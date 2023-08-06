Food

APPETIZERS

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Our house-made garlic butter bread

Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted bread topped with marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, drizzled with olive oil and garnished with parmigiano cheese

Fried Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Fried macaroni and cheese in pink sauce

Meatball Marinara

$13.00

Meatballs in our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella, baked into perfection

Fried Ravioli

$12.00

Batter-fried ravioli filled with cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Eggplant Appetizer

$15.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, topped with melted mozzarella and parmigiano cheese, marinara sauce and fresh basil

Chicken Wings

$16.00

6 chicken wings tossed in your choice of spicy buffalo, parmesan garlic or BBQ sauce. Ranch dressing on the side

Antipasto Italiano

$40.00

A charcuterie of fresh mozzarella and sliced provolone paired perfectly with savory prosciutto, soppressata salami, roasted peppers and Italian olives. Serves up to 4 people

LG SALADS

LG House Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, carrots, red cabbage and croutons served with your choice of dressing

LG Avocado Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado slices, artichokes, shaved parmigiano cheese, and our homemade avocado dressing

LG Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese, croutons and grape tomatoes

LG Caprese Salad

$15.00

Sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, drizzled with pesto sauce, olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette

LG Creola

$13.00

Baby spinach, kalamata olives, walnuts, crumbled gorgonzola, and balsamic vinaigrette

LG Arugula Salad

$13.00

Fresh arugula, grape tomatoes, drizzled with fresh-squeezed lemon and olive oil, finished with shaved parmigiano cheese

LG Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, and balsamic vinaigrette

PASTA

Baked Ziti

$22.00

Penne pasta mixed with ricotta and marinara topped with melted mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our Alfredo sauce

Ravioli

$18.00

Ravioli stuffed with four cheese and served with marinara or Alfredo sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

Spaghetti tossed in our signature marinara sauce, topped with homemade meatballs

Fettuccine Bolognese

$20.00

Our house-made bolognese sauce with ground beef over fettuccine pasta, garnished with shaved parmigiano cheese and basil

Spaghetti Marinara

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in our signature marinara sauce

Penne Alla Luciano's

$21.00

Penne pasta with chicken, bacon, garlic and basil served in pink sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella, served with a side of spaghetti marinara. Shaved parmigiano cheese sprinkled on top.

Lasagna Famosa

$22.00

Ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese between layers of ribbon pasta smothered in marinara

Penne Rustiche

$23.00

Penne pasta with shrimp in creamy pink sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and basil

Spaghetti Pesto

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta with creamy pesto sauce

Shrimp Luciano

$25.00

Battered-fried shrimp and spaghetti tossed in lemon butter caper sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana w/ Pasta

$22.00

Lightly breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella and parmigiana cheese, marinara sauce and fresh basil. Served with spaghetti marinara

Penne Arrabiata

$18.00

Penne pasta tossed in our spicy signature marinara sauce

PIZZA

12" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese baked on house-made dough. Jazz it up with a topping or two.

12" Margherita Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano cheese, olive oil drizzle

12" Capricciosa Pizza

$18.00

Fresh basil, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese; Kalamata olives

12" 4 Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano cheese, gorgonzola, fresh basil (no red sauce)

12" Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$19.00

Four seasons pizza. 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 grilled mushrooms, 1/4 prosciutto, 1/4 sausage, fresh mozzarella, red pizza sauce

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, Alfredo Sauce

12" Chicken Bacon Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, spinach, mozzarella cheese, Alfredo sauce

12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken and mushrooms, topped with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, olive oil drizzle

12" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, onions, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese. Choice of garlic & oil or red pizza sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, mozzarella cheese, Ranch dressing

12" Meat Lover's Pizza

$19.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce

12" Supreme Pizza

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, red pizza sauce

12" Parma Pizza

$19.00

Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, shaved parmigiano cheese, olive oil

18" Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese baked on house-made dough. Jazz it up with a topping or two.

18" Margherita Pizza

$22.00

San Marzano tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, parmigiana, and olive oil drizzle

18" Capricciosa Pizza

$24.00

Fresh basil, mushrooms, kalamata olives

18" Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$24.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiana, gorgonzola, fresh basil (no red sauce)

18" Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$25.00

Four seasons pizza. 1/4 pepperoni, 1/4 grilled mushrooms, 1/4 prosciutto, 1/4 sausage

18" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, Alfredo Sauce

18" Chicken Bacon Pizza

$25.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, spinach, and Alfredo sauce

18" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$25.00

Grilled chicken and mushrooms, topped with pesto sauce and olive oil

18" Veggie Pizza

$25.00

Black olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

18" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$26.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions with Ranch dressing drizzle

18" Meat Lover's Pizza

$27.00

Sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon

18" Supreme Pizza

$29.00

Pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives, onions, bell peppers

18" Parma Pizza

$29.00

Parma prosciutto, grape tomatoes, shaved parmigiana, olive oil

PANINI

Chicken Caesar Panini

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan and Caesar dressing in our house-baked bread. Served with chips.

Turkey & Cheese Panini

$12.00

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, and our homemade Italian dressing, baked in our house-made bread.

Luciano Panini

$12.00

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, with our Italian dressing drizzle, baked in our house-made bread. Served with chips.

Caprese Panini

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and olive oil drizzle, baked in our house-made bread. Served with chips.

Prosciutto Panini

$16.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, parmigiana cheese, olive oil in our house-baked bread. Served with chips.

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$13.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast and signature marinara sauce, baked in our house-made bread. Served with chips.

Meatball Parmigiana Panini

$13.00

Meatballs topped with our signature marinara sauce, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese, baked in our house-made bread. Served with chips.

Roasted Veggie Panini

$13.00

Marinated eggplant, mushrooms, and roasted peppers with provolone cheese in house-baked bread. Chips on the side.

BRICK OVEN SPECIALTIES

Pepperoni Roll

$11.00

A delicious layer of pepperoni and mozzarella baked in soft dough

Meat Calzone

$13.00

Layer of ham, pepperoni, ricotta and melted mozzarella

Meat Stromboli

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, sausage and melted mozzarella baked in house-made dough.

DESSERTS

Nutella Napoletana

$13.00

Calzone stuffed with chocolate hazelnut spread, topped with powdered sugar.

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers soaked in espresso and topped with a sweet mascarpone cream

Classic Cannoli

$8.00

Cannoli filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Soft and savory, three layer chocolate cake

Chocolate Cannoli

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate-covered cannoli shell filled with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Traditional New York style cheesecake

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$4.00

Fruit Lemonade

$6.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Traditional Italian coffee

Cappuccino

$5.00

Shot of espresso with steamed milk topped with foamed milk

Americano

$3.00

Espresso and hot water

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso topped with foamed milk

Latte

$4.00

Shot of espresso, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Served hot or iced.

Double Espresso

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sm San Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock

Lg San Pellegrino

$8.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Italian Soda

$7.00

Crema Di Caffe

$6.00

Frappes

$7.00