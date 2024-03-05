Lucky's Bakehouse Cafe
Breakfast
table & toasts
- lemon ricotta donut holes$5.00
served with raspberry fun dip
- bread loaf of the day$7.00
ask your server!
- avo toast$12.00
avocado, jammy egg, tomatoes, nigella & sprouts on ten grain bread
- greek god$14.00
smoked salmon, lemon ricotta, jammy egg, cucumber, pickled onion, tomato & dill on english muffin bread
pastries & pancakes
- lbc granola$11.00
house made granola, served with fruit & noosa honey yogurt
- french toast$10.00
two slices of battered challah bread
- stuffed french toast$13.00
two slices of stuffed challah bread filled with mixed berry jam, ricotta and dukkah
- buttermilk pancakes$9.00
two buttermilk pancakes topped with butter
- gf pancakes$11.00
two gf pancakes topped with butter
- blue corn pancakes$11.00
two blue corn flour pancakes topped with butter
- brown rice porridge$11.00
add any 3 toppings- honey tahini, jam, bee pollen, sweet dukkah, berries, banana, granola, yogurt, cocoa nibs, & toasted coconut
eggs dishes
- quiche$14.00
kale, feta, leeks & dill served with. choice of side
- boulder breakfast$14.50
two cage-free eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, served with potaotes and toast
- huevos$15.50
two cage free eggs, pinto beans, blue corn tortillas, cojita, crema, cheddar, scallions, cilantro with choice of red chile, green chile or tomatillo d'arbol
- jam sandwich$15.00
challah bread, tomato jam, white cheddar, calabrian chile mayo, scrambled eggs and choice of side
- chilaquiles$15.50
smother house fried tortilla chips with two cage-free eggs, pulled chicken, cojita, crema, with choice of red chile, green chile or tomatillo d'arbol
- build your own omelet$16.00
three cage-free eggs, choose two: avocado, spinach, mixed greens, tomatoes, red peppers, onion, mushrooms, veggie chorizo, cheddar, cotija, jack cheese, hatch chile, nitrate-free bacon, nitrate-free ham, smoked turkey, sausage served with toast and choice of golden potatoes, hash browns or fruit /
- sunrise burger$15.00
locally raised beef patty, nitrate-free bacon, white cheddar, cage-free sunny side egg, sautéed onions, and house sauce on a brioche bun, choice of side
- chorizo biscuits & gravy$14.00
lbc house-made biscuits smothered in chorizo gravy with scallions, cilantro and cotija cheese
- breakfast burrito$15.50
stuffed with soft scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, red chile, cheddar, cilantro, pinto beans, topped with choice of red chile, tomatillo d’arbol or green chile /
- tofu scramble$14.00
scrambled tofu with golden potatoes, turmeric, black beans, red peppers and tomatillo d’arbol, served with toast
- lbc benedict$16.00
english muffin bread, poached eggs, hollandaise, ham, everything sprinkle. served with choice of golden potatoes, hash browns, fruit or kale and cabbage salad
- salmon benedict$17.00
english muffin bread, poached eggs, tarragon hollandaise, smoked salmon, everything sprinkle. served with choice of golden potatoes, hash browns, fruit or kale and cabbage salad
- sweet potato hash$16.00
sweet potato, mushroom, chickpea and leek hash, dukkah. served with two eggs and toast
Lunch
- tomato cup$5.00
velvety tomato soup with cream and sherry
- tomato bowl$8.00
velvety tomato soup with cream and sherry
- avgolemon cup$5.00
creamy rice and lemon soup with poached chicken
- avgolemon bowl$8.00
creamy rice and lemon soup with poached chicken
- tomato bisque & grilled cheese$14.00
half inside out grilled cheese sandwich, side of kale and cabbage salad and cup of soup
- hippie chopped salad$13.00
romaine, persian cucumber, snap peas, avocado, tomatoes, sunflower seeds and sprouts topped with miso vinaigrette
- fish & chips$16.50
new belgium voodoo ranger-battered fresh alaskan cod, kale and cabbage salad, green goddess dipping sauce and house-made fries
- west coast burger$15.50
two locally raised beef patties, double white cheddar, house sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato on a brioche bun, choice of side
- lbc blt$15.00
nitrate-free bacon, heirloom tomato, local greens, calabrian chile mayo, on sourdough bread, choice of side
- curry turmeric sandwich$15.50
with super greens and cashews wrapped in lavash, choice of side
- shrimp tostado$16.50
abbondanza tortilla, pinto beans, avocado, cotija and pumpkin seed cilantro pesto
- warm buddha bowl$15.00
mushrooms, brown rice, avocado, fried tofu, pickled carrots, warm miso walnut
Drinks
beverages
- small oj$4.00
- large oj$6.00
- small grapefruit$4.00
- large grapefruit$6.00
- small cranberry$4.00
- large cranberry$6.00
- small milk$2.00
- large milk$3.00
- iced tea$4.00
- arnold palmer$4.00
- natural cola$4.00
- natural ginger beer$4.00
- natural root beer$4.00
- topo chico$4.00
- kombucha$4.00
- san pelligrino$4.00
- Chocolate Milk
- small apple juice$4.00
- large apple juice$6.00
- small lemonade$4.00
- large lemonade$6.00
- small tomato juice$4.00
- large tomato juice$6.00
- green juice$6.00
coffee drinks
cocktails
- aperol spritz$10.00
- bailey's$10.00
- bellini of the day$10.00
- bloody maria$10.00
- bloody mary$10.00
- breakfast marg$10.00
- high noon hard seltzer$5.00
- mexican hot chocolate$10.00
- mimosa$10.00
- prosecco d.o.c. nv$10.00
- red wine$10.00
- screwdriver$10.00
- tequila$10.00
- upslope citra pale ale$5.00
- upslope craft lager$5.00
- upslope ipa$5.00
- vodka$10.00
- white wine$10.00
Sides
side items
- french toast one piece$5.00
- side avocado$2.50
- side bacon$6.00
- side biscuit$3.00
- side cage-free egg$3.00
- side chorizo gravy$4.00
- side french fries$4.00
- side fruit$4.00
- side green chile$2.50
- side ham$6.00
- side hashbrowns$4.00
- side kale & cabbage salad$3.50
- side pork sausage$6.00
- side potatoes$4.00
- side red chile$2.50
- side seared greens$3.00
- side super greens$3.00
- side sweet potato fries$5.00
- side toast$3.00
- side turkey sausage$6.00
- side vegan egg$5.00
- side veggie chorizo$3.00
- pancake single$5.00
- pancake gf single$6.00
- pancake blue corn single$6.00
- side salmon$6.00
- maple syrup$3.00