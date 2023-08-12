Lunch

Hot Sandwiches

muffy

$13.50

Muffy the Bagel Slayer, smoky ham, tasso ham, Evan's bologna, olive and veggie gardinier, Creole mayo and provolone, on plain *Gluten, egg, dairy, mustard, celery

lub handles

lub handles

$13.50

Fried Evan's smoked bologna, jalapeño potato chips, B&B pickles, melty cheese on plain *Gluten, dairy, mustard

bagel dog

bagel dog

$9.00

Lushers ‘Post Oak’ Red Hot’s are a cult classic in Dallas from Chef Brian Lusher. FYI-There’s a little space that’s created in the finished product, allowing for additions, or it can be sliced for lots of additions! *Gluten, sesame

pimento

$10.50

Pimento cheese, smoky ham & tomato, plain *Gluten, egg, celery, dairy, mustard, celery

ruben

ruben

$13.00

Smoked turkey or pastrami Ruben, swiss, kraut, thousand island on pumpernickel *Gluten, egg, dairy, mustard

smokey tom

smokey tom

$13.50

Lubbies turkey is schmear’d with lime & guajillo pepper, then applewood smoked. Sesame bagel gets a schmear of cilantro/date chutney (sweet and spicy with a little fresh jalapeño!) then topped with bacon & melted provolone. Finished with coriander pickled red onion. *Gluten, dairy, mustard, sesame

chicken caprese

$13.50

Garlic bagel with tomato jam, sautéed, juicy chicken breast topped with fresh melted mozzarella and a touch basil paste to finish *Gluten, dairy, sulfites, mustard

cheese bagel pizza

$7.50

Split garlic bagel is topped with sauce, then mozzarella that’s melted then served open-faced *Gluten, dairy

bl(Avocado)t

$12.00

Pretty simple and traditional, crispy bacon, green leaf lettuce, Campari tomato, avocado and mayo, served on a Sun-dried Tomato bagel *Gluten, egg, sulfites, nitrates

blt

$10.00

Pretty simple and traditional, crispy bacon, green leaf lettuce, Campari tomato and mayo, served on a Sun-dried Tomato bagel *Gluten, egg, sulfites, nitrates

byo-lunch bagel

$2.50

It's all you!

Cold Sandwiches

byo-lunch bagel

$2.50

It's all you!

tuna

$11.00

Ahi tuna salad, real & simple- lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, poppy *Gluten, egg, fish, mustard

chicken salad sand

chicken salad sand

$10.00

Chicken salad, dill, apricot, toasty almond, and lettuce on sesame *Gluten, tree nuts, sulfites

egg salad sand

$10.00

Egg salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pumpernickel *Gluten, egg, mustard, celery

smoked salmon

smoked salmon

$16.00

House cured & smoked salmon, capers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, on plain *Gluten, fish, dairy, mustard

roast carrot hummus- vegan

roast carrot hummus- vegan

$10.50

Roasted carrot hummus, basil marinated eggplant, pickled red onion, shredded cabbage on sun-dried tomato *Gluten, mustard, sesame

pastrami & pickles

$13.50

Evan's pastrami, pickles, and mustard, pumpernickel *Gluten, mustard

Soups & Sides

tomato basil

$3.50+

Italian style tomatoes, deeply roasted to develop a super intense tomato flavor and tons of umami. Otherwise, it’s quite simple, tomato, garlic, onion, crushed chili flake and a ton of fresh basil. Topped with fresh basil paste. Vegan

Ukrainian Borscht

Ukrainian Borscht

$3.50+

So unexpectedly delicious! Super flavorful beef stock, finished with smoky pastrami & ham, and the sweet flavors of carrot & beet, balanced with a touch of red wine vinegar. Finished with toasted caraway, fresh dill & sour cream *Celery, dairy

green salad

green salad

$3.50

Greenleaf & arugula with Campari tomato, cucumber, red cabbage and toasted pepitas, tossed (or side) with burnt honey & orange vinaigrette, topped with coriander pickled red onion. *Mustard, sulfites

potato salad 8 oz

$3.50

Leans towards, German style with deli mustard, green onion, parsley, chopped hard-boiled egg, a little mayo, olive oil, red wine vinegar with a touch of garlic *Egg, mustard, sulfites

poppy slaw 8 oz

$3.50

Pretty simple, shaved green cabbage dressed with agave, lime & poppyseed dressing. Sweet & tart *Egg, mustard

chips

$2.00

bread & butter pickles 2 oz

$0.75

Housemade, B&B sweet, tart & crispy! *Mustard

half sour spear extra

$0.75

Dill-licous! Lubbies authentic, Old World style, fermented pickles *Gluten (toss in a bagel to help fermentation) mustard

yogurt 4 oz

$3.50

Housemade, real deal *Dairy

granola 4 oz

granola 4 oz

$3.50

Lubbies own granola! Rolled oats, coconut chips, pepitas, sesame seeds, walnuts, almonds, pecans, flaxmeal, pecans and honey, baked to perfection! *Treenuts, gluten, sesame, sulfites

fruit 8 oz

$3.50

Cut daily & seasonal

Bagels & Schmears

Bagels

bagel with schmear

$2.50

single bagel

$3.00

half dozen bagels

$15.00

Choose 6

dozen bagels

$25.00

Choose 13

Schmears

Lubbies is proud to be the first bagel shop in DFW to feature Gina Marie Cream Cheese. It's made with 3 simple ingredients-cultured milk, cream, and salt in an old-fashioned, 3 day process of draining the cream cheese in muslin bags. This is the base of all of our cream cheese schmears.

plain schmear

$4.50+

Lubbies is proud to be the first bagel shop in DFW to feature Gina Marie Cream Cheese. It's made with 3 simple ingredients-cultured milk, cream, and salt in an old-fashioned, 3 day process of draining the cream cheese in muslin bags. This is the base of all of our cream cheese schmears.

scallion schmear

$5.00+

Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with fresh sliced scallion folded in

veggie schmear

$5.00+

Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with fresh carrot, celery, roasted pepper, dill, onion and a touch of garlic folded in

blueberry swirl schmear

blueberry swirl schmear

$5.00+

Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with sweet blueberry swirled in

jalapeno cheddar schmear

$5.00+

Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with fire roasted jalapeños folded in

salmon dill schmear

$5.00+

Fluffy whipped Gina Marie cream cheese with our house cured and smoked salmon folded in.

honey, fig & walnut schmear

$5.00+

pimento schmear

$5.00+

Perfect blend of Tillmook Cheddar, Gina Marie cream cheeses , pimentos and a touch or mayo can't be beat!

carrot hummus schmear

$2.50+

Carrots roasted to sweet perfection combined with garbanzos, tahini and lemon make for a perfect, unique, schmearable deliciousness!

whipped butter schmear

$4.00+

whitefish schmear

$6.50+

Using whole Acme smoked whitefish, we're able to make the best fish into the best salad! Smoky, dilly, lemony with a touch of sweetness, Bubbie would be proud.

schmeagan schmear

$7.00+

chopped chicken liver

$5.00+

House made organic chopped chicken liver (pate) like Bubbie made, only better!

Bagel & Schmear Packs

One Dozen Your Choice + Schmear

$45.00

Served boxed or on platters by request, additional schmears options may be purchased. A mixed dozen, your choice, or let us decide for you. Comes with 8 oz of plain & 8 oz scallion

Two Dozen Your Choice + Schmear

$85.00

Served boxed or on platters by request, additional schmears options may be purchased. Two mixed dozen, your choice, or let us decide for you. Comes with 8 oz of plain & 8 oz scallion

One Mixed Dozen Lubbies Choice + Schmear

$45.00

Served boxed or on platters by request, additional schmears options may be purchased. A mixed dozen, your choice, or let us decide for you. Comes with 8 oz of plain & 8 oz scallion

Two Dozen Lubbies Choice + Schmear

$85.00

Served boxed or on platters by request, additional schmears options may be purchased. Two mixed dozen, your choice, or let us decide for you. Comes with 8 oz of plain & 8 oz scallion

Beverages

Coffee & Tea

espresso

$3.00

Double shot, Eiland espresso

coffee

$3.00+

Eiland roasters

decaf americano

$3.00+

Double shot, espresso, 10 oz hot water

iced cold brew 16oz

$4.00

iced nitro cold brew 16oz

$5.50
latte

latte

$4.00+

Double shot, Eiland espresso 10 oz velvety milk foam

flat white

$4.75

Quad shot, Eiland espresso 2 oz velvety milk foam

cappucino

$4.50

Double shot, Eiland espresso, 4 oz fluffy milk foam

macchiato

$3.50

Double shot, Eiland espresso, dollop of milk foam

americano

$3.00+

Double shot, espresso, 10 oz hot water

mocha

$5.50+

Double shot, Eiland espresso, 10 oz velvety milk & chocolate

steamer

$3.00+

Fluffy steamed milk with vanilla or chocolate

cortado

$4.25

Double shot, Eiland espresso, 2 oz velvety milk foam

chai latte

$4.50+

Chai tea, velvety steamed milk

tea- rishi organic

$3.50

matcha latte

$4.50+

Housemade Soda & More

lemon/ginger/lime

$3.00

blueberry/basil

$3.00

lavendar/honey

$3.00

camomile/mint

$3.00

hibiscus/citrus

$3.00

orange juice

$3.00

fresh!

milk

$3.00

lemonaid

$2.00

Swag

T-shirt

$1.00

bagel tote

$1.00

tumbler

$1.00

Cans & Bottles

Olipop orange squeeze

Olipop orange squeeze

$3.50

Our Orange Squeeze reinvents orange soda with a citrusy, vitamin C rich blend of natural ingredients. Clementine and mandarin juices collide with a hint of lemon to produce a bright twist on the nostalgic classic.

Olipop strawberry vanilla

Olipop strawberry vanilla

$3.50

Strawberry Vanilla is a modern take on a classic cream soda. We use real strawberry juice, fresh lemon and pink rock salt to round out what is a naturally sweet, refreshing treat.

Olipop vintage cola

Olipop vintage cola

$3.50

Our small batch prebiotic Cola has the same old-fashioned taste you grew up loving but is naturally enhanced with distinct notes of vanilla, cinnamon and caramel. It strikes a delicate and delicious balance between healthy and crave-able.

Henry Weinhard's black cherry soda

Henry Weinhard's black cherry soda

$3.50
Henry Weinhard's root beer

Henry Weinhard's root beer

$3.50
Dublin grapefruit

Dublin grapefruit

$3.50
Richard's Rainwater still can

Richard's Rainwater still can

$2.00

Crisp, clean still rain, now in a container as sustainable as the water itself. Perfect for enjoying at home or on the go.

Richard's Rainwater sparkling bottle

Richard's Rainwater sparkling bottle

$2.00

Our classic 24-hour bubbles, made with four simple ingredients: rain, ice-cold temperature, pressure, and time. Caught clean from the sky for a purity you can taste.

Holy Kombucha strawberry yuzu

Holy Kombucha strawberry yuzu

$4.50

raw kombucha, strawberry, hibiscus, yuzu lemon

Holy Kombucha raspberry pomegranate

Holy Kombucha raspberry pomegranate

$4.50

raw kombucha, raspberry, pomegranate, lemon

Holy Kombucha berry passion

Holy Kombucha berry passion

$4.50

raw kombucha, lemon, passion fruit, blueberry, blackberry

Holy Kombucha blood orange

Holy Kombucha blood orange

$4.50

raw kombucha, blood orange, hibiscus, lemon

Dublin grape

$3.50

Dublin cream

$3.50

Dublin cola

$3.50

Oatly chocolate

$3.50

Oatly original

$3.50

Sweets & Pack-Out-Goodies

Sweets

poppy apricot ruggelach

$1.50

ruggelach chocolate

$1.50

banana bread

$3.75

daily cookie

$2.00

daily muffin 1

$3.75

daily muffin 2

$3.75

special sweet

$1.50

Pack-Out-Goodies

granola

$7.00

Made here! Nutty and delicous

bagel chips

$2.50

gina marie

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Cheese Company

parfait, yogurt, fruit & granola

$7.50

made here! yogurt & granola, fresh fruit & berries