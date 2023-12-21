NEW LUCKY DILL DELI 33180 US Hwy 19 N
Bakery
Bakery Cakes
- 2-Layer Carrot Cake Slice$9.00
- 7- Sins Cake Slice$12.00
Cake-Seven different types of chocolate make up this delicate and pleasing seven layer cake, each layer uniquely flavored. Stating with Godiva chocolate liqueur, rich chocolate fudge, followed by dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse, then beautifully decorated with dark and white chocolate pirouettes.
- Banana Foster Slice$12.00
- Big Carrot Cake Slice$12.00
7 layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with our smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and shards of fresh toasted coconut
- Big Chocolate Cake Slice$12.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake
- Big Red Velvet Cake Slice$12.00
The deeply flavorful and textured red velvet cake, true to it's name is velvety smooth, frosted with fresh cream cheese icing.
- Cannoli Cake Slice$12.00
A layer cake with a crispy hand rolled pastry filled with sweetened ricotta and mascarpone cheeses, studded with mini chocolate chips
- Caramel Vanilla Crunch Slice$10.00
- Choc chip cookie and milk Slice$11.00
- Chocolate Banana Swirl Slice$10.00
- Chocolate Decadence Slice$10.00
- Chocolate Fourless Torte Slice$7.00
- Chocolate Lovin’ Spoonful Cake Slice$9.95Out of stock
Creamy chocolate pudding between two layers of dark chocolate drenched chocolate cake
- Chocolate Mosiac Slice$9.00
- Chocolate Overload Cake Slice$12.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Explosion Cake Slice$9.00
Colossal layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of chocolate cake
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Cake Slice$9.95Out of stock
Chocolate cake and fluffy mousse filling made with Reeses peanut butter candies. This cake is iced with chocolate and peanut butter mousse, surrounded by crushed Reeses candies and decorated with dollops of chocolate mousse and drizzled with chocolate fudge.
- Chocolate Peanutbutter Cake Slice$8.95
- Chocolate Suicide Cake Slice$11.00
Cake-Layers of soft moist chocolate cake surrounded by our rich chocolate fudge icing and topping with chocolate fudge and imported European chocolate shavings and surrounded by sinful chocolate curls.
- Chocolate Thunda Slice$11.00
- Chocolate Tower Slice$11.00
- Coconut Cloud Cake Slice$8.95
Three towering layers of ultra moist coconut cake are filled with clouds of creamy vanilla-coconut mousse made with real coconut milk. Snowy flaked and toasted coconut surrounds this heavenly experience.
- German Chocolate Cake Slice$10.95Out of stock
Layers of moist Devil's food cake filled with tasty coconut and caramel icing.
- Gingerbread Cream Cheese Cake Slice$8.95Out of stock
- Hummingbird Cake Slice$9.95
Delicious layers of spice cake filled with bananas, pineapple, and pecans. Iced with real cream cheese icing.
- Italian Cream Cake Slice$10.00
Layers of vanilla cake, each filled with coconut and pecans and soaked with frangelico liqueur and iced with fresh cream cheese icing.
- Italian Rum Cake Slice$10.00
- Lemon Cream Cake Slice$10.00
Light moist yellow cake layered with lemon cream cheese icing decorated with white chocolate curls and dollops of lemon cream cheese
- ltalian Lemon Cream Slice$10.00
- Milky Way Cake Slice$12.00
You wont believe your taste buds! Chocolate cake layered between caramel and chocolate bits of Milky Way® Candies in a delicious creamy filling.
- Peanut Butter Cup Cake Slice$10.00
- Rainbow Layer Cake Slice$12.00
A cake the dessert epicure will die for! Five bright and colorful layers of this delightful cake are perfect for celebrating any happy or festive occasion! lightly flavored vanilla icing to keep this colorful surprise a secret until you cut the first slice
- Reese's Mousse Slice$12.00
- Salted Caramel Crunch Cake Slice$10.00Out of stock
Light, buttery vanilla-flecked cake has waves of caramel cake and layered with salted caramel crunch and a creamy custard layer
- Small Red Velvet Cake Slice$7.00
Brilliant red velvet cake layers, stacked two high, are spread with deep chocolate truffle filling, then filled and frosted with tangy cream cheese icing (2 layers)
- Strawberry Cake Slice$10.00
- Ultimate Chocolate Cake Slice$11.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice$10.00
This cake combines white chocolate cake layers with a white chocolate swiss meringue buttercream, fresh raspberries, and raspberry jam. A perfect flavor combination!
Bakery Cheesecakes and Pie Slices
- Banana Foster Cheesecake$9.00
- Big Apple Pie$9.00
Mounds and mounds of tart, fresh, crisp apples, saucy with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy granola'd crumbs.
- BlackCherry Ricotta Cheesecake$9.00
- Blueberry Cheesecake$11.00
A towering slice of our classic, velvety New York-style cheesecake, made with the finest ingredients atop a buttery graham cracker crumb crust. Finished with delicious blueberry topping.
- Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake$8.00
The comfort of Blueberry Cobbler- moist chunks of vanilla-bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote- meets the creamiest of White Chocolate Cheesecake in this indulgent hybrid. An unfolding experience of nature’s tartly sweet, antioxidant-packed indigo gem, the Blueberry, is finished with pure whipping cream and dusted with white chocolate shavings…all speckled with infused dried blueberries.
- Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake$9.00
- Bourbon Pecan Pie$8.00
Mammoth toasted pecan halves in an intoxicating filling, laced with Kentucky bourbon.
- Caramel Apple Pie$7.95Out of stock
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard hug fresh Granny Smith apples piled high in our melt-in-the-mouth shortbread crust.
- Caramel Pecan Cheesecake$9.00
- Cherry Cheesecake$11.00
A towering slice of our classic, velvety New York-style cheesecake, made with the finest ingredients atop a buttery graham cracker crumb crust. Finished with delicious cherry topping.
- Chicago Baklava$10.00
- Chocolate Turtle Cheesecake$8.00
- Cookies & Cream Cheesecake$7.99Out of stock
- Key Lime Pie$8.00
Authentic Florida Key Lime....tart and sweet, this pie is sure to be a family favorite! delicious graham cracker crust filled to the brim with an incredibly creamy filling.
- Lemon Raspberry Layered (Cake/Cheesecake)$8.00
The buttery honey graham cracker crust holds moist lemon cake between layers of raspberry jam and creamy vanilla cheesecake, with lemon mousse icing and white chocolate curls on top.
- Maple Sweet Potato Cheesecake$10.00
- New York Raspberry Swirl$9.00
- NYC Cheesecake$10.00
A towering slice of our classic, velvety New York-style cheesecake, made with the finest ingredients atop a buttery graham cracker crumb crust.
- Peach Cheesecake$11.00
- Pina Colada Cheesecake$11.00
- Pumpkin Cheesecake$6.00
- Raspberry Doughnut Cheesecake$9.00
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake$8.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake$11.00
A towering slice of our classic, velvety New York-style cheesecake, made with the finest ingredients atop a buttery graham cracker crumb crust. Finished with delicious strawberry topping.
- Sugar Free Vanilla Cheesecake$8.00
- Turtle Cheesecake$9.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake$9.00
A silken smooth white chocolate cheese all aswirl with vibrant red raspberry. Hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance.
- Strawberry Cream Pie$7.00
- Chocolate Cream Pie$7.00
- Mixed Berry Crunch pie$10.00
- Big Cherry Pie$9.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$10.00
Bakery Bars, and Brownies
- Brownie$5.50
Rich chocolate truffle brownie iced and finished with chocolate shavings or walnuts
- Blondie$4.50
- Lemon Bar$4.50
Our tart and sweet lemon curd made with three types of lemon – lemon juice, natural lemon flavor and lemon oil - sits atop a rich, buttery shortbread crust. Baked to perfection, this melt-in-your-mouth treat is topped with dusting sugar.
- Rugalach$14.99
Buttery and flaky with a light and crisp pastry dough and sweet cinnamon filling
- Brownie With Nuts$5.50
- Apple Strudel$13.00
- Cherry Strudel$15.00
- Cherry Cheese Pocket$5.50
- Blueberry Cheese Pocket$5.50
- Cherry Turnover$5.50
- Apple Turnover$5.50
- Apricot Cigar$5.25
- Raspberry Cigar$5.25
- Chocolate Cigar$5.25
- Lemon Bars$4.75
- Tir Misu$7.00
- Apple Dumpling$7.00
- Pecan Sticky buns$4.75
- Napolean$7.25
- Pineapple Upside down Cake$7.25
- Small Eclair$3.75
- Large Eclair$6.50
- Cinnamon Buns$5.00
- Cherry Danish$5.00
- Blueberry Danish$5.00
- Apple Danish$5.00
- Cheese Danish$5.00
- Crumb Buns (traditioanl, apple, rasp, blueberry)$5.00
- Baklava$5.00
- Chocolate Blunt Lava$7.00
- Chocolate Chip Lava$7.00
- Canoes (Raspeberry, apricot, chocolate)$6.50
- Coconut Macroons$4.50
- Banana Bread$6.25
- Large Muffins$5.00
- Pumpkin Roll Spice$6.75
- Chocolate Chip Brownie$5.50
- SMall Canoli$3.75
- Large Cannoli$6.00
- Small Chocolate Cannoli$4.50
- Large Chocolate Cannoli$7.00
- Dulee De Leche up$7.00
- Toasted Almond Cup$7.00
- Mini cheesecake Bites$3.25
- Cap Mousse$10.00
- Tiramisu Cup$8.00
- Pumpkin Swirl Loaf$5.00
- Chocolate banana Swirl$5.00
- Tres Leche$9.00
- Tiramisu mousse$8.00
- Tuxedo Bomb$9.00
- Seasonal Small Loaf$6.50
- Caramel Turtle$8.00
- Cream Puff$2.25
Bakery Cookies
- Almond Joy$4.00
- Black and White Cookies$4.06+
- Chocolate Chip$4.00
- Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie$7.50
- Chocolate Chunk$4.00
- Cookie Witch$7.00
- Heath Salted Caramel$4.00
- Lemon Cooler$4.00
- M&Ms$4.00
- Macadia White Chocolate$4.00
- Oatmeal Raisin$4.00
- Peanut Butter$4.00
- Red Velvet$4.00
- Reese's Peanut Butter$4.00
- Salted Caramel$4.00
- Smore's$4.00
- Sugar$4.00
- White Chocolate Cranberry$4.00
- Rainbow LB$12.99
- Raspberry Sandwich LB$12.99
- Apricot Sandwich LB$12.99
- Plain Thumbprint LB$12.99
- Peanut Butter Thumbprint LB$12.99
- Sugar Spritz LB$12.99
- Sorento LB$12.99
- Spamoni LB$12.99
- Vanilla Sprinkle LB$12.99
- Apricot Drop LB$12.99
- Raspberry Drop LB$12.99
- Kolachy LB$12.99
- Hamentaslion LB$12.99
- Linzer Tart LB$12.99
- Wedding LB$12.99
- Strawberry Leaf LB$12.99
- Pistachio Leaf LB$12.99
- Anise LB$12.99
Bakery Pastries
- Cinnamon Bun$4.50
Cinnamon rolls are everyone’s favorite and ours has just the right combination of robust cinnamon & brown sugar. Whether served warm or at room temperature, the combination of brown sugar, cinnamon and fondant icing produces a tasty melt-in-your mouth experience.
- Chocolate Chunk Bread Pudding$4.99
- Pumpkin Roll Slice$6.50
- Cookiewich$6.50
- Rainbow Bar$7.99
This moist, tri-colored almond cookie is layered with raspberry preserves, enrobed in chocolate and finished with chocolate sprinkles. An all-time favorite!
- GF Flourless Chocolate Torte$5.95
Simple, elegant and timeless, like a little black dress. When you crave a knock-out chocolate punch in an unassuming delivery, the flourless chocolate torte is for you. It is also gluten-free.
- S'mores Campfire$7.50
A minute in the microwave turns the smoked Callebaut® chocolate ganache inside this graham cracker cake into a sumptuous molten filling. The fluffy marshmallow topping, made with real marshmallow, becomes golden brown after a few seconds under a blowtorch. Decadent and nostalgic.
- Baklava$4.50
- Napoleon$6.95
Layers of buttery puff pastry filled with our signature Bavarian cream and topped with sugar icing. A classic pastry done here at Brooklyn Bakery.
- Tiramisu$6.50
- Canoe$6.50
- Italian Cigar$4.99
- Mousse Cups$5.50
Raspberry Lemon Drop Light & refreshing! Yellow sponge cake is layered with lemon mousse and thick raspberry preserves. This lovely dessert is finished with a bright lemon glaze and mini white chocolate curls. Penut Butter Explosion A dynamite combination of fudge brownies, velvety smooth peanut butter mousse and chocolate cake is topped with brownie chunks and peanut butter chips. Kew West Key Lime Tangy lime mousse is layered with white cake and our sweetened cream cheese filling. A shiny glaze and a mini lime candy finish this zesty dessert.
- Black and White Cookies$4.06+
- Eclairs$4.06+
- Cannolis$4.06+
- Bundt Cakes$8.69+
- Crumb Buns$4.50
- Strudels$16.24+
- Danishes$4.00
- Fruit Filled Pastry Pockets$4.99
- Turnovers$4.50
- Muffins$3.99
- Macaroons$4.99
- Banana Bread with Nuts$4.99
- Banana Bread without Nuts$4.99
- Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie$7.50
Bakery Pre-Packaged
Bakery Rolls
Lunch/ Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Reuben Egg Rolls$13.00
Fried/ filled with corned beef/ swiss/ kraut/ side of homemade russian dipping sauce. Comes with one sauce. All other sauces are $1.00 Extra
- Bone-in Chicken Wings$16.00+
- Boneless Chicken Wings$12.00+
- Chopped Liver "Nachos-Style"$13.50
Chopped chicken livers, red onion, hard boiled egg, crispy bagel chips and mini rye toasts
- Scampi! Scampi! Scampi!$13.00
Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp in Prosecco Lemon Butter sauce/ garlic bread for dipping
- Vinny’s Mozzarella Sticks$12.50
Fried mozzarella made in house/ marinara dipping sauce.
- Burrata Caprese$13.00
Creamy Burrata w/ Vine-Ripe Tomato/ Torn Basil/ balsamic vinegar drizzle
- Soho Rolls$13.00
Crispy egg rolls with shredded chicken, jalapeño, red bell pepper, black beans, corn, cheddar jack.
- Cheese Blintzes$16.50
Ricotta cheese blintzes, pan seared golden brown with blueberry compote and fresh local seasonal berries
- Lower East Latkes$9.50
Three classic potato pancakes/ apple slices/ sour cream and chunky applesauce garnish
- Big City Stack/ O-rings$9.00
Lightly fried, double dipped onion rings with a comeback dipping sauce. All extra sauce will have an extra charge.
- The Reubenettes$15.00
Three bite sized mini reubens/ corned beef/ kraut/ swiss cheese/ grilled mini rye bread/ home made russian sauce/ fries All extra sauce will have a charge.
- East Hampton Mussels$16.50
Choose Red Or White. PEI Mussels Steamed, Then Fired With Cognac, Tossed With Your Choice Of A San Marzano Red Broth Or Our Sambuca-Laced Lemon Butter Broth. Fresh Ciabatta To Dip. This Italian Favorite Will Have You Singing The Tunes Of Verdi And Puccini!!
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Pita bread crisps for dipping
Soups & Salads
- Matzo Ball Soup$5.00+
Light, fluffy matzo ball in homemade broth made with roasted chicken and a rich taste of sweet aromatic veggies
- Chicken Vegetable$5.00+
- French Onion Crock$8.00
Full of the richest caramelized onion flavors, topped with melty provolone cheese
- Fire Roasted Tomato Bisque$5.00+
Tomato & basil, a touch of cream, and a sprinkling of parmesan.
- Pasta "Fazool"$5.00+
Cannellini Beans Simmered in Olive Oil, San Marzano Tomatoes, Onion, Garlic, Chicken Broth, Fresh Sage, Ditalini Pasta. A Sprinkling of Parmesan.
- The Waldorf Chicken Salad$16.50
Chunky chicken salad with celery, apples, toasted walnuts, mandarin oranges, red grapes & cranraisins on a bed of mixed greens, our signature ginger pear dressing
- The Al Capone$16.50
Our version of Chicago chopped salad, crisp iceberg & romaine, genoa salami, roasted turkey, bacon, provolone, mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, red onion and egg, tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing
- Country Club Chopped Cobb$16.50
Chopped romaine, buttermilk fried chicken, applewood bacon, diced egg, red onion, cucumber, sweet hottie pickles, grape tomato, sweet corn, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, ranch dressing
- Tarpon Springs Greek$14.50
Romaine blend, potato salad, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta,peperoncini, greek vinaigrette, pita croutons
- Grammercy Girl$16.50
Grilled chicken breast, honeycrisp apples, applewood bacon, goat cheese, local artisan greens, fresh spinach, cherries, toasted walnuts, croutons, ginger pear dressing
- Blackened Chicken & Avocado$16.50
Chopped Romaine Tossed w/ A Cool Ranch Dressing, Grilled Corn, Smokey Bacon, Avocado, Cucumber, Apple, Tomato, Provolone, & Crispy Croutons. Topped w/ Blackened Chicken.
- Strawberry Fields$16.00
Honey Drizzled Chicken Breast, Fresh Spinach, Strawberries, Sun Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds & Feta. Comes with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Yankee Stadium Salad Scoop$16.00
Local artisan greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, fresh fruit, choice of chicken salad, tuna salad or smoked whitefish salad
- The Santorini$17.50
Blackened shrimp, baby spinach, romaine, artisan greens, feta cheese, ripe tomato, kalamata olives, peperoncini, garbanzo beans, cucumber, bell peppers, onion & beets over homemade potato salad, greek dressing
Reubens
- The Reuben$13.50+
Our famous corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut,on buttered grilled rye, with russian dressing
- The Rachel$14.00+
Reuben's sister with pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut on buttered grilled rye with russian dressing
- Combo Reuben$14.00+
Corned beef & pastrami, swiss cheese,sauerkraut on grilled rye, russian dressing
- Turkey Reuben$13.00+
Oven roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese and sauerkraut on buttered grilled rye with russian dressing
- The Reuben Cuban$14.00+
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, sweet hottie pickles, russian dressing, pressed on cuban bread
- Grouper Reuben (Fried)$17.50
Deli Deal/ 1/2 Sand Combo options
- The Deli Double$16.00
Two House Baked Twisted Challah or Onion Rolls With Your Choice Of Two Deli Meats served with side of choice
- The Lucky 3 Deal$18.00
Three House Baked Twisted Challah or Onion Rolls With Your Choice Of Three Of Our Deli Meats served with side of choice
- Soup + Salad + Half Sandwich$18.00
Choice of half of any single meat deli sandwich, soup and salad
- Soup & 1/2 Cuban$16.00
A cup of your choice of soup along with your choice of a half Cuban.
- Soup & 1/2 Sandwich$16.00
Your choice of a cup of soup along with a half sandwich.
- Soup & 1/2 Reuben$17.00
Your choice of a cup of soup along with your choice of a half Reuben.
- Salad & 1/2 Cuban$16.00
Your choice of a small salad paired with your choice of a half Cuban.
- Salad & 1/2 Sandwich$16.00
Choice of a one meat half sandwich and a small salad.
Sandwiches
- Hot Corned Beef$13.00+
The sandwich that put us on the map! Served steamed and piled high, traditionally on rye. Choice of potato salad, cole slaw or chips.
- Hot Pastrami$14.00+
Authentic Steamed Navel Pastrami piled high and served with your choice of side
- Hot Brisket of Beef$14.00+
Our own oven braised brisket of beef sliced thin and served au jus on your choice of bread.
- Roast Turkey Breast$13.00+
Served on choice of bread with potato salad, coleslaw or chips
- Roast Beef$14.50+
Served Medium Rare on your choice of bread
- Ham & Swiss$13.00+
Thin sliced ham and swiss cheese on your choice of bread
- Tuna Salad$13.00+
Pure white albacore tuna with mayo on your choice of bread
- Chopped Liver$14.00+
A melt in your mouth treat. Chopped chicken liver at its best w/ sliced onion.
- Smoked Whitefish Salad$13.00+
- Egg Salad$13.00+
- Chicken Salad$13.00+
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
SkyScraper
- A King in New York$17.50
Authentic steamed naval pastrami & corned beef piled high on your choice of bread - truly a regal sight to behold
- Second Avenue Special$18.50
Corned beef & pastrami with a schmear of chopped liver
- Superfly$17.50
Turkey breast, roast beef, ham & swiss stacked high on marble rye so high it's "superfly"
- Brisket Monster$17.00
Brisket and melted havarti stacked high on latke buns, served with au jus - you'll need a fork and knife!
- Pelham Parkway$18.50
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Oven Roasted Turkey and a Schmear of Chopped Liver. The Real Bronx Tale!!
- The Hampton Special$16.50
Turkey, Honey Ham & Havarti, Lettuce & Tomato.
- Beefeater$17.00
Brisket of beef, corned beef, roast beef & swiss on buttered challah roll, horseradish sauce served au jus
- The “Cranston Kevin”$17.50
Warm brisket of beef & oven roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, melted provolone, caramelized onions piled high on onion challah roll, lettuce & tomato served au jus
Hot Dogs
- The Street Car "Recession Special"$13.00
Two grilled all beef franks all the way, NYC-style with pickle relish, chopped onions, spicy mustard
- Reuben Dog (Coney Island)$15.50
Two hebrew national grilled all beef franks smothered with kraut and swiss, served reuben style on butter-grilled marble rye with russian dressing
- Yankee Stadium Triple Play$17.00
One dog all the way NYC-style, one chili cheese dog, one dog dripping with the Reuben fixings - swiss, kraut, corned beef and russian dressing
Sliders
- Corned Beef & Swiss Sliders$17.00
Warm corned beef, swiss cheese, russian dressing on mini brioche with french fries
- Steakhouse Sliders$16.50
Custom Blend Mini BurgerTrio, Sharp Cheddar,, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Bacon Onion Jam, Chipotle Ketchup
- Grouper Sliders$17.50
Beer battered grouper, mini brioche buns, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, served with french fries
- The Reubenettes$15.00
Three bite sized mini reubens/ corned beef/ kraut/ swiss cheese/ grilled mini rye bread/ home made russian sauce/ fries All extra sauce will have a charge.
Burgers
- The Big Brooklyn Burger$15.50
Our straight up burger, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, choice of cheddar, swiss, provolone, white american served on a brioche bun
- The Manhattan Monster$16.50
Smoked applewood bacon with melted bleu cheese "hat", lettuce, tomato, onion, served with bistro burger sauce
- The Queens Classic$17.00
Melted gruyere swiss, roasted red peppers, prosciutto ham, and a fried side up egg served with homemade pesto, lettuce and red onion
- The Staten Islander$16.50
Custom Blend Burger, Smothered with Jack Daniels Balsamic Mushrooms, Crumbled Bacon, Creamy Melted Fontina on Butter Toasted Challah Roll.
- The Bronx Bomber$16.50
Melted cheddar, caramelized onion, smoked applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, house relish
Super-Tall Sands
- The Empire State Stacker$22.50
A Real NY Challenge - Mouthwatering Corned Beef, Pastrami, Turkey, Roast Beef, Layered With Swiss + Provolone, Piled Nearly 9 Inches High On Marble Rye With Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion, Russian Dressing
- Super Reuben Club Style$22.50
Triple Decker - Over 1 lb Corned Beef on 3 Layers of Grilled Marble Rye w/ Sauerkraut, Swiss & Fontina, + Russian Dressing
Manhattan Selections
- The Awesome Avocado$15.50
Avocado, tomato, shaved cucumber, red onion, arugula, sprouts, sliced havarti and bleu cheese crumbles, spicy dijon aioli on toasted multigrain with your choice of side
- Whitefish All The Way$17.50
Served with tomato and red onion on a bagel
- The New Yorker$17.50
Nova salmon with bagel of choice with lettuce, tomato, onion and capers
- Conundrum$17.50
Blackened grouper, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, arugula topped with sprouts, havarti and bleu cheese, toasted multi grain
- Au Croissant$16.50
Choice of tuna salad, egg salad or waldorf chicken salad on a freshly baked croissant with chips and fresh fruit