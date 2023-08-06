La Cantera
Food
APPETIZERS
Garlic Bread
Our house-made garlic butter bread
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, drizzled with olive oil and garnished with parmigiano cheese
Fried Mac & Cheese
Fried macaroni and cheese in pink sauce
Meatball Marinara
Meatballs in our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, baked into perfection
Fried Ravioli
Batter-fried ravioli filled with cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
Eggplant Appetizer
Lightly breaded eggplant, topped with melted mozzarella and parmigiano cheese, marinara sauce and fresh basil
Chicken Wings
6 chicken wings tossed in your choice of spicy buffalo, parmesan garlic or BBQ sauce. Ranch dressing on the side
Antipasto Italiano
A charcuterie of fresh mozzarella and sliced provolone paired perfectly with savory prosciutto, soppressata salami, roasted peppers and Italian olives. Serves up to 4 people
LG SALADS
LG House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, red cabbage and croutons served with your choice of dressing
LG Avocado Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado slices, artichokes, shaved parmigiano cheese, and our homemade avocado dressing
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese, croutons and grape tomatoes
LG Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, drizzled with pesto sauce, olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette
LG Creola
Baby spinach, kalamata olives, walnuts, crumbled gorgonzola, and balsamic vinaigrette
LG Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula, grape tomatoes, drizzled with fresh-squeezed lemon and olive oil, finished with shaved parmigiano cheese
LG Mediterranean Salad
Mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, and balsamic vinaigrette
PASTA
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta mixed with ricotta and marinara topped with melted mozzarella
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our Alfredo sauce
Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with four cheese and served with marinara or Alfredo sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti tossed in our signature marinara sauce, topped with homemade meatballs
Fettuccine Bolognese
Our house-made bolognese sauce with ground beef over fettuccine pasta, garnished with shaved parmigiano cheese and basil
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti pasta tossed in our signature marinara sauce
Penne Alla Luciano's
Penne pasta with chicken, bacon, garlic and basil served in pink sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with a side of spaghetti marinara. Shaved parmigiano cheese sprinkled on top.
Lasagna Famosa
Ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese between layers of ribbon pasta smothered in marinara
Penne Rustiche
Penne pasta with shrimp in creamy pink sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and basil
Spaghetti Pesto
Spaghetti pasta with creamy pesto sauce
Shrimp Luciano
Battered-fried shrimp and spaghetti tossed in lemon butter caper sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana w/ Pasta
Lightly breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella and parmigiana cheese, marinara sauce and fresh basil. Served with spaghetti marinara
Penne Arrabiata
Penne pasta tossed in our spicy signature marinara sauce
PIZZA
12" Cheese Pizza
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese baked on house-made dough. Jazz it up with a topping or two.
12" Margherita Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano cheese, olive oil drizzle
12" Capricciosa Pizza
Fresh basil, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese; Kalamata olives
12" 4 Cheese Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano cheese, gorgonzola, fresh basil (no red sauce)
12" Quattro Stagioni Pizza
Four seasons pizza. 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 grilled mushrooms, 1/4 prosciutto, 1/4 sausage, fresh mozzarella, red pizza sauce
12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, Alfredo Sauce
12" Chicken Bacon Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, spinach, mozzarella cheese, Alfredo sauce
12" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Grilled chicken and mushrooms, topped with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, olive oil drizzle
12" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onions, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese. Choice of garlic & oil or red pizza sauce
12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, mozzarella cheese, Ranch dressing
12" Meat Lover's Pizza
Sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce
12" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce
12" Parma Pizza
Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, shaved parmigiano cheese, olive oil
18" Cheese Pizza
Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese baked on house-made dough. Jazz it up with a topping or two.
18" Margherita Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiana, and olive oil drizzle
18" Capricciosa Pizza
Fresh basil, mushrooms, kalamata olives
18" Quattro Formaggio Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiana, gorgonzola, fresh basil (no red sauce)
18" Quattro Stagioni Pizza
Four seasons pizza. 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 grilled mushrooms, 1/4 prosciutto, 1/4 sausage
18" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce
18" Chicken Bacon Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, spinach, and Alfredo sauce
18" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Grilled chicken and mushrooms, topped with pesto sauce and olive oil
18" Veggie Pizza
Black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
18" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions with Ranch dressing drizzle
18" Meat Lover's Pizza
Sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon
18" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers
18" Parma Pizza
Parma prosciutto, grape tomatoes, shaved parmigiana, olive oil
PANINI
Chicken Caesar Panini
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing in our house-baked bread. Served with chips.
Turkey & Cheese Panini
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and our homemade Italian dressing, baked in our house-made bread.
Luciano Panini
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, with our Italian dressing drizzle, baked in our house-made bread. Served with chips.
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and olive oil drizzle, baked in our house-made bread. Served with chips.
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, parmigiana cheese, olive oil in our house-baked bread. Served with chips.
Chicken Parmigiana Panini
Lightly breaded chicken breast and signature marinara sauce, baked in our house-made bread. Served with chips.
Meatball Parmigiana Panini
Meatballs topped with our signature marinara sauce, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese, baked in our house-made bread. Served with chips.
Roasted Veggie Panini
Marinated eggplant, mushrooms, and roasted peppers with provolone cheese in house-baked bread. Chips on the side.
BRICK OVEN SPECIALTIES
DESSERTS
Nutella Napoletana
Calzone stuffed with chocolate hazelnut spread, topped with powdered sugar.
Tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and topped with a sweet mascarpone cream
Classic Cannoli
Cannoli filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips
Chocolate Cake
Soft and savory, three layer chocolate cake
Chocolate Cannoli
Chocolate-covered cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips
New York Style Cheesecake
Traditional New York style cheesecake
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Fruit Lemonade
Ice Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Espresso
Traditional Italian coffee
Cappuccino
Shot of espresso with steamed milk topped with foamed milk
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Macchiato
Espresso topped with foamed milk
Latte
Shot of espresso, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Served hot or iced.