Lucianna Steakhouse
A La Carte
A La Carte
- Picanha$29.99
10 oz of our famous Brazilian specialty cut grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides
- Salmon$29.99
Grilled salmon 10 oz served with your choice of two sides
- Ribeye$39.99
Rich and full of flavor 10 oz. Served with your choice of two sides
- Chicken Breast$24.99
10 oz fire grilled chicken breast served with your choice of two sides
- Chicken Caesar Salad$17.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan, and homemade Caesar dressing
Small Plates
- Charcuterie$19.99
An elegant variety of cold cuts, cheeses, and seasonal fruits
- Lucianna's Burger & Fries$14.99
Angus beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with fries
- Fried Calamari$14.99
10 oz of lightly fried calamari, served with a side of red sauce
- Brazilian Meat Sampler$24.99
Includes beef, pork, calabresa, bacon wrapped chicken, grilled pineapple, garlic bread. Served with chimichurri and BBQ sauce
- Soft Drink$3.39
Pepsi, diet Pepsi, sierra mist
- Guaraná Antarctica$3.99
Regular or diet
- Iced Tea$3.39
Sweet or Unsweet
- Lemonade$3.39
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.99
- Mojito Brasileiro$12.00
Cachaça, lime, mint, guaraná antarctica sugar
- Spicy Mango Margarita$12.00
Refreshing cocktail made with tequila, triple sec lime, mango and fresh jalapenos
- Tipsy Strawberry Lemonade$12.00
Pinnacle citrus vodka, strawberries, lemon