Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Small Plates
- Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Chicken$8.75
marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions
- Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Pork$8.75
marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions
- Charbroiled Meat Skewer - Shrimp$8.75
marinated and honey glazed meat skewers with peanuts and onions
- Chicken Wings$10.25
deep fried wings caramelized in fish sauce and garlic
- Coconut Prawns$9.25
coconut-panko battered prawns with sweet chili
- Cream Cheese Wontons$8.50
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
- Fresh Spring Rolls - Nem Nuong$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
- Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
- Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
- Garlic String Beans$8.50
stir fried in mushroom - soy sauce and garlic
- La Lot$8.75
grilled minced beef rolled in wild betel leaves with peanuts and onions
- Nem Nuong Sausage$8.75
barbeque fried pork sausage skewers with peanuts and onions
- Pork Crispy Rolls$8.50
pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus and noodles
- Steak Rolls$9.25
marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables with peanuts and onions
- Sugar Cane Shrimp$9.25
minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane with peanuts and onions
- Veggie Crispy Rolls$8.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
Salads
- Bo Tai Chanh$10.50
rare slices of steak cooked with citrus, pineapple sauce, cilantro, onions, fresh herbs, peanuts and shallots
- Papaya Salad$10.50
julienne green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, cilantro, bell peppers, onions, and basil with lime vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Salad$10.50
pulled chicken breast on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix, bell peppers, and fried shallots with lime-ginger vinaigrette dressing
- Tofu Salad$10.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix bell peppers, and fried shallots with soy sauce vinaigrette dressing
Vermicelli/ Rice
- Vermicelli Bowl - Chicken$17.00
charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Combo$19.00
pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - La Lot$17.00
grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Nem Nuong$17.00
barbeque fried pork sausage skewers all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Pork$17.00
charbroiled pork-butt skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Pork Crispy Rolls$14.50
pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus, and noodles all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Shrimp$18.00
charbroiled shrimp skewers marinated in garlic and sesame oil all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Steak Roll$18.00
marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Sugar Cane$19.00
minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad$15.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Vermicelli Bowl - Veggie Crispy Rolls$14.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Chicken$17.00
charbroiled chicken breast skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Combo$19.00
pork, chicken, shrimp, nem nuong pork sausage, and crispy rolls all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - La Lot$17.00
grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Nem Nuong$17.00
barbeque fried pork sausage skewers all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Pork$17.00
charbroiled pork-butt skewers marinated in lemongrass and spices all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Pork Crispy Roll$14.50
pork, taro, jicama, carrots, black fungus, and noodles all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Shrimp$18.00
charbroiled shrimp skewers marinated in garlic and sesame oil all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Steak Roll$18.00
marinated round steak wrapped around stir fried vegetables all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Sugar Cane$19.00
minced shrimp meat wrapped around sugar cane all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad$15.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
- Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll$14.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Pho
- Pho Train 🚂$18.50
includes all of our beef cuts: round steak, lean brisket, meat balls, tendon and tripe
- Pho Round Steak & Brisket$16.50
- Pho Round Steak & Meatball$16.50
- Pho Three Beef Cuts$17.50
round steak, lean-brisket, and meatballs or substitute any three beef cuts
- Pho Chicken$16.50
pulled tender chicken breast
- Pho Tofu & Veggies (Beef Broth)$16.50
tofu, string beans, bell pepper and mushroom, with your choice of beef broth or veggie broth
- Pho Tom Yum Shrimp$18.00
lemongrass-tamarind spices, shrimp, avocados, bell pepper, mushrooms, and tomatoes
- Pho Tom Yum Tofu$17.50
lemongrass-tamarind spices, tofu, avocados, bell pepper, mushrooms, and tomatoes, served in veggie broth
- Pho Tofu & Veggies (Veg. Broth)$16.50
tofu, string beans, bell pepper and mushroom, with your choice of beef broth or veggie broth
- Pho Shrimp$18.50
- Pho 1 Meat Selection$16.50
- Pho 2 Meat Selection$16.50
- Pho 3 Meat Selection$17.50
Banh Mi
- Banh Mi - Pork$12.25
charbroiled pork - but marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
- Banh Mi - Chicken$12.25
charbroiled chicken breast marinated in lemongrass and spices all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
- Banh Mi - Shrimp$13.25
charbroiled shrimp marinated in garlic and sesame oil all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
- Banh Mi - Nem Nuong$12.25
barbeque fried pork sausage with a side of veggie crispy rolls and a dressed green salad all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
- Banh Mi - Tofu$12.25
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice, pickled radishes, avocado, with sides of veggie crispy rolls and a dressed green salad all banh mi include: French baguette with cilantro, pickled daikon-carrots, Vietnamese mayo, with side of shrimp chips and a dressed green salad
Kitchen Specialties
- Coconut Curry - Chicken$16.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
- Coconut Curry - Shrimp$18.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
- Coconut Curry - Tofu$16.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
- Lemongrass Stir Fry - Chicken$16.50
veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice
- Lemongrass Stir Fry - Shrimp$18.50
veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice
- Lemongrass Stir Fry - Tofu$16.50
veggies in lemongrass-turmeric-chili sauce served with rice
- Luc Lac$25.00
cubed beef tenderloin wok seared medium rare with hennessey, beurre de france, garlic, black peppercorn, served with mix greens and tomato fried rice
- Peanut Curry - Chicken$16.50
veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice
- Peanut Curry - Shrimp$18.50
veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice
- Peanut Curry Tofu$16.50
veggies in curry-coconut-tamarind-peanut sauce served with rice
Extras
N/A Beverages
- Durian Horchata$7.00
jasmine rice-cinnamon, almond milk, durian, honey dew, pandan
- Shaken Iced Green Tea$6.00
jade dew cold brew green tea, lychee, pineapple
- Thai Tea Creamosa$6.00
thai tea-kaffir lime leaf syrup, soda water, whipped salty coconut cream
- Vietnamese Coffee$6.00
french roast coffee with condensed milk
- Ca Phe Cola$6.00
carbonated vietnamese slow drip black coffee on tap
- Lemon Coconut Gingerale$5.00
carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar
- Passion Coconut Gingerale$5.00
carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar
- Guava Coconut Gingerale$5.00
carbonated roasted coconut water, ginger, palm sugar
- C20 Coconut Water$4.50
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Dragon Fruit Kombucha$4.50
- Lavender Kombucha$4.50
- Peach Blossom Kombucha$4.50
- Lychee Juice$3.00
- Guava Juice$3.00
- Mango Juice$3.00
- San Pelligrino Blood Orange$3.50
- San Pelligrino Lemon$3.50
- San Pelligrino 500ml$4.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
Alcohol
- Boon Rasberry Sour Ltr.$27.00Out of stock
- Breakside Pilsner Ltr$12.00Out of stock
- Oblivion Ipa Ltr.$12.00Out of stock
- Pfriem Strong Blonde Ltr.$12.00Out of stock
- Stormbreaker Red Ltr.$12.00Out of stock
- Sapporo$8.00
22 oz can/ Japan
- Miller High Life$5.00
*Please have ID ready for purchase. No refunds*
- Weihenstephan Hef$7.00
Germany
- Domaine Dupont Bouche Brut Cidre$10.00
375ml/ France