Lucy's Fried Chicken
Appetizers
- Deep Fried Deviled Eggs (4)
Deviled eggs, breaded and fried, with crunchy chicken skin aioli$8.50
- Fried Chicken Gizzards
Marinated in lucy's "Secret buttermilk blend" and deep fried, with dill cream sauce$8.95
- Fried Chicken Livers
Marinated in lucy's "Secret buttermilk blend" and deep fried, with chipotle ranch$8.95
- Fried Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips smothered in refried beans, cheddar, crema, guacamole, and jalapeños$14.50
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Marinated in lucy's "Secret buttermilk blend" and deep fried, with chipotle ranch$12.50
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Cut and battered to order$10.25
- Wings
Fried lucy's wings mild or xxxtra-hot with bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce$14.00
- Corn Bread
Basket of corn bread with tequila butter$4.95
- Chicks and Chips
Chicken salad served with house kettle chips$9.50
- Lucy's Fried Pickles
Dill pickle chips, fried and served with ranch$12.00
- Naughty Tots
Classic tater tots smothered in house chili, cheese, and jalapeño$13.75OUT OF STOCK
- Lizzard Basket
1/2 livers 1/2 gizzards$8.95
Salads
- Lucy's House Salad
Mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, with your choice of dressing$8.50
- South Austin Wedge
Crisp iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, pickled onions, and bacon bits$11.50
- Southern Chef Salad
Mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, avocado, bacon, cucumber, radish with your choice of dressing$16.50
- Lucy's Caesar Salad
Romaine, house Caesar dressing, cornbread croutons, and parmesan$10.25
- Small Caesar$5.75
Chicken
- Basket
Four piece mixed basket of fried chicken$13.50
- Dark Basket
Two legs, two thighs$13.50
- White Basket
Two breasts, two wings$13.50
- Bucket O' Chicken O' Boy!
12 piece mixed chicken$32.25
- Dark Bucket
Six legs, six thighs$32.25
- White Bucket
Six breasts, six wings$32.25
- Tenderlovin' Chicken Tenders
Prepared in house with honey mustard or ranch$14.00
- Gluten Free Tenders
We created this item for our gluten intolerant guests. Although our gluten-free tenders are made with rice flour they are prepared in the same fryers as our regular flour based fried chicken. We cannot guarantee that our tenders are 100% free of gluten as there is always a possibility of cross contamination.$14.00
- Lone Star Grilled Chicken
Brined grilled half chicken with creamy lone star beer gravy with your choice of side. Please allow 25 minute preparation time$15.75
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw and a side of kettle chips$12.00
- Fried Chicken Spaghetti
A lucy's twist on mom's favorite casserole topped with cheddar$13.50
- The Revival
Fried chicken sandwich, honey mustard slaw, pickles, mayo, and American cheese served with kettle chips$15.50
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a potato bun served with kettle chips$15.50
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried brined chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a potato bun served with kettle chips$15.50
- Chicken N' Waffles
Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup$12.50
- Tender N' Waffles
Belgian style waffles, chicken tenders, with honey butter and syrup$12.50
- Ala Breast$4.50
- Ala Thigh$4.00
- Ala Leg$3.00
- Ala Wing$2.50
Dishes
- Lucy's Chicken Fried Steak
A hand breaded steak covered with creamy Lone Star gravy with mashed potatoes$17.25
- Cup West Texas Red Chili
Ground beef and pork chili served with diced onions, cheddar jalapeños and crackers$7.25
- Bowl West Texas Red Chili
Ground beef and pork chili served with diced onions, cheddar jalapeños and crackers$13.25
- Local Farm Vegetables
Grilled kale salad with pickled beets and a selection of seasonal veggies (see server for details$16.95
- Drunk Catfish Sandwich
Blackened or fried catfish on Texas toast, with house pimiento cheese, jalapeño mescal jelly, cucumber served with kettle chips$16.25
- Burn-It Bowl
Mashed potatoes topped with chopped chicken, sweet corn, onions and red bell peppers, covered with poblano chorizo gravy$11.75
- Fish N' Chips
Beer battered fried cod, lucy's fries, house tartar sauce and malt vinegar$16.50
- Cedar Park Burger
Live fire, ½ pound grilled burger, with lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo with fries$15.00
- Cedar Park Cheese Burger
Live fire, ½ pound grilled burger, American cheese, with lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo with fries$16.00
- Lucy's Fried Catfish
1/2 pound fried catfish, house tartar, and Lucy's fries$15.75
- The Kinky Club
Cajun fried turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, and mayo on corn meal Texas toast, served with kettle chips$14.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken
A hand breaded chicken breast covered with creamy Lone Star gravy with mashed potatoes$16.25
Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$4.95
- Mac N' Cheese$5.25
- Black Eyed Peas$4.75
- Collard Greens$4.75
- Grilled Corn on the Cob$4.75
- Sweet Potatoes$4.75
- Potato Salad$4.75
- Cheese Grits$4.75
- Slaw$4.75
- Fried Okra$4.95OUT OF STOCK
- Creole Okra$4.75
- Lucy's Fries$6.95
- Tots$6.95OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Fries$8.95
- Cup Gravy$2.00
- Cup Poblano Gravy$2.00
- Side Chips$2.00
Kids
- Kids Tender$7.50
- Grilled Cheese
Served with Kettle Chips$6.50
- Naked Fries$6.00
- Mac N' Cheese$5.25
- Ala Leg$3.00
- Corn Dog$6.00
- Kids Gluten Free Tender
We created this item for our gluten intolerant guests. Although our gluten-free tenders are made with rice flour they are prepared in the same fryers as our regular flour based fried chicken. We cannot guarantee that our tenders are 100% free of gluten as there is always a possibility of cross contamination.$7.50
Sweets
- Lime Slice
Lime custard with a graham cracker crust$6.25
- S'mores Slice
Chocolate, house marshmallow, graham cracker crust$6.25
- Pecan Slice
A true southern classic topped with whipped cream$6.25
- Elvis Slice
Peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, and banana$6.25
- Banana Pudding
Old-fashioned custard, nilla wafers, bananas$6.25
Family Size Sides
- Black Eyed Peas - Quart$16.00
- Cheese Grits - Quart$16.00
- Collard - Quart$16.00
- Corn on the Cob - Quart$16.00
- Creole Okra - Quart$16.00
- Fried Okra - Quart$16.50OUT OF STOCK
- Gravy - Quart$8.00
- Mac N' Cheese - Quart$18.00
- Mashed Pot - Quart$16.50
- Poblano Gravy - Quart$8.00
- Pot Salad - Quart$16.00
- Slaw - Quart$16.00
- Sweet Pot - Quart$16.00