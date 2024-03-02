Luca 7000 - Birmingham
FOOD
FOR THE TABLE
- Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
marinara
- Fried Carbonara$14.00
pancetta, parmigiano reggiano and green onion
- Luca Fries$10.00
sage, rosemary, parmigiano reggiano and calabrian chili oil
- Roasted Beets$11.00
whipped ricotta, preserved lemon and pistachio crunch
- Gigante Beans$11.00
bacon and breadcrumbs
- Sweet Potato$11.00
orange, thyme butter, balsamic and basil
- Snapper Crudo$18.00
preserved lemon, pomegranate, fennel and mint
- Meatballs$15.00
polenta, basil
- Burrata App$16.00
apple pear mostarda
- Parmigiano Reggiano App$16.00
special Luca balsamico di moderna
- Just Bread$5.00
with EVOO
- Tinned Fish Plate$5.00
served with toasted focaccia and marinated olives
- Marinated Olives$5.00
- Meat & Cheese
- Mortadella Sandwich$16.00
- Rosemary Ham and Pest Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$16.00
SALADS
PASTA
- Bacatini all'Amatriciana$23.00
pancetta, bacon, tomato and pecorino romano
- Campanelle$20.00
cacio pepe
- Spaghetti$21.00
clams, white wine and breadcrumbs
- Rigatoni$22.00
arrabbiata, fennel sausage and basil
- Mafaldine$20.00
white mushroom bolognese
- Tortellini en brodo$21.00
shrimp, basil and calabrian chili
- Lasagna$23.00
bolognese, ricotta and basil
MAINS
PIZZA
- Pepperoni Round$18.00
tomato and mozzarella
- Four Cheese Round$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, parmigiano reggiano and ricotta
- Calabrese Round$22.00
calabrian chilies, soppressata, mozzarella, tomato, olives and capers
- Potato & Mushroom Round$18.00
fontina and rosemary
- Clam Pizza Round$18.00
white wine, garlic and herbs
- Margherita Round$16.00
- Pepperoni Square$26.00
tomato and mozzarella
- Four Cheese Square$26.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, parmigiano reggiano and ricotta
- Calabrese Square$32.00
calabrian chilies, soppressata, mozzarella, tomato, olives and capers
- Potato & Mushroom Square$26.00
fontina and rosemary
KIDS MENU
- Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.00
spaghetti tossed in marinara with two meatballs
- Adult Spaghetti & Meatballs$22.00
Feeling young at heart?
- Kids Butter Pasta$7.00
simple butter sauce
- Kids Cheese Pizza$9.00
tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Kids Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Kids French Fries$5.00
served with ketchup and ranch