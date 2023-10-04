Luann’s Bakery and Cafe
Popular Items
Create Your Own Salad
Choose your own adventure! Build your salad from the bottom up, with your choice of lettuce, toppings and dressing.
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted wecka bread - perfect for a light summer lunch! Served with a side of soup, salad or chips.
Egg & Cheese Panini
Egg and Cheese alone, or choose to add bacon or ham, grilled on our old fashioned Oatmeal, Wecka, or Cranberry Walnut Sunflower Bread.
FALL DRINK SPECIALS
Aspen Spiced Cider
Served hot or iced
Aspen Tea
Black iced tea flavored with Aspen cider spices
Brown Sugar Cold Brew with Sweet Cinnamon Cold Foam
Caramel Apple Chai
Caramel Apple Donut Latte
Caramel Pumpkin Pie Latte
Chai Protein Smoothie
Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Latte
Pumpkin Mocha Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ube Oat Milk Latte
SMOOTHIES
Smoothie / Protein Flavors
BEVERAGE
Coffee To Go
Frozen Latte
Latte
Choose from any one of our delightful flavor combinations, or keep it classic!
Donation Creation
Featured latte of the month: July White Chocolate Lavender
Hot Tea
Choose from a selection of Simpson & Vail teas!
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed, here at the cafe
Wake Up Call
A double shot of espresso, poured over coffee - available hot or iced.
Americano
A double shot of espresso, poured over water - available hot or iced.
Chai Latte
Lemonade
Our homemade lemonade, served over ice!
Cold Brew Coffee
Brewed with love, right here at the cafe.
Cappuccino
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam on top.
Hot Chocolate
Made with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and topped with house made whipped cream
Matcha Latte
Try any of our Wellness flavors for a healthy latte alternative!
London Fog
Milk
Breve
A double shot of espresso with steam half & half.
Espresso Shot
Cafe Au Lait
Steamed milk poured over regular coffee.
NEW To Go Mug Refill
Steamer
BREAKFAST
The Panini Grille
Miss Mollie
Sliced ham, provolone cheese and our delicious sweet praline sauce are all melted together on our Wecka bread for a delightful treat.
Maple Bacon
Bacon slices, cheddar cheese, egg, and a drizzle of local maple syrup grilled on old fashioned oatmeal bread.
Grilled French Toast
Our Cinnamon Swirl French toast grilled, topped with a drizzle of maple syrup and served with a side of our sweet cream cheese spread and two slices of bacon.
Wrap It Up
Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl
Oatmeal
Sides, Extras and Specials
LUNCH
Timon’s Taco Trio
Timon's Breakfast Taco Trio
Timon's Breakfast Taco Trio! Our Chorizo taco comes with eggs, crumbled chorizo, cheddar cheese, green onion and santa fe ranch. Our veggie taco comes with eggs, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and cilantro lime crema. Timon's Choice taco comes with eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles and salsa.
Fall Lunch Specials
Autumn Pear Panini
Our Pumpkin Yeast Bread is filled with sliced ham and cheddar with our homemade spiced pear compote and grilled on the Panini Grille. Your choice of soup, salad or chips.
Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast
A slice of our signature cinnamon roll french toast casserole filled with a sweet pumpkin cream cheese. Served with Bacon.
Roasted Beet Salad
Fresh Spinach topped with roasted beets, walnuts, feta cheese, cucumber, grilled chicken and Balsamic dressing on the side.
Classic Fare
Grandma Millie
A scoop of our old-fashioned chicken salad sits atop a house salad and is accompanied by a cup of soup.
Classic Chicken Salad
Our buttery knot dinner roll is split and filled with our old-fashioned chicken salad. Served with your choice of chips, soup or a house salad.
Quiche Of The Day
Spinach and Bacon
Classic Grilled Cheese
Signature Salads
Cherries Jubilee
Spring greens topped with dried cherries, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers, bacon, walnuts, and grilled chicken with poppy seed dressing served on the side.
Asian Chicken
Romaine lettuce, almonds, sesame seeds, green onions, chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges, pineapple, and grilled chicken with oriental dressing served on the side.
I Yam What I Yam
A bed of spring greens is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, feta cheese, dried cranberries, spiced pecans with our house dressing served on the side.
Quinoa & Power Greens Salad
All tossed together for a delightful combination of flavors are power greens, roasted sweet potatoes, green onions, dried cranberries, toasted almonds, quinoa, and our housemate lemon vinaigrette and topped with a sprinkle of shredded parmesan cheese
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with seasoned ground beef, corn, green onions, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream, salsa, santa fe ranch dressing and tortilla chips.
Full Sized House Salad
Create Your Own Salad
The Panini Grille
New England Farmer
Roasted beef, cheddar cheese tomatoes, onions, and our maple horseradish mustard all melted together on our Farmer’s Harvest bread.
Makenna Rae
Our Cinnamon Raisin Swirl bread with sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes and a drizzle of our House Dressing all melted together on the Panini Grille.
MariAna On Wecka
Our famous Wecka bread is filled with our Italian 5 Cheese Spread, roasted turkey and fresh tomatoes then grilled on our Panini Grille.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Our Cranberry Walnut Sunflower bread is smothered in an Italian Five Cheese spread and finished with bacon slices and grilled on our Panini Grille. Vegetarian? Substitute onions, peppers and tomatoes for bacon on the grown up grilled cheese.
Wrap It Up
Vegan Wrap
Hummus, red pepper, cucumber, green onion, avocados, tomatoes, romaine, lightly drizzled with House in a wheat tortilla. Served with a side of soup, salad or chips.
Chicken Fiesta
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, green onions, mixed cheeses, romaine, tomatoes, and santa fe ranch in a whole wheat tortilla.
Nellie McKnight
Roasted turkey, feta cheese, dried cranberries, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, spring greens, and poppy dressing in a whole wheat tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Sauce with bleu cheese, 3 cheese blend, and romaine lettuce all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla and lightly grilled on our panini grille.