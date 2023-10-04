Popular Items

Create Your Own Salad

$13.99

Choose your own adventure! Build your salad from the bottom up, with your choice of lettuce, toppings and dressing.

BLTA

$12.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted wecka bread - perfect for a light summer lunch! Served with a side of soup, salad or chips.

Egg & Cheese Panini

$6.99

Egg and Cheese alone, or choose to add bacon or ham, grilled on our old fashioned Oatmeal, Wecka, or Cranberry Walnut Sunflower Bread.

FALL DRINK SPECIALS

Aspen Spiced Cider

$3.99+

Served hot or iced

Aspen Tea

$3.30+

Black iced tea flavored with Aspen cider spices

Brown Sugar Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Cold Foam

$4.85+

Caramel Apple Chai

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Donut Latte

$5.45+

Caramel Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.45+

Chai Protein Smoothie

$7.40

Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Latte

$5.45+

Pumpkin Mocha Latte

$5.45+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.45+

Ube Oat Milk Latte

$6.55+

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie / Protein Flavors

Chocolate PB

$7.40

Maui

$7.40

Tropical Sunshine

$7.40

BEVERAGE

Coffee To Go

$2.79+

Frozen Latte

$7.39
Latte

$4.65+

Choose from any one of our delightful flavor combinations, or keep it classic!

Donation Creation

$5.45+

Featured latte of the month: July White Chocolate Lavender

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Choose from a selection of Simpson & Vail teas!

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Freshly brewed, here at the cafe

Wake Up Call

$3.80+

A double shot of espresso, poured over coffee - available hot or iced.

Americano

$2.99+

A double shot of espresso, poured over water - available hot or iced.

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Lemonade

$3.30+

Our homemade lemonade, served over ice!

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.10+

Brewed with love, right here at the cafe.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam on top.

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Made with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and topped with house made whipped cream

Matcha Latte

$5.95

Try any of our Wellness flavors for a healthy latte alternative!

London Fog

$4.95+

Milk

$2.65

Breve

$6.89+

A double shot of espresso with steam half & half.

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95+

Steamed milk poured over regular coffee.

NEW To Go Mug Refill

$2.33

Steamer

$2.50

BREAKFAST

The Panini Grille

Let us know if you’d like us to use gluten free bread for your order - $2.50 additional. Make any of these options a meal!

Miss Mollie

$8.50

Sliced ham, provolone cheese and our delicious sweet praline sauce are all melted together on our Wecka bread for a delightful treat.

Maple Bacon

$9.50

Bacon slices, cheddar cheese, egg, and a drizzle of local maple syrup grilled on old fashioned oatmeal bread.

Egg & Cheese Panini

$6.99

Egg and Cheese alone, or choose to add bacon or ham, grilled on our old fashioned Oatmeal, Wecka, or Cranberry Walnut Sunflower Bread.

Grilled French Toast

$8.99

Our Cinnamon Swirl French toast grilled, topped with a drizzle of maple syrup and served with a side of our sweet cream cheese spread and two slices of bacon.

Wrap It Up

Let us know if you’d like us to use a gluten free wrap for your order - $2.50 additional. Make any of these options a meal!

The Classic Wrap

$7.99

Ham or Bacon, eggs, and cheese in a whole wheat tortilla.

Breakfast Fiesta Wrap

$7.99

Scrambled eggs, black beans, corn, green onions, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, and a drizzle of santa fe ranch in a whole wheat tortilla.

Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl

Start with scrambled eggs and add the toppings you like.

Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Build your own breakfast feast - start with scrambled eggs and choose your own toppings!

Kid Size

$4.50

Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese - add bacon if you'd like!

Oatmeal

Made to order, with your choice of toppings.

Classic Oatmeal

$4.50

Made to order, with your choice of toppings.

Blueberry Crumb Pie Oatmeal

$6.50

Our classic oatmeal with blueberries, cinnamon sugar and warm crumb topping.

Oatmeal - Maple Bacon

$6.50

Our classic oatmeal with bacon crumbles, brown sugar and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Sides, Extras and Specials

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Fresh pineapple, grapes, strawberries and blueberries.

Side of Toast

$2.50

Your choice of any of our freshly baked breads, with butter, jam or avocado.

Side of Bacon (4 slices)

$5.00

Side of Sausage (1 patty)

$2.50

LUNCH

Timon’s Taco Trio

Timon's Breakfast Taco Trio

$11.99

Timon's Breakfast Taco Trio! Our Chorizo taco comes with eggs, crumbled chorizo, cheddar cheese, green onion and santa fe ranch. Our veggie taco comes with eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and cilantro lime crema. Timon's Choice taco comes with eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles and salsa.

Fall Lunch Specials

Autumn Pear Panini

$13.99

Our Pumpkin Yeast Bread is filled with sliced ham and cheddar with our homemade spiced pear compote and grilled on the Panini Grille. Your choice of soup, salad or chips.

Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast

$9.99

A slice of our signature cinnamon roll french toast casserole filled with a sweet pumpkin cream cheese. Served with Bacon.

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.99

Fresh Spinach topped with roasted beets, walnuts, feta cheese, cucumber, grilled chicken and Balsamic dressing on the side.

Classic Fare

Grandma Millie

$12.99

A scoop of our old-fashioned chicken salad sits atop a house salad and is accompanied by a cup of soup.

Classic Chicken Salad

$11.99

Our buttery knot dinner roll is split and filled with our old-fashioned chicken salad. Served with your choice of chips, soup or a house salad.

Quiche Of The Day

$9.99

Spinach and Bacon

Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Signature Salads

Cherries Jubilee

$14.99

Spring greens topped with dried cherries, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, bacon, walnuts, and grilled chicken with poppy seed dressing served on the side.

Asian Chicken

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, almonds, sesame seeds, green onions, chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges, pineapple, and grilled chicken with oriental dressing served on the side.

I Yam What I Yam

$11.50

A bed of spring greens is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, dried cranberries, spiced pecans with our house dressing served on the side.

Quinoa & Power Greens Salad

$11.99

All tossed together for a delightful combination of flavors are power greens, roasted sweet potatoes, green onions, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, quinoa, and our housemate lemon vinaigrette and topped with a sprinkle of shredded parmesan cheese

Taco Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, corn, green onions, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream, salsa, santa fe ranch dressing and tortilla chips.

Full Sized House Salad

$8.99

Create Your Own Salad

$13.99

Choose your own adventure! Build your salad from the bottom up, with your choice of lettuce, toppings and dressing.

The Panini Grille

Served with chips, soup or house salad. • Need Gluten Free Bread? Happy to oblige, it's just $2.50 extra.

Lunch Miss Mollie

$12.50

Sliced ham, provolone cheese and our delicious sweet praline sauce are all melted together on our Wecka bread on the Panini Grille for a delightful treat.

New England Farmer

$12.75

Roasted beef, cheddar cheese tomatoes, onions, and our maple horseradish mustard all melted together on our Farmer’s Harvest bread.

Makenna Rae

$13.50

Our Cinnamon Raisin Swirl bread with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes and a drizzle of our House Dressing all melted together on the Panini Grille.

MariAna On Wecka

$11.75

Our famous Wecka bread is filled with our Italian 5 Cheese Spread, roasted turkey and fresh tomatoes then grilled on our Panini Grille.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Our Cranberry Walnut Sunflower bread is smothered in an Italian Five Cheese spread and finished with bacon slices and grilled on our Panini Grille. Vegetarian? Substitute onions, peppers and tomatoes for bacon on the grown up grilled cheese.

Lunch Maple Bacon

$13.50

Bacon slices, cheddar cheese, egg, and a drizzle of local maple syrup grilled on old fashioned oatmeal bread.

BLTA

$12.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted wecka bread - perfect for a light summer lunch! Served with a side of soup, salad or chips.

Wrap It Up

Served with chips, soup or house salad. • Need a Gluten Free Wrap? Let us know, it's just $2.50 extra.
Vegan Wrap

$13.99

Hummus, red pepper, cucumber, green onion, avocados, tomatoes, romaine, lightly drizzled with House in a wheat tortilla. Served with a side of soup, salad or chips.

Chicken Fiesta

$14.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, green onions, mixed cheeses, romaine, tomatoes, and santa fe ranch in a whole wheat tortilla.

Nellie McKnight

$13.99

Roasted turkey, feta cheese, dried cranberries, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, spring greens, and poppy dressing in a whole wheat tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Sauce with bleu cheese, 3 cheese blend, and romaine lettuce all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla and lightly grilled on our panini grille.

Southwest Rice Bowl

$10.99

Southwest rice, black beans, corn, green onions, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa.

Kid’s Corner

12 and under only, please! • Served with chips or fruit & a cookie. • Need a Gluten Free Bread? Can do, it's just $.95 extra.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Ham and cheddar on our Wecka bread.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar cheese on our Wecka bread.

Maggie’s Mac N Cheese

$8.50

Homemade and delicious!

Soup

Available after 11am

Soup Cup

$4.99

Soup Bowl

$6.99

Lunch Sides

Side Salad

$4.95

Spring greens with cucumber, tomato, red pepper, croutons and cheddar - served with your choice of dressing.

Chips

$1.65

Slice of Bread

$1.00

BOTTLED DRINKS

Water

Smart Water

$1.99

Soda

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Coke 20 oz Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke 20 oz Bottle

$2.99

Coke Zero 20 oz Bottle

$2.99

Gold Peak Tea

$2.99

Sports Drinks

Powerade

$2.50

Body Armor

$3.50

CUPCAKES & CAKES

Whole Cakes

Fireman's Fair Cake

$28.00