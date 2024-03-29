Lucky's PrimeTime - Rochester Hills 1330 Walton Boulevard
Starters
- Saganaki$8.99
Flaming cheese served with pita bread
- Crispy Mozzarella Ravioli$10.99
With fresh marinara sauce or creamy horseradish
- Crab Cakes App$10.99
Two crabcakes topped with roasted red peppers and lobster cream sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.99
Buffalo style, garnished with onion rings
- Quesadillas$10.99
Chicken or steak, grilled peppers, and onions
- Fish Tacos$10.99
Fresh fried fish, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses, and spicy cream sauce served with flour tortillas
- Dynamite Shrimp$10.99
Lots of crispy shrimp with green onions and a spicy lobster cream sauce
- Fresh Mussels$11.99
Sautéed with white wine, garlic, tomatoes, green onions, and lemon butter sauce
- Steak Cut Calamari$10.99
Flash-fried in a caper lemon butter sauce with roasted peppers & feta
- Shrimp Cocktail$10.99
Six large shrimp served chilled with cocktail sauce
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.99
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat, served with lobster cream sauce
- Combo Appetizer Platter$16.99
BBQ baby back ribs, buffalo tenders or chicken fingers, loaded cheese fries, and steak-cut onion rings
- Chicken, Spinach & Bacon Flatbread$10.99
Grilled chicken, creamy spinach, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, and provolone
- Philly Cheese Steak Flatbread$10.99
Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, chili flakes mixed cheeses, bacon, peppers, and red onions
- Barbecue Chicken Flatbread$10.99
Barbecue chicken, mozzarella cheese, mixed cheeses, bacon, peppers, and red onions
Salads
- Lucky's Salad$14.99
Seasoned chicken breast served on a bed of fresh greens with mixed cheeses, bacon, chopped egg, tomato, and toasted almonds
- Caesar Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad$15.99
- Salmon Salad$16.99
Grilled salmon, Roma tomatoes, grilled asparagus, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze, feta, and house vinaigrette
- Steakhouse Salad$16.99
Sliced sirloin steak (8 oz.) cooked to order with tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese, and balsamic glaze. Served with creamy horseradish
- Greek Salad$12.99
Large. Greek salad mixed with greens, tomatoes, beets, banana peppers, kalamata olives, onions, feta, and Lucky's Greek dressing
- Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$14.99
Pecan-crusted chicken served over fresh greens with sundried cherries, crumbled bleu cheese, almonds, tomatoes, and red onions. Served with our house-special raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Chopped buffalo tenders, mixed greens, shredded cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, egg, bacon, tomatoes, and onions
- Tomato & Mozzarella Caprese$9.99
Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes over mixed greens, drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze
- The "Wedge"$8.99
With bleu cheese, tomato, and crumbled bacon
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
- Baby Greek$5.99
Soups
Steaks & Chops
- 10 Oz Aged Prime Rib$19.99
Slow-roasted u.s.d.a. Prime rib served with au jus
- 16 Oz Aged Prime Rib$23.99
Slow-roasted u.s.d.a. Prime rib served with au jus
- 22 Oz Aged Prime Rib$27.99
Slow-roasted u.s.d.a. Prime rib served with au jus
- Smaller Filet$22.99
A 7 oz. cut of tender filet
- Filet Mignon$24.99
Most tender 9 oz. cut of prime beef
- NY Strip Steak$21.99
The favorite of many steak lovers! 14 oz
- Ribeye Steak$23.99
6 oz. of U.S. Prime beef, juicy and well marbled for peak flavor
- Gorgonzola Ribeye$24.99
16 oz. ribeye covered with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and crusted gorgonzola cheese
- Cajun Ribeye$24.99
16 oz. Ribeye blackened and topped with grilled sweet onions and roasted red peppers
- Lucky's Prime Time$20.99
Our house specialty! 10 oz. prime rib topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- House Cut Porterhouse$24.99
This 20 oz. prime cut combines the rich flavor of a strip with the tenderness of a filet
- Top Sirloin Steak$18.99
A flavorful 12 oz. center-cut sirloin
- Filet Mignon & Grilled Cajun Shrimp Tower$28.99
Oz. Filet mignon, grilled cajun shrimp topped with our delicious lemon butter sauce
- Filet Mignon Medallions$20.99
Four 2 oz. filet mignon medallions with sautéed mushrooms and Lucky's zip sauce
- Filet Medallions & Crispy Shrimp$23.99
Four 2 oz. filet medallions topped with crispy shrimp and scampi lemon butter sauce
- Double Cut Lamb Chops$27.99
Four prime chops chargrilled to perfection
- Center Cut Pork Chops$18.99
Two thick 9 oz. glazed pork chops chargrilled and served with cinnamon apples
Surf & Turf
Seafood
- Chargrilled Salmon$18.99
Chargrilled Atlantic salmon served with fresh dill sauce
- Parmesan Crusted Grouper$17.99
Pan-crusted and topped with grilled asparagus and lemon butter sauce
- Crab Stuffed Grouper$17.99
Baked with shrimp and crab meat, topped with lobster cream
- Florida Mahi Mahi$20.99
Chargrilled mahi over sautéed spinach, topped with scallops, shrimp, and mussels in a light sauce of fresh garlic, roasted tomatoes, white wine, and herbs
- Salmon New Orleans$20.99
Chargrilled salmon topped with scallops, shrimp, and mussels in a spicy lobster cream sauce
- Crab Stuffed Salmon$19.99
Baked with shrimp and crabmeat topped with lobster cream
- Two Tails Lobster Tails$25.99
Cold water tails served with drawn butter
- Three Tails Lobster Tails$31.99
Cold water tails served with drawn butter
- Jumbo Shrimp Scampi$19.99
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, white wine, lemon butter, and herbs
- Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner$19.99
Served with cocktail sauce and a fresh lemon
- Lake Perch$18.99
Lightly breaded and topped with delicious lemon butter sauce served over garlic mashed
- Crab Cakes and Shrimp$20.99
Three Maryland crab cakes topped with crispy shrimp and lobster cream sauce
Specialties
- Baby Back BBQ Ribs$20.99
Full rack, hickory smoked with our own barbecue sauce served with cinnamon apples
- BBQ Ribs & Prime Rib$23.99
Half rack of BBQ ribs and 10 oz. prime rib served with au jus
- Maryland Chicken$16.99
Maryland chicken Parmesan crusted chicken baked with shrimp and crabmeat, grilled asparagus, and lobster cream sauce
- Chicken Chardonnay$16.99
Sautéed chicken, roasted mushrooms, asparagus, and melted mozzarella cheese topped with caper lemon butter sauce, feta, and diced tomatoes
- Chicken Parmesan$16.99
Parmesan-crusted chicken topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo
- Chicken Marsala$16.99
Sautéed with mushrooms and sweet Marsala wine, served with fettuccine Alfredo
- Chicken Tenders$15.99
South Carolina "Low Country" recipe served with honey mustard sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.99
Fresh fettuccine tossed in cream, butter, and Parmesan sauce
- Lobster & Shrimp Fettuccine$22.99
Cold water lobster tail tossed with sautéed shrimp, grilled asparagus, garlic, and white wine in a spicy lobster créam šauce
- Shrimp & Chicken Pasta$17.99
Cavatappi pasta with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions, in a cajun garlic cream sauce
- Monterey Chicken$16.99
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, Cheddar, peppers, onions, and mushrooms served with honey mustard sauce
- Fish & Chips$16.99
Icelandic cod lightly battered and fried
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Old Fashioned Burger$12.99
A half-pound, old-fashioned hamburger served with sweet grilled onions. Add cheese with no additional charge
- Lucky's Burger$14.99
Double patty, signature sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese, and crispy bacon
- Cheddar & Bacon Burger$12.99
Aged cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips
- Black & Bleu Burger$12.99
Blackened and topped with grilled onions and melted bleu cheese
- Prime French Dip$12.99
Sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, and grilled onions on a freshly baked roll. Served with au jus for dipping and creamy horseradish sauce
- Grilled Chicken & Swiss$12.99
Tender grilled breast of chicken with swiss cheese and bacon. Served with honey mustard sauce
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon$12.99
Delicious barbecued chicken breast with bacon and aged Cheddar cheese, topped with crispy onion rings
- English Pub Fish Sandwich$12.99
Icelandic cod hand dipped and fried until golden brown, tartar sauce
Side Dishes
- Jumbo Baked Potato$2.99
- Redskin Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Baked Sweet Potato$2.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
- German Fries$3.99
With grilled onions and bacon
- Potato Au Gratin$2.99
- Cottage Fries$2.99
- Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese$3.99
- Side fett Alf$3.99
- Garlic Green Beans$3.99
- Steamed Broccoli$2.99
- Creamy Spinach$3.99
- Sautéed Spinach$3.99
With button mushrooms
- Fresh Asparagus$3.99
With lemon butter sauce
- Sautéed Mushrooms$3.99
- Steak Cut Onion Rings$3.99
- Creamy Coleslaw$2.99
- Brussel Sprouts$3.99
Bacon, Parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
Desserts
- Key Lime Pie$6.99
Graham cracker crust topped with fresh raspberry sauce
- New York Cheesecake$6.99
With a choice of raspberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce
- Chocolate Brownie Sundae$6.99
Fresh baked brownie, rich vanilla ice cream topped with homemade chocolate sauce
- Carrot Cake$9.49
Topped with cream cheese icing (enough to share)
Kids
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
With fries
- Kids Grilled Chicken$8.99
With broccoli
- Kids Thin Crust Pizza$8.99
Cheese & pepperoni
- Kids BBQ Ribs$10.99
With fries
- Kids Crispy Shrimp$7.99
With fries
- Kids Macaroni & Cheese$5.99
- Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
With fries
- Kids Fish 'N Chips$7.99
With fries
- Kids Chicken Fingers$8.99
With fries
- Kids Pasta Alfredo$6.99
- Kid's Sundae$2.29