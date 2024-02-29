Order for Lucky Bird Food truck! More
Lucky Bird Food Truck
Mains
- Lucky Tenders$10.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, honey mustard dipping sauce.
- Asian Tenders$10.50
Hand breaded chicken tenders, sweet and spicy Asian sauce, honey mustard, scallions.
- Buffalo Blue Tenders$11.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, buttermilk dressing, scallions.
- Big Bird$12.00
Crispy chicken, mustard slaw, cheddar, tomato, potato bun.
- Spicy Bird$10.00
Crispy chicken, gochujang butter, house pickles, potato bun.
- Plain Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy chicken, potato bun.
- Salt N Vinegar$11.00
Sides
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.00+
- Lucky Slaw$4.00
Cabbage, scallions, sweet mustard sauce.
- Loaded Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$9.00
Sweet potato waffle fries, Cotija cheese, buttermilk dressing, bacon, scallions.
- 3 Bean Salad$4.00
Garbanzo beans, kidney beans, black beans, orange champagne vinaigrette, scallions.
- Chips$2.00
Lucky Bird Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4:15PM