- A18 Goi Du Du Tom$15.00
Shrimp Papaya Salad
Signature Dishes
- S1 Bánh Cuon Nong -Vietnamese Steamed Rice Paper Rolls$16.00
Rice Paper, Ground Pork, Wood Ear Mushroom, And Herbs
- S2 Bo Ne -Vietnamese Sizzling Steak & Egg$22.00
6 Oz Filet Mignon, Double Running Egg, Pate, Tomato, And Housemade Sauce Served With Bread
- S3 Hu Tieu Kho - Vietnamese Dried Noodle$17.00
Rice Noodle, Shrimp, Ground Pork, Squid, Fish Ball, Garlic, Chive, And Bean Sprout
- S4 Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef And Pork Noodle Soup$17.00
Beef, Pork, Chili Oil, Rice Noodle, And Herb
- S5 Bánh Canh Cua - Crab Tapioca Noodle Soup$18.00
- S6 Bò Kho - Vietnamese Braised Beef Stew$17.00
- S7 Mi Hoanh Thanh$15.00
- S8 Mi Xao - Egg Noodle Stir-Fry With Choice Of Beef, Seafood, Or Vegetables$15.00
- S9 De Xao Lan$25.00
Sautéed Goat Meat With Curry Powder And Lemongrass
- Small Lau - Hotpot$60.00
- Large Lau - Hotpot$100.00
The Pho
Rice Vermicelli
- B1 Bun Cha Ha Noi - Hanoi Style Grilled Pork Over Rice Vermicelli$18.00
Pork, Meatball, Rice Vermicelli, Lemongrass, And Herb
- B2 Bun Dac Biet - Special Rice Vermicelli$18.00
Grilled Pork, Grilled Shrimp, Spring Roll, Rice Vermicelli, Lemongrass, And Herb
- B3 Bun Cha Gio - Spring Roll On Rice Vermicelli$12.00
- B4 Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork And Spring Roll On Rice Vermicelli$15.00
- B5 Bun Cha Gio Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken And Spring Roll On Rice Vermicelli$15.00
Rice Platter
- R1 Com Lúa$18.00
- R1 Com Chien - Fried Rice$17.00
- R2 Com Suon Nuong - Grilled Pork Chop Over Rice$15.00
- R3 Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken Over Rice$15.00
- R4 Com Suon Bo Nuong - Grilled Beef Short Rib Over Rice$18.00
- R5 Filet Mignon Com Bo Luc Lac Vietnamese Shaking Beef$19.00
- R6 Com Ga Xoi Mo - Fried Chicken Over Rice$16.00
- R7 Com Chien Duong Chau$17.00
Vietnamese Sandwich
Sides
- E1 Chen Hot Ga$3.00
- E2 Chen Duoi Bo$8.00
- E3 To Xi Quach$8.00
- E4 Chen Bo Vien$6.00
- E5 Suon Bo$15.00
- E6 Tái Thêm$6.00
- Banh Mi Them- Extra Bread$3.00
- Bone Marrow$7.00
- Bun Them - Extra Noodle$3.00
- Ga Nuong Them - Grilled Chicken$10.00
- Vegetable Platter Rau Them$10.00
- White Rice - Com Them$3.00
- Extra Filet Mignon$8.00
- Extra Wagyu$20.00
- Frice rice$8.00
- Fried Egg$3.00
- Small soup$3.00
- Pork Chop 1 piece$6.00
Drinks & Desserts Menu
Drinks & Desserts
- D1 Ca Phe Trung- Egg Coffee$7.00
- D2 Ca Phe Khoai Mon Dua- Coconut Ube Coffee$7.00
- D3 Iced Milk Coffee$6.00
- D4 Sinh To Bo - Avocado Smoothie$8.00
- D5 Nuoc Mia - Sugar Cane Juice$8.00
- D6 Soda Chanh Muoi$6.00
- D7 Orange Juice$8.00
- D8 Thai Iced Tea$7.00
- D9 Peach Sparkling$6.00
- D10 Blueberry Sparkling$6.00
- D11 Banh Flan Tran Chau- Boba Coffee Flan$6.00
- D12 Tau Hu Tran Chau- Tofu Pudding$6.00
- D13 Che Thot Not Cu Nang$8.00
- D14 Che 3 Mau$7.00
- D15 Panna Cotta$5.00
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Coke$3.00
- Sparkling Water$5.00
- Sprite$3.00