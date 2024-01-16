Lucilles Bad to the Bone BBQ- Boynton 6665 W Boynton Beach Blvd
Beverage
Appetizers
- 10 Wings$15.99
Fried Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- 20 Wings$28.99
Fried Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- 50 Wings$61.99
Fried Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- 100 Wings$123.99
Fried Bone-In Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- Small Lazy Wings$11.99
Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- Large Lazy Wings$18.99
Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- 20 Piece Lazy Wings$35.99
Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- 50 Piece Lazy Wings$82.99
Fried Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- Nachos$14.99
Your Choice of: BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Chili. Topped with: Cheddar Jack Cheese, Black Olives, Scallions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos and Sour Cream
- Loaded Cheese Fries$10.99
Melted Cheese Topped with Bacon and Scallions Served with Ranch Dressing
- Sweet Potato Stix$8.99
Served with Mesquite Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Fish Fingers$11.99
Served with French Fries
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Served with Mesquite Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Onion Haystack$7.99
A Huge Stack of Crispy Fried Onion Straws Served with Mesquite Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Buffalo Shrimp Small$10.99
Fried Shrimp Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- Buffalo Shrimp Large$15.99
Fried Shrimp Tossed in Your Choice of Wing Sauce Served with Blue Cheese and Celery
- Corn Muffin Single$1.00
Single Corn Muffin
- Corn Muffin 1/2 Dozen$6.99
Serverd with our Homemade Cinnamon Butter
- Split Pea Cup$4.75
Our Hearty Version With Pulled Pork
- Split Pea Bowl$5.99
Our Hearty Version With Pulled Pork
- Split Pea Quart$11.99
Our Hearty Version With Pulled Pork
- Sausage Lentil Cup$4.75
Hearty & Delicious
- Sausage Lentil Bowl$5.99
Hearty & Delicious
- Sausage Lentil Quart$11.99
Hearty & Delicious
- Chili Cup$4.99
Topped with Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Scallions Served with Tortilla Chips
- Chili Bowl$6.99
Topped with Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Scallions Served with Tortilla Chips
- Chili Quart$16.99
Topped with Jack & Cheddar Cheese & Scallions Served with Tortilla Chips
Main Entrees
- 1/2 Baby Back$22.99
Tender, Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs
- Full Baby Back$34.99
Tender, Slow Cooked Baby Back Ribs
- 1/2 St. Louis$22.99
Traditional Southen Style Pork Ribs
- Full St. Louis$34.99
Traditional Southen Style Pork Ribs
- Best of Both$34.99
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Half Rack St. Louis Ribs. Why Just Pick One?
- Hawg For Two$44.99
A Quarter Dark Meat Chicken, Half Rack Baby Back Ribs, Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket & Pulled Chicken. Served with Three Sides (All Whte Meat Add $1)
- Pit Platter 1$25.99
Half Rack St. Lous Ribs & Quarter Dark Meat Chicken (All White Meat Add $1)
- Pit Platter 2$25.99
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Quarter Dark Meat Chicken (All White Meat Add $1)
- Pit Platter 3$23.99
A Quarter Dark Meat Chicken & Your Choice of Two Meats: Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or BBQ Pulled Chicken (All White Meat Add $1)
- Pit Platter 4$30.99
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Your Choice of Two Meats: Pulled Pork, Chopped Beef Brisket or BBQ Pulled Chicken
- Pit Platter 5$26.99
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Shrimp (Grilled, Blackened or Crispy Fried)
- Pit Platter 6$26.99
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs & Five Chicken Wings with your Choice of Buffalo Sauce
- 1/2 Chicken$19.99
Rotisserie Chicken Seasoned to Perfection (All White Meat Add $1)
- Chicken Breast Platter$19.99
Two Boneless Skinless Breasts Grilled with our Signature BBQ Sauce
- Pulled Pork Platter$19.99
Slow Cooked & Seasoned to Perfection
- Brisket Platter$21.99
Tossed with BBQ Sauce, Sweet Relish & Diced Red Onions
- Pulled Chicken Platter$19.99
Tossed with BBQ Sauce, Sweet Relish & Diced Red Onions
- Combo Platter$21.99
Your Choice of any Two Meats
- Shrimp Platter$19.99
Your Choice of Crispy Fried, Grilled or Blackened
- Salmon$19.99
Grilled or Blackened
- Fish & Chips$18.99
Crispy Fried, Served with Two Sides and Tartar Sauce
Salads
- Boca Chop Salad$19.99
Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Corn, Craisins, Sunflower Seeds, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Iceberg Lettuce
- Tropical Chop Salad$19.99
Grilled Chicken, Strawberries, Mandarin Oranges, Peaches, Craisins, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Iceberg Lettuce
- Kitchen Sink Salad$18.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, Scallions, Tomatoes, Olives, Croutons, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce
- Santafe Salad$18.99
Blackened Chicken, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Corn, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce
- Seasonal Salad$18.99
Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Walnuts, Craisins, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce
- Crispy Chicken Salad$18.99
Buttermilk Battered Chicken Tenders, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Noodles, Bacon, Tomatoes, Scallions, Iceberg Lettuce
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$18.99
Diced Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon & Battered Chicken Tenders Tossed in your Choice of Wing Sauce, Iceberg Lettuce
- Caesar Salad$18.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons Served with Caesar Dressing on the Side
- House Salad$8.00
Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, Red Onions, Cucumber, Iceberg Lettuce
- Wedge Salad$9.99
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Chopped Bacon & Blue Cheese Dressing
Sandwich/Wraps
- Pork Sandwich$14.99
Slow Cooked & Seasoned to Perfection
- Brisket Sandwich$14.99
Tossed with BBQ Sauce, Sweet Relish & Diced Red Onions
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Tossed with BBQ Sauce, Sweet Relish & Diced Red Onions
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.99
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Tossed In Blue Cheese & Your Choice of Wing Sauce
- Caesar Wrap$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Caesar Dressing
- Chicken Club Wrap$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
- Santefe Wrap$14.99
Blackened Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Tortilla Strips, Ranch Dressing
- Down & Dixie$15.99
Grilled hicke Breast Topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Tobacco Onions, Cripsy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
- Chicken & Cheese Sandwich$15.49
Fresh Chicken Breast Grilled to Perfection Topped with Lettuce and Tomato with your Choice of Cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fresh Chicken Breast Grilled to Perfection Topped with Lettuce and Tomato
- Blue Note Burger$16.99
Topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Tobacco Onions, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
- Cheeseburger$16.49
One Half Pound of Fresh Ground Chick, Grilled to Order, Topped with Lettuce and Tomato with your Choice of Cheese
- Hamburger$15.99
One Half Pound of Fresh Ground Chick, Grilled to Order Topped with Lettuce & Tomato
- Taco Bangin Shrimp$15.99
3 Soft Tacos Filled with Crispy Fried Shrimp, Tossed in our Spicy Creamy Sauce with Lettuce and Tomatoes
- Taco Pork$14.99
3 Soft Tacos FIlled with Pulled Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Drizzled with our Signature BBQ Sauce
- Buffalo Chkn MELT$14.99
Grilled White Bread, American Cheese, Chicken Tenders Tossed in your Choice of Buffalo Sauce with Blue Cheese Dressing on the Side
- BBQ Mac Attack Melt$14.99
Grilled White Bread, American Cheese, Mac & Cheese, Pulled Pork, Signature BBQ Sauce
- Cordon Blue Sandwich$14.99
Chicken Tenders topped with Grilled Ham and Swiss Cheese on a Bun with Lettuce and Tomato
- Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Mustard on a Grilled Hoagie Roll
- 3 Little Pig Melt$14.99
Grilled White Bread, American Cheese, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Ham, Signature BBQ Sauce
- Lucille Sandwich$14.99
Grilled Chicken, Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread
- Patty Melt$14.99
Beef Patty, American Cheese, Grilled Onions on Toasted Rye Bread
- Crunchy Fish Sandwich$14.99
Fried to Perfection. Served on a Bun with Lettuce and Tomato
- Veggie Burger$14.99
California Veggie Burger
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.49
Fried Chicken Sandwich Tossed in your Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Family Feasts
- Pack 1 for 2$46.99
One Full Rack of Baby Back Ribs, Half Chicken, & 2 Pints of Any Side
- Pack 1 for 4$89.99
Two Full Racks of Baby Back Ribs, One Whole Chicken & Four Pints of Any Side
- Pack 1 for 8$177.99
Four Full Racks of Baby Back Ribs, Two Whole Chickens & Four Quarts of Any Side
- Pack 2 for 2$32.99
One Pint Of Pulled Meat, Half Chicken & Two Pints of Any Side
- Pack 2 for 4$65.99
One Quart of Any Pulled Meat, One Whole Chicken & Four Pints of Any Side
- Pack 2 for 8$129.99
Two Quarts of Any Pulled Meat, Two Whole Chickens & Four Quarts of Any Side
- Pint Side
- Quart Side
- 1/2 Pan Side
- Pint Meat$12.99
- Quart Meat$18.99
- Full Pan Side