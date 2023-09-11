Stella Artois | Lager

$5.00

Stella Artois is an authentic imported Belgian lager beer. This premium imported beer is brewed in Belgium and made with light barley malt and Tomahawk and Saaz hops. The brewing process lends to a wonderful floral aroma well-balanced malt sweetness crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. Stella Artois Belgian beer is brewed with over 600 years of expertise and has 5.0 ABV per 11.2 fluid ounce serving. This six pack of beer cans is perfect for social gatherings with friends and pairs well with steak mussels and chocolate desserts. Pour this canned beer in a Stella Artois Chalice for the most authentic and traditional drinking experience.