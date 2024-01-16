Lucy’s Pie House and Grill 203 Fowlkes Street
FOOD
Shareable Appetizers
- Buttered Grilled Artichokes
3 Grilled Artichoke Halves with Mustard Lemon Garlic Aioli$17.50
- Shrimp Ceviche Shots
3 Shrimp Ceviche Shots with Lime Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro and Plantain Chips$16.99
- Hot Buffalo Shrimp
9 Pieces of Hot Buffalo Shrimp with Sour Cream Chive Dip$15.99
- Black Bean, Jalapeño and Cream Cheese Dip
Black Bean Dip with Aged Cheddar, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Crispy Flour Tortilla Wedges$14.99
- Sweet and Spicy Baked Brie
Baked Brie with Pecan Cranberry Maple Bourbon Brown Sugar Syrup, Red Chili and Crusty French Bread Slices$22.75
- Candied Sticky Pork Belly & Crudites
Okras, Jalapeños, Pickles, Mushrooms, and Cheese Curds with Creamy Honey Mustard$18.75
Soups
Salads
- Vegan Quinoa, Cashew, Lime and Cranberry Salad
Cauliflower, Carrots,, Avocado, Jalapenos, Onions, Cilantro, Red Bell Peppers and Mixed Greens$17.50
- Broccoli Ranch Pasta Salad
Broccoli, Pasta, Cheese, Red Peppers and Scallions with Ranch Dressing$14.99
- Shrimp, Heart of Palm and Avocado Ceviche
Shrimp, Heart of Palm and Avocado with Mixed Plantain and Roots Chips$22.99
- Crispy Fried Shrimp Over Iceberg Lettuce Wedge
Crispy Fried Shrimp, Iceberg Lettuce Wedge, Grapes, Walnut and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing$22.99
- Grilled Chicken and Fennel Salad
Grilled Chicken, Red Cabbage, Fennel, Onions, Mixed Greens, Croutons with Herbs du Provence and Parmesan Vinaigrette$22.99
- Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Mushrooms, Avocado, Corn, Chopped Egg and Tomato on Mixed Greens with Thousand Island Dressing$21.99
- Shrimp Cobb Salad$21.99
- Crispy Pork Belly, Roasted Pecans, Pickled Beets And Onions
Chicken Walnut Cranberry Salad; Tuna Celery Pickled Onion Cilantro Salad; Chopped Egg Mustard Bacon Salad with Lettuce Wraps
Sandwiches
- Venison and Pork Choripan
Venison and Pork Sausage, Corn Relish and House Thousand Island Dressing on Artisanal Homemade Bread$14.99
- Hamburger
1/2 Lbs 100% In-House Freshly Ground Beef Brisket$17.50
- Cowboy Burger
BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Jalapeños on Artisanal Homemade Bread$23.99
- Swiss Burger$21.99
- Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger Plant Based Patty on Artisanal Homemade Bread$17.50
Entrees from the Grill
- Chicken Fillet
Grilled Organic Chicken Fillet with Lemon, Herbs and White Wine Butter$22.99
- BBQ Chicken Fillet
BBQ Organic Chicken Fillet Topped with Aged Cheddar, Garlic Jalapeños and Sour Cream$25.95
- Salmon
Skin-on Alaskan Salmon Fillet with Lemon, Herbs and White Wine Butter$28.99
- Octopus, Scallops & Prawns
Grilled Prawns, Scallops and Octopus Served with Fennel and Crispy Tumbleweed Leeks$39.25
- Lamb Chops
Grilled Lamb Chops Basted with Garlic Butter and Rosemary$38.99
- Flat Iron Steak$29.55
- Rib Eye Steak
12oz Boneless Rib Eye Steak US Choice$38.99
- Cowboy Steak
8oz Grilled Short Rib US Prime$58.45
- Pork Chop$27.50
- BBQ Babyback Ribs
14 Bone Slab of Slow Cooked Small Farm Cruelty Free Pork Generously Basted with Our Homemade BBQ Sauce$39.45
- 1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs$29.45
Sides
- Cole Slaw$6.50
- Brown Sugar Pickled Beets With Onions$6.50
- French Fries Potatoes
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
- Broccoli au Gratin$6.50
- Bow Ties and Cheese$6.50
- Sealy Rice
Beef Broth, Mushrooms and Onions$6.50
- Black Beans with Sour Cream Dollop$6.50
- Buttered Grilled Corn on the Cob$6.50
- NO SIDE$6.50
- Garden Salad
- Baked Potato
Baked Potato with Cream Cheese, Sour Cream and Chives$6.50
Extras
- Extra Aged Cheddar Cheese, Slices$1.39
- Extra 200 Gr Breast$8.00
- Extra Apple$1.99
- Extra Avocado$0.60
- Extra Bacon$1.99
- Extra Blue Cheese Cheese$2.99
- Extra Blue Cheese Dressing$2.99
- Extra Caramelized Onions$0.99
- Extra Carrot Portion$0.81
- Extra Celery$1.25
- Extra Guacamole$0.85
- Extra Honey And Balsamic Vinaigrette$1.99
- Extra Honey And Mustard Sauce$0.85
- Extra Jalapeños$0.85
- Extra Mustard$0.85
- Extra Of Meat$5.99
- Extra Of Shrimp$5.99
- Extra Ranch Sauce$0.85
- Extra Rooster Peak$1.99
- Extra Sauteed Mushrooms$1.50
- Extra Sour Cream$1.00
- Extra Swiss Cheese$1.39
- Extra Wheat Tortillas$3.25
- Grilled Chicken
Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, French Mustard and Mayonnaise$12.95
- Mugs$20.00
DRINKS
Cold Beverages
Coffees & Teas
Spirited Coffees
PIES
Pies
- OUT OF STOCKApple Pie Sugarless, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Apple Pie, Slice$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKBanoffee Bourbon Walnut Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Brownie Caramel Pecan, Slice$8.99
- OUT OF STOCKButtermilk Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Cherry Pie, Slice$7.99
- Chocolate Pie, Slice$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate, Hazelnut and Nutella Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKCoconut Cream Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKCoconut Custard Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Dulce de Leche Pie, Slice$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKDutch Apple Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Grasshopper Pie, Slice$7.99
- Key Lime Pie, Slice$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKLemon Meringue Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKPassion Fruit Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Pecan Pie, Slice$8.99
- Pineapple Pie, Slice$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKPiña Colada Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Pumpkin Pie, Slice$7.99
- Reese’s Pie, Slice$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKRhubarb Strawberry Walnut Streusel, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- OUT OF STOCKRum Raisin Pie, SliceOUT OF STOCK$7.99
- Wild Berries Pie, Slice$7.99
Ice Cream
LIQUOR
Martinis
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz
Cava, Soda, Orange Slice$15.00
- Black Russian
Vodka, Kahlua$13.00
- Bloody Mary
Vodka, Tomato Juice, Condiments$16.00
- Caipirinha
Cachaca, Limes, Sugar$14.00
- Caipiroska
Vodka, Limes, Sugar$14.00
- Daiquiri
Rum, Lime Juice, Sugar$12.00
- Garibaldi
Campari, Orange Juice$13.00
- Godfather
Whiskey, Amaretto, Orange Peel$14.00
- Gold Rush
Bourbon, Bacon, Honey, Lemon$17.00
- Long Island
Rum, Vodka, Gin, Triple Sec, Cola$16.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita Deluxe
Tequila Añejo, Cointreau/Grand Marnier, Lime, Agabe$24.00
- Margarita Top Shelf
Tequila Reposado, Cointreau/Grand Marnier, Lime, Agabe$17.00
- Mimosa
Cava, Orange Juice$9.00
- Moscow Mule
Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime$15.00
- Negoni
Campari, Gin, Vermouth Rosso, Orange Peel$16.00
- Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Sugar, Orange Bitters$14.00
- Paloma
Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Soda, Lime$14.00
- Pina Colada
Rum, Coconut Cream, Pineapple Juice, Cherries$16.00
- Rusty Nail
Drambouie, Lemon Peel$14.00
- Screwdriver
Vodka, Orange Juice$12.00
- Tom Collins
Gin, Lime, Sugar, Soda, Cherries$15.00
- Whiskey Sour
Whiskey, Lime, Sugar$13.00
3 x 2
Whiskey
Tequila
Digestifs Liquors
WINE
House Cava
House Whites
HOUSE REDS
Champagne
Rose / Rose Sparkling
White WInes
Red Wines
- Luigi Bosca - Malbec
Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina$36.00
- Catena San Carlos - Cabernet Franc
Cabernet Franc - Mendoza, Argentina$49.00
- Truchard - Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir - Napa, California$54.00
- Beaulieu – Carbernet Sauvignon
Carbernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley$55.00
- Silver Oak - Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon - Sonoma, California$110.00
- Caymus - Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa, California$99.00
- Chateau Lecuyer – Blend
Blend – Pomerol, France$67.00
- Chateau Bellegrave - Blend
Blend - Pauillac, France$59.00
- Matarromera – Crianza Tempranillo
Crianza Tempranillo – Ribera del Duero, Spain$59.00
- Southern Right – Pinotage
Pinotage – Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, South Africa$56.00
- Escarpment - Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir - Martinborough, New Zeland$63.00