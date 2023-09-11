10% off Cater Pickup Orders ($300 or more)
Popular Items

Summer Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon

$6.89

Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle Protein Options: Grilled Lemongrass Duroc Pork Admiral's Poached Shrimps (GF) Non-GMO Preservative-Free Tofu (GF) Dipping Sauce: SunButter Sauce Classic Chili Fish Sauce (GF) Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Pork - Gluten & Soy Shrimp - Shellfish Tofu - Soy

Shaking Beef Bo Luc Lac (6 oz)

$17.99

Seared USDA beef tenderloin, diced onions, bell peppers, minced garlic, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish

Shaking Tofu Dau Hu Luc Lac

$13.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Savory wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, diced onions, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, pickle onions, minced garlic, jalapeños served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime GLUTEN-FREE Optional Allergy: Shellfish & Dairy

Menu

Dessert

Leven Gluten Free Bakeshop Everything is handcrafted, gluten free, lactose free, soy free, peanut free and made with the highest quality ingredients.

GF Chocolate Espresso Tea Loaf

$4.99

Looking for an afternoon pick-me-up? Not sure if you want chocolate or coffee? We have this wonderful tea loaf with both! If you need a real boost, try it with one of our cold brew Viet coffee or Teasip’s hot or iced tea.

GF Lemon Lavender Tea Loaf

$4.99

A delicate loaf with a blend of rice flour and potato starch. Flavored with a light sweetness, this is finished off with a balance of zest and a sprinkle of lavender flowers. Pairs well with a cup of our Teasip hot tea. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, potato starch, sorghum, millet, potato flour, xanthan gum, pectin, free range eggs, baker's sugar, clarified butter, coconut milk, vanilla extract, baking powder, almond extract, kosher salt, lemon icing (powdered sugar, organic lemon juice, organic lemon zest, organic orange zest), whole dried lavender flowers, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut

GF Maple Carrot Tea Loaf

$4.99

If you love carrot cake, this loaf is for you. The moist combination of unsulfered molasses, clarified butter, and maple icing takes you on a trip. Gluten free is just the added bonus. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, millet flour, sorghum flour, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane sugar, unsulphured molasses, egg, clarified butter, almond meal, baking soda, baking powder (aluminum free), cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, kosher salt, gluten free vanilla extract, carrots, pecans, maple icing (powdered sugar, coconut milk, gluten free vanilla extract, kosher salt, maple extract)\ Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg

GF Gingerdoodle Cookie

$3.99

When you're not the only one that loves gingersnap and snickerdoodle. This blend of both worlds takes the cake on your tastebuds. Fresh ginger, unsulfered molasses, and cinnamon. What can go wrong? INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, gluten free oat flour, sorghum flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane, sugar, clarified butter, coconut oil, unsulphured molasses, egg, fresh ginger, ground ginger, cinnamon, garam masala, baking soda, kosher salt Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg

GF Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

A delicate dark chocolate cookie, made with a combination of rice flour and gluten free oat flour. Lactose free, honey, and finished off with sea salt. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, 72% organic dark chocolate, baker's sugar, clarified butter, free range eggs, organic coconut oil, almond meal, unsulfured molasses, honey, vanilla extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg, almond extract, sea salt Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut

GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.99

A nod to Scottish oat cakes, oatmeal raisin has become a classic cookie. Better yet this gluten-free version can't decide if it's a breakfast or dessert. Try one after OR before your meal. Ingredients: Coconut oil (virgin), clarified butter, sugar, molasses, honey, vanilla extract, almond extract, eggs, almond meal, baking soda, kosher salt, cinnamon, rolled oats, raisins, flour (sweet rice flour, sorghum flour, oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthum gum).

GF Oatmeal Chocolate Cowboy Cookie

$3.99

A different approach on the classic oatmeal cookie. Made with a gluten free blend of flour and starches, gluten free oats, and unsulfered molasses. The finishing touches of organic coconut flakes and toasted pecan pieces make this cookie one of a kind. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, baker's sugar, 72% organic dark chocolate, almond meal, free range eggs, clarified butter, gluten free rolled oats, unsulfured molasses, honey, organic coconut flakes, toasted pecan pieces, vanilla extract, almond extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut

GF Mexican Chocolate Brownie

$3.99

Leven's perfection brownie made with organic dark chocolate, cane sugar, and a blend of gluten free base. An amazing combination of almond, vanilla, and coffee extracts is finished with ancho chili powder, making this brownie a must try. INGREDIENTS: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, free range eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, ancho chili powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground ceylon cinnamon, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg

VEGAN Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Looking for a vegan option? We've got a soft cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. What's not to love. INGREDIENTS: gluten free oats, peanut butter, coconut, coconut sugar, flaxseed meal, distilled water, honey, cinnamon, chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder (aluminum free), salt. Allergy: peanut

Muffin

$4.99

Baked daily from local provider Cake and Bacon. Options may vary. Available Friday-Sunday.

Scone

$3.99

Available on Friday-Sunday. Baked fresh from local provider Cake and Bacon. Options may vary.

Croissant

$4.99

Warm, butter, fresher baked from local provider Cake and Bacon. Options may vary. Available Friday-Sunday.

Introductions

Summer Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon

$6.89

Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle Protein Options: Grilled Lemongrass Duroc Pork Admiral's Poached Shrimps (GF) Non-GMO Preservative-Free Tofu (GF) Dipping Sauce: SunButter Sauce Classic Chili Fish Sauce (GF) Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Pork - Gluten & Soy Shrimp - Shellfish Tofu - Soy

Full Crispy Pork Egg Rolls (4) Cha Gio

$10.99

Note: We use Duroc pork (Compart) due to its superior quality and tenderness compared to commodity pork. Pork cuts from Duroc pigs are deep red and richly marbled. Subsequently, our eggrolls will have a PINKISH tone even after fully cooked. Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, onion, carrot, and taro root Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish

Half Crispy Pork Egg Rolls (2) Cha Gio

$5.99

Note: We use Duroc pork (Compart) due to its superior quality and tenderness compared to commodity pork. Pork cuts from Duroc pigs are deep red and richly marbled. Subsequently, our eggrolls will have a PINKISH tone even after fully cooked. Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish

Việt Dumpling Soup Hoanh Thanh

$9.99

Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame

Full Crispy Vegan Rolls (4) Cha Gio Chay

$10.99

Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy

Half Crispy Vegan Rolls (2) Cha Gio Chay

$5.99

Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy

Salads

Viet Chicken Salad Goi Ga

$13.99

Poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrot, onion and house dressing Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and sweet potato chips Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut, Shellfish

Tofu Viet Salad Goi Dau Hu

$12.99

Non-GMO preservative free tofu tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrots, onions and house dressing. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and shrimp chips. Sauce: Soy-Ginger Sauce. GLUTEN-FREE - if sub with Ginger Fish Sauce Allergy: Peanut & Soy

Plant-Based Foods

Tofu Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon Dau Hu

$6.89

Locally sourced Non- GMO and preservative-free tofu hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with water spring salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, pickled carrots and vermicelli noodle GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN Dipping Sauce: SunButter Sauce Classic Chili Fish Sauce (GF) Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Soy

Full Crispy Vegan Rolls (4) Cha Gio Chay

$10.99

Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy

Half Crispy Vegan Rolls (2) Cha Gio Chay

$5.99

Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy

Salt & Pepper Tofu Dau Hu Rang Muoi

$13.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Crispy wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, onions, minced garlic, jalapeño, served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette, and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro Dipping sauce: Salt and Pepper Lime Allergy: Dairy

Shaking Tofu Dau Hu Luc Lac

$13.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Savory wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, diced onions, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, pickle onions, minced garlic, jalapeños served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime GLUTEN-FREE Optional Allergy: Shellfish & Dairy

Wok-tossed Tofu Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Đâu Hu

$13.99

No Vegan/ Vegetarian Option. Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, broad rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger in a savory sauce Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, Shellfish & Soy

Veggie Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem

$14.99

No Vegan/ Vegetarian Option. Wok-tossed broad egg noodle, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish

Lemongrass Tofu Dau Hu Xao Xa Ot

$13.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, cremini mushroom, onions, jalapeño, chili pepper served with jasmine rice Garnish: scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Soy, Shellfish

Tofu Curry Dau Hu Xao Lan

$14.59

Non-GMO preservative-free tofu simmered in coconut curry, celery, onions, mushrooms, glass noodle served with jasmine rice and scallion oil Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor Allergy: Peanut & Gluten

Tofu & Vegetables Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai

$13.99

VEGAN-Optional Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Soy, Shellfish & Sesame

Crispy Vegan Rolls Vermicelli Bun Cha Gio Chay

$14.99

Crispy Vegan Rolls vermicelli with spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy

Tofu Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Đâu Hu

$13.99

VEGAN-Optional Wok-tossed egg noodle, Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish

Wok-tossed Tofu Vermicelli Bun Xao Dau Hu

$14.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, onions, celery, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms served with vermicelli, watercress salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, Shellfish & Soy

Lúa Veggie Fried Rice Com Chien Chay

$12.99

No Vegan or Vegetarian Option Available Seasoned rice with eggs, carrots, cremini mushrooms, broccoli, napa cabbage, minced lemongrass, garlic, and sesame oil Garnish: Crispy shallots GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Egg, Shellfish, & Sesame

Veggie Medley Vermicelli Bun Xao Rau Cai

$13.99

GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL: BRAGG LIQUID AMINO Wok-tossed snow pea tips, broccoli, carrots, celery, cremini mushroom served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumber, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Gluten-Free Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Peanut, Sesame, Shellfish & Soy

Rice Dishes

Lúa Fried Rice Com Chien

Wok-tossed seasoned rice with egg, napa cabbage, scallion, lemongrass, garlic, and sesame oil Garnish: Crispy Shallots Allergy: Egg, Shellfish, & Sesame

Lemongrass Chicken Ga Xao Xa Ot

$14.99

Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalapeños, chili peppers served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro

Lemongrass Shrimp Tom Xao Xa Ot

$16.59

Wok-tossed Admiral’s shrimps, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalapeños and chili peppers served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro

Chicken & Vegetables Ga Xao Rau Cai

$15.99

Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame

Shrimp & Vegetables Tom Xao Rau Cai

$16.59

Battered and flash-fried Admiral's jumbo shrimps then wok-tossed with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame

Crispy Five-Spice Hen Ga Xoi Mo

$13.99

Half Cornish Hen braised in 5-Spice Au Jus broth then flash-fried, served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette and jasmine rice Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Allergy: Gluten & Soy

Beef Curry Bo Xao Lan

$16.59

44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with celery, onions, mushrooms then simmered in coconut curry with glass noodles served with jasmine rice and scallion oil Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanut, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor Allergy: Peanut & Gluten

Chicken Curry Ga Xao Lan

$15.59

Hand-carved Red Bird Farm's chicken breast wok-tossed with celery, onions, mushrooms then simmered in coconut curry with glass noodles, served with jasmine rice and scallion oil Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor Allergy: Peanut & Gluten

Shrimp Curry Tom Xao Lan

$16.59

Admiral's jumbo shrimps wok-tossed with celery, onions, mushrooms, then simmered in coconut curry with glass noodles served with jasmine rice and scallion oil Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor Allergy: Peanut, Shellfish & Gluten

Shaking Beef Bo Luc Lac (6 oz)

$17.99

Seared USDA beef tenderloin, diced onions, bell peppers, minced garlic, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish

Shaking Chicken Ga Luc Lac

$15.59

Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, diced onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, minced garlic, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Gluten, Dairy & Shellfish

Shaking Shrimp Tom Luc Lac

$16.59

Wok-tossed battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps, dice onions, bell peppers, jalapeño, minced garlic, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish

Salt & Pepper Shrimp Tom Rang Muoi

$16.59

Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps, flash-fried then wok-tossed with minced garlic, scallion, onions, jalapeño served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish

Phở Noodle Soups

Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo

$15.59

USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 44 Farm's Certified Angus beef (rare) Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor GLUTEN-FREE Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Cilantro

Lúa Chicken Soup Pho Ga

$14.59

Red Bird Farm's chicken stock with rice noodle and poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, Viet coriander and jalapeño GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Cilantro

Lúa Shrimp Soup Pho Tom

$15.99

Admiral's jumbo shrimps (6) poached in chicken or beef stock with rice noodle Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice paddy herbs, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish and Cilantro

Noodle Dishes

Beef Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem Bo

$16.59

Wok-tossed 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef with wide egg noodles, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish

Chicken Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem Ga

$15.59

Wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with wide egg noodles, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish

Shrimp Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mềm Tom

$16.59

Wok-tossed Admiral's battered jumbo shrimps with wide egg noodles , bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish

Chicken Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga

$15.59

Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodles, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish

Shrimp Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Tom

$16.59

Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps flash-fried then wok-tossed with bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish

Wok-tossed Shrimp Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Tom

$15.99

Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps flash-fried then wok-tossed with wide RICE noodles, snow pea tips, onions, and minced ginger Garnish: Cilantro Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish

Vermicelli Bowls

Crispy Pork Egg Rolls Bun Cha Gio

$14.99

Note: We use Duroc pork (Compart) due to its superior quality and tenderness compared to commodity pork. Pork cuts from Duroc pigs are deep red and richly marbled. Subsequently, our eggrolls will have a PINKISH tone even after fully cooked. Crispy Pork Eggroll Vermicelli served with spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil Allergy: Egg, Glute, Peanut, & Soy

44 Farms Premium Angus Seared Beef Bun Bo Xao

$15.99

Seared 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Peanut & Gluten

Grilled Duroc Pork Bun Thit Nuong

$14.99

Grilled lemongrass Duroc pork with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy

Wok-tossed Admiral's Shrimp Bun Tom Xao

$16.59

Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps flash-fried then wok-tossed served with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut & Shellfish

Wok-tossed Lemongrass Chicken Bun Ga Xao

$14.99

Wok-tossed lemongrass Red Bird Farm's Chicken breast with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut and Shellfish

Kid's Menu 12 & Under

Kid's Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga

$9.99

Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodles, broccoli, and carrots Allergy: Egg, Soy & Gluten

Kid's Fried Rice (with NEW Asian Pork Sausage)

$9.99

Seasoned rice wok-tossed with Asian pork sausage (food coloring & MSG free), egg, broccoli, and carrots with choice of crispy pork or vegan eggroll Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Soy, & Sesame

Kid's Lúa Beef Pho Bo or Chicken Pho Ga w/ Spring Roll

$9.99

Choice of Pho: 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast Choice of Spring Roll: Shrimp, Pork, or Tofu with sunbutter sauce Choice of Beverage: Fountain drink or organic juice Shrimp and tofu spring rolls are GLUTEN-FREE if dipped with classic chili fish sauce Allergy: Soy & Gluten Soup is NOT GARNISHED

Extras

Large Garlic Noodles

$9.99

Wok-tossed garlic egg noodle VEGAN-OPTIONAL Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, & Shellfish

Regular Garlic Noodles

$5.99

Wok-tossed garlic egg noodle VEGAN-OPTIONAL Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, & Shellfish

Bowl of Broth

$3.50

Choice of Red Bird Farm's chicken or USDA beef broth GLUTEN-FREE

Side Of Curry Sauce

$3.50

Creamy coconut curry. VEGAN.

Fried Egg

$2.50

Large Steam Vegetables

$9.99

Steamed farm fresh vegetables GLUTEN-FREE

Regular Steam Vegetables

$5.99

Steamed farm fresh vegetables GLUTEN FREE

Large Wok-Tossed Vegetables

$9.99

Wok-tossed farm fresh vegetables VEGAN OPTIONAL GLUTEN-FREE

Regular Wok-Tossed Vegetables

$5.99

Wok-tossed farm fresh vegetables VEGAN OPTIONAL GLUTEN-FREE

Side Fried Rice

$2.99

Rice, eggs, and scallions

Spring Salad Mix

$3.50

Select local farm fresh salad mix with house vinaigrette GLUTEN FREE

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.50

GLUTEN FREE

Coconut Sticky Rice

$2.99

Steamed and lightly pan seared coconut sticky rice GLUTEN FREE

Large Viet Salad

$9.99

Shredded green & red cabbage, Viet coriander, pickled carrot, onion and house dressing. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN FREE Allergy: Peanut

Regular Viet Salad

$5.99

Shredded green & red cabbage, Viet coriander, pickled carrot, onion and house dressing. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN FREE Allergy: Peanut

Side Jasmine Rice

$1.99

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Stubborn Sodas

$2.99

Stubborn Soda is a line of delicious crafted sodas made with high-quality ingredients in bold and unexpected flavor combinations. We believe that to create something great, you've got to do it the Stubborn way. That's why our sodas are made with natural flavors as well as Fair Trade Certified Cane Sugar.

Iced Teas

$2.99

CatSpring Yaupon & Tea Sip Organic

Tractor Organic Beverages

$5.49

Certified organic, non-GMO and made from only real ingredients. Delightfully refreshing drinks rooted in sustainable farm practices.

Lúa Cold Brew Iced Coconut Coffee

$6.50

Cold Brew coffee with creamy coconut condensed milk. Our beans are custom roasted from Houston's own Luce Coffee Roasters! Bold, strong and Vegan!

Lúa Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$6.50

Coconut Water

$3.99
Honest Kids Organic Juice

$2.50

Organic and half the sugar.

Tea Sip Organic Hot Tea

$4.50
Topo Chico M 500ml

$3.99

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water has been bottled at the source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895.

Just Water

$3.00

100% mountain-sourced spring water and plant-based packaging.

Bottle Water

$3.49

Wine

Val D'Oca Prosecco (Split 187ml)

$8.00

Veneto. Italy. Off-dry. This prosecco is a crisp sparkling wine bursting with fragrant aromas of white stone fruits, apple, and wildflowers.

J Lohr Chardonnay (1/2 BT 375ml)

$15.00

Riverstone Arroyo Seco. Monterey, California. Dry. A fresh, youthful and textured Chardonnay with flavors of white peach, floral, citrus, baking spices and honey.

J Lohr Seven Oaks Paso Robles Cabernet (1/2 BT 375ml)

$16.00

Central Coast. California. Bone dry. This red wine has deep flavors of black cherry, cassis, and toasted pastry with a soft, juicy mouthfeel and long finish. Pairs well with grilled meats or dishes with pepper.

J Vineyards Pinot Noir (1/2 BT 375ml)

$17.00

Sonoma County. Monterey. Santa Barbara. California. Dry. This red wine has aromatic notes of exotic spice, cherry preserves and black tea. The palate is plush, jammy and ripe with flavors of spicy black pepper, cola and plum.

Whispering Angel Rosé (1/2 BT 375ml)

$16.00

Provence. France. Bone dry. This premium rosé is a pleasing pale pink with a rewarding flavor profile that is full, lush and smooth. Made from Grenache, Cinsault and Rolle (Vermentino), this wine is highly approachable and enjoyable with a wide range of dishes.

Baron De Ley Rioja (BT 750ml)

$30.00Out of stock

La Rioja region. Spain. Medium sweet. This Mediterranean-style Rioja is a red wine with intense aromas of red berries and vanilla. Soft round tannins and long fruity finish. Pairs well with pork, vegetables and spices.

Cline Mourvèdre Rosé (BT 750ml)

$30.00

Central Coast. California. Off-dry. In tradition French style, this rose is picked early and pressed immediately with Mourvèdre grapes. It has aromas of fresh strawberry, watermelon and floral notes. Packed with fresh fruit flavor and a crisp finish, this light bodied wine is a very refreshing.

Cline Seven Richlands Chardonnay (BT 750ml)

$30.00

Sonoma County. California. Dry. This white wine is full of ripened fruit flavors from apple, lemon, pineapple, and a hint of apricot. Rich with texture and lingering finish. Pairs well with any dish.

J Lohr Bay Mist White Riesling (BT 750ml)

$25.50

Arroyo Seco, Monterey. California. Medium sweet. White wine has aromas of honeysuckle, ripe pear and apple, Meyer lemon, and lychee. Natural carbonation. Pairs well with spicy food.

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc (BT 750ml)

$33.00

Marlborough region. New Zealand. Dry. White wine that has the refreshing flavors of passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit. Pairs well with seafood.

Meiomi Rose (BT 750ml)

$30.75

California. Dry. Richly layered rosé that has both floral aromas and fruit flavors. Pairs well with chicken.

Oyster Bay Pinot Gris (BT 750ml)

$25.50

Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Medium Sweet. Delightfully fragrant summer florals with subtle spice and refreshing citrus.

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (BT 750ml)

$25.50

Marlborough. New Zealand. Dry. This white wine features citrus notes and tropical flavors that finishes with a lingering zest. Pairs well with chicken and seafood.

Storypoint Pinot Noir (BT 750ml)

$30.00Out of stock

California. Bone dry. This plush and fruit forward red wine is robust with notes of toasted oak, espresso and toffee yet balanced with layers of dark plum and blackberry. Pairs well with grilled meats and mushrooms.

Talbott Chardonnay (BT 750ml)

$36.00

Monterey, California. Dry. This white wine is fruit forward. Once open aromas of oak, butterscotch and brioche delivers initially but is followed by layers of apple, pear and pineapple. Warm spices follow through to a bright and creamy finish. Pairs well with chicken and seafood.

Beer (cans)

EH Buckle Bunny | Cream Ale

$5.00

This little Cream Ale is pretty much for everyone. Great for a hot summer’s day or a hot winter’s night. Light, refreshing and crisp. Double Hop IPA. Citrus. Tropical. ABV 6.8% Made of Barley, Wheat, Oats.

EH Mini Boss | IPA

$5.00

This double dry hopped IPA is jammed full of citrus and tropical notes. Citra and Mosaic hops join forces in this fruity IPA to warp your senses to aromaland. The fifth dimension of flavor awaits.

Karbach Crawford Bock | Lager

$5.00

German Lager Amber Bock. ABV 4.5% Made of Barley, multiple malts.

Karbach Love Street | Kölsch-style Blonde

$5.00

Kolsch Style Blonde. Clean malt. German hop. ABV 4.9% Made of Pale Malt and Wheat.

SA Art Car | IPA

$5.00

Art Car IPA is an American IPA featuring a blend of both new and old hop varieties from the Pacific Northwest. The nose is a blend of apricot and tropical fruit and mango. The taste starts with a big bitter blood orange that morphs into mangos and sweet tropical fruits. There is a lightly sweet malt body that allows the hops to shine while maintaining a nice complexity to the flavors.

SA Lawnmower | German-style Kölsch

$5.00

Stella Artois | Lager

$5.00

Stella Artois is an authentic imported Belgian lager beer. This premium imported beer is brewed in Belgium and made with light barley malt and Tomahawk and Saaz hops. The brewing process lends to a wonderful floral aroma well-balanced malt sweetness crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. Stella Artois Belgian beer is brewed with over 600 years of expertise and has 5.0 ABV per 11.2 fluid ounce serving. This six pack of beer cans is perfect for social gatherings with friends and pairs well with steak mussels and chocolate desserts. Pour this canned beer in a Stella Artois Chalice for the most authentic and traditional drinking experience.

Larva h Yule Shoot Your Eye Out

$5.00

Galveston Tiki Wheat

$5.00

Happy Hour

Sabé Moscow Mule

$6.00

Our Moscow Mule is made from a homemade ginger beer recipe that builds in spice as the bubbles unlock the flavors and aromas. 13.1% ABV. Gluten-free, all-natural.

Sabé Margarita

$6.00

Our Margarita is true to the agave with no triple sec or orange liqueur overpowering the agave notes. Enjoy hints of roasted agave, tartness from lime, and sweetness from cane sugar. 14% ABV. Gluten-free, all-natural.

Gluten-Free Menu

Gluten-Free Introductions

Gluten-Free Summer Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon

$6.89

Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprout, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle. Protein Options: Admiral's poached Shrimps Non-GMO Preservative-Free Tofu Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Soy, Shellfish

Gluten-Free Salads

Tofu Viet Salad Goi Dau Hu

$12.99

Non-GMO and preservative-free tofu tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrots, onions and house dressing Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and sweet potato chips Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Peanut, Soy, Shellfish

Viet Chicken Salad Goi Ga

$13.99

Poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrot, onion and house dressing Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and sweet potato chips Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut, Shellfish

Gluten-Free Plant Based

Shaking Tofu Dau Hu Luc Lac

$13.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Savory wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, diced onions, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, pickle onions, minced garlic, jalapeños served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime GLUTEN-FREE Optional Allergy: Shellfish & Dairy

Salt & Pepper Tofu Dau Hu Rang Muoi

$13.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Crispy wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, onions, minced garlic, jalapeño, served with watercress salad mix, house vinaigrette, and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro Dipping sauce: Salt and Pepper Lime Allergy: Dairy

Lemongrass Tofu Dau Hu Xao Xa Ot

$13.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, cremini mushroom, onions, jalapeño, chili pepper served with jasmine rice Garnish: scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Soy, Shellfish

Lúa Veggie Fried Rice Com Chien Chay

$12.99

No Vegan or Vegetarian Option Available Seasoned rice with eggs, carrots, cremini mushrooms, broccoli, napa cabbage, minced lemongrass, garlic, and sesame oil Garnish: Crispy shallots GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Egg, Shellfish, & Sesame

Tofu & Vegetables Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai

$13.99

VEGAN-Optional Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Soy, Shellfish & Sesame

Veggie Medley Vermicelli Bun Xao Rau Cai

$13.99

GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL: BRAGG LIQUID AMINO Wok-tossed snow pea tips, broccoli, carrots, celery, cremini mushroom served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumber, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Gluten-Free Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Allergy: Peanut, Sesame, Shellfish & Soy

Wok-tossed Tofu Vermicelli Bun Xao Dau Hu

$14.99

VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative-free tofu, onions, celery, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms served with vermicelli, watercress salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil Sauce: Soy Ginger Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, Shellfish & Soy

Gluten-Free Rice Dishes

Shrimp & Vegetables Tom Xao Rau Cai

$16.59

Battered and flash-fried Admiral's jumbo shrimps then wok-tossed with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame

Chicken & Vegetables Ga Xao Rau Cai

$15.99

Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame

Lemongrass Chicken Ga Xao Xa Ot

$14.99

Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalapeños, chili peppers served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro

Lemongrass Beef Bo Xao Xa Ot

$15.99

44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef seared with minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalpeños and chili peppers, served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro

Lemongrass Shrimp Tom Xao Xa Ot

$16.59

Wok-tossed Admiral’s shrimps, minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalapeños and chili peppers served with jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Shellfish & Cilantro

Shaking Shrimp Tom Luc Lac

$16.59

Wok-tossed battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps, dice onions, bell peppers, jalapeño, minced garlic, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish

Shaking Beef Bo Luc Lac (6 oz)

$17.99

Seared USDA beef tenderloin, diced onions, bell peppers, minced garlic, served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish

Salt & Pepper Shrimp Tom Rang Muoi

$16.59

Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps, flash-fried then wok-tossed with minced garlic, scallion, onions, jalapeño served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions, house vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice Garnish: Cilantro and Scallion Oil Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish

Gluten-Free Phở Noodle Soups

Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo

$15.59

USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 44 Farm's Certified Angus beef (rare) Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor GLUTEN FREE Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Cilantro

Lúa Chicken Soup Pho Ga

$14.59

Red Bird Farm's chicken stock with rice noodle and poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, Viet coriander and jalapeño GLUTEN FREE Allergy: Cilantro

Lúa Shrimp Soup Pho Tom

$15.99

Admiral's jumbo shrimps (6) poached in chicken or beef stock with rice noodle Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice paddy herbs, and jalapeño Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor GLUTEN FREE Allergy: Shellfish and Cilantro

Gluten-Free Vermicelli Bowls

44 Farms Premium Angus Seared Beef Bun Bo Xao

$15.99

Seared 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL Allergy: Peanut & Gluten

Wok-tossed Admiral's Shrimp Bun Tom Xao

$16.59

Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps flash-fried then wok-tossed served with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut & Shellfish

Wok-tossed Lemongrass Chicken Bun Ga Xao

$14.99

Wok-tossed lemongrass Red Bird Farm's Chicken breast with vermicelli, spring salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickled carrots Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots Sauce: Classic Chili Fish sauce GLUTEN-FREE Allergy: Peanut and Shellfish

Gluten-Free Kids Menu 12 & Under

Kid's Lúa Beef or Chicken Pho w/ GF Springroll

$9.99

Choice of Pho: 44 Farm's Premium Angus beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast Choice of Spring Roll: Shrimp, Pork, or Tofu with sunbutter sauce Choice of Beverage: Fountain drink or organic juice Shrimp and tofu spring rolls are GLUTEN-FREE if dipped with classic chili fish sauce Allergy: Soy & Gluten Soup is NOT GARNISHED

Leven Gluten-Free Dessert

Leven Gluten Free Bakeshop Everything is handcrafted, gluten free, lactose free, soy free, peanut free and made with the highest quality ingredients.
GF Lemon Lavender Tea Loaf

$4.99

A delicate loaf with a blend of rice flour and potato starch. Flavored with a light sweetness, this is finished off with a balance of zest and a sprinkle of lavender flowers. Pairs well with a cup of our Teasip hot tea. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, potato starch, sorghum, millet, potato flour, xanthan gum, pectin, free range eggs, baker's sugar, clarified butter, coconut milk, vanilla extract, baking powder, almond extract, kosher salt, lemon icing (powdered sugar, organic lemon juice, organic lemon zest, organic orange zest), whole dried lavender flowers, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut

GF Maple Carrot Tea Loaf

$4.99

If you love carrot cake, this loaf is for you. The moist combination of unsulfered molasses, clarified butter, and maple icing takes you on a trip. Gluten free is just the added bonus. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, millet flour, sorghum flour, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane sugar, unsulphured molasses, egg, clarified butter, almond meal, baking soda, baking powder (aluminum free), cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, kosher salt, gluten free vanilla extract, carrots, pecans, maple icing (powdered sugar, coconut milk, gluten free vanilla extract, kosher salt, maple extract)\ Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg

GF Gingerdoodle Cookie

$3.99

When you're not the only one that loves gingersnap and snickerdoodle. This blend of both worlds takes the cake on your tastebuds. Fresh ginger, unsulfered molasses, and cinnamon. What can go wrong? INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, gluten free oat flour, sorghum flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane, sugar, clarified butter, coconut oil, unsulphured molasses, egg, fresh ginger, ground ginger, cinnamon, garam masala, baking soda, kosher salt Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg

GF Mexican Chocolate Brownie

$3.99

Leven's perfection brownie made with organic dark chocolate, cane sugar, and a blend of gluten free base. An amazing combination of almond, vanilla, and coffee extracts is finished with ancho chili powder, making this brownie a must try. INGREDIENTS: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, free range eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, ancho chili powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground ceylon cinnamon, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg

GF Oatmeal Chocolate Cowboy Cookie

$3.99

A different approach on the classic oatmeal cookie. Made with a gluten free blend of flour and starches, gluten free oats, and unsulfered molasses. The finishing touches of organic coconut flakes and toasted pecan pieces make this cookie one of a kind. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, baker's sugar, 72% organic dark chocolate, almond meal, free range eggs, clarified butter, gluten free rolled oats, unsulfured molasses, honey, organic coconut flakes, toasted pecan pieces, vanilla extract, almond extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut

GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.99

A nod to Scottish oat cakes, oatmeal raisin has become a classic cookie. Better yet this gluten-free version can't decide if it's a breakfast or dessert. Try one after OR before your meal. Ingredients: Coconut oil (virgin), clarified butter, sugar, molasses, honey, vanilla extract, almond extract, eggs, almond meal, baking soda, kosher salt, cinnamon, rolled oats, raisins, flour (sweet rice flour, sorghum flour, oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthum gum).

GF Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

A delicate dark chocolate cookie, made with a combination of rice flour and gluten free oat flour. Lactose free, honey, and finished off with sea salt. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, 72% organic dark chocolate, baker's sugar, clarified butter, free range eggs, organic coconut oil, almond meal, unsulfured molasses, honey, vanilla extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg, almond extract, sea salt Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut

VEGAN Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Looking for a vegan option? We've got a soft cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. What's not to love. INGREDIENTS: gluten free oats, peanut butter, coconut, coconut sugar, flaxseed meal, distilled water, honey, cinnamon, chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder (aluminum free), salt. Allergy: peanut

Retail

RETAIL SALE

Lua Coffee Roast Beans

$23.99

Fix Hot Sauce Large

$13.99

Fix Hot Sauce Small

$11.99

Oysters Sauce

$9.99

Catering

Introduction

Summer Spring Rolls (20)

$68.00

Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle. If 2 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/2 and 1/2. If 3 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/3 - 1/3 - 1/3.

Summer Spring Rolls (30)

$103.00

Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle. If 2 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/2 and 1/2. If 3 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/3 - 1/3 - 1/3.

Summer Spring Rolls (40)

$137.00

Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle. If 2 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/2 and 1/2. If 3 proteins selected, quantities will be 1/3 - 1/3 - 1/3.

Crispy Egg Rolls (25)

$68.00

Crispy Egg Rolls (60)

$164.00

Crispy Egg Rolls (75)

$205.00

Crispy Egg Rolls (100)

$269.00

Coconut Sticky Rice (10)

$28.00

Coconut Sticky Rice (15)

$42.00

Crispy Vegan Rolls (25)

$68.00

Crispy Vegan Rolls (60)

$164.00

Crispy Vegan Rolls (75)

$205.00

Crispy Vegan Rolls (100)

$269.00

Viet Dumpling Soup (regular)

$60.00

Viet Dumpling Soup (large)

$98.00

Viet Dumpling Soup (XL)

$145.00

Wok-tossed Veggies GF (regular)

$35.00

Wok-tossed Veggies GF (large)

$69.00

Wok-tossed Veggies GF (XL)

$139.00

Steamed Veggies (regular)

$35.00

Steamed Veggies (large)

$69.00

Steamed Veggies (XL)

$139.00

Salad

Viet Chicken Salad (regular)

$85.00

Viet Chicken Salad (large)

$142.00

Viet Chicken Salad (XL)

$212.00

Tofu Viet Salad (regular)

$76.00

Tofu Viet Salad (large)

$132.00

Tofu Viet Salad (XL)

$198.00

Noodle Tray

Tofu Veggie Broad Noodle (regular)

$90.00

Tofu Veggie Broad Noodle (large)

$153.00

Tofu Broad Noodle (XL)

$228.00

Chicken Broad Noodle (regular)

$94.00

Chicken Broad Noodle (large)

$159.00

Chicken Broad Noodle (XL)

$237.00

Beef Broad Noodle (regular)

$99.00

Beef Broad Noodle (large)

$169.00

Beef Broad Noodle (XL)

$252.00

Shrimp Broad Noodle (regular)

$99.00

Shrimp Broad Noodle (large)

$169.00

Shrimp Broad Noodle (XL)

$252.00

Veggie Garlic Noodle (regular)

$84.00

Veggie Garlic Noodle (large)

$143.00

Veggie Garlic Noodle (XL)

$213.00

Rice Tray

Lemongrass Chicken (regular)

$90.00

Lemongrass Chicken (large)

$152.00

Lemongrass Chicken (XL)

$228.00

Shaking Chicken (regular)

$94.00

Shaking Chicken (large)

$159.00

Shaking Chicken (XL)

$237.00

Shaking Beef (regular)

$99.00

Shaking Beef (large)

$169.00

Shaking Beef (XL)

$252.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (regular)

$99.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (large)

$169.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp (XL)

$252.00

Crispy Five-Spice Hen (regular)

$84.00

Crispy Five-Spice Hen (large)

$143.00

Crispy Five-Spice Hen (XL)

$213.00

Chicken Curry (regular)

$94.00

Chicken Curry (large)

$159.00

Chicken Curry (XL)

$237.00

Lemongrass Tofu (regular)

$84.00

Lemongrass Tofu (large)

$143.00

Lemongrass Tofu (XL)

$213.00

Shaking Tofu (regular)

$84.00

Shaking Tofu (large)

$143.00

Shaking Tofu (XL)

$213.00

Salt & Pepper Tofu (regular)

$84.00

Salt & Pepper Tofu (large)

$143.00

Salt & Pepper Tofu (XL)

$213.00

Tofu Curry (regular)

$88.00

Tofu Curry (large)

$149.00

Tofu Curry (XL)

$222.00

Jasmine Rice (regular)

$19.00

Jasmine Rice (large)

$35.00

Jasmine Rice (XL)

$45.00

Beverage

Catspring Coconut Tea (gallon)

$15.00

Catspring Green Tea (gallon)

$15.00

Organic Hisbiscus Tea (gallon)

$15.00

Organic Mango Peach Tea (gallon)

$15.00