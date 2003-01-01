Lucy's Fried Chicken 401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108
Appetizers
Deep Fried Deviled Eggs
deviled eggs, breaded and fried, with aioli
Fried Chicken Gizzards
marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with dill cream sauce
Fried Chicken Livers
marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with chipotle ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
marinated in Lucy's "Secret Buttermilk Blend" and deep fried, with chipotle ranch
Wings (8)
fried Lucy's wings mild or XXXtra-hot with bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce
Corn Bread (4)
basket of corn bread with tequila butter
Chicks and Chips
chicken salad served with house kettle chips
Lucy's Fried Pickles
dill pickle spears, fried and served with ranch
Naughty Tots
classic tater tots smothered in house chili, cheese, and jalapeno
Salads
Lucy's House Salad
mixed greens, seasonal vegetables, with your choice of dressing
South Austin Wedge
crisp iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, pickled onions, and bacon
Southern Chef Salad
mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, avocado, bacon, cucumber, radish choice of dressing
Lucy's Caesar Salad
romaine, house Caesar dressing, cornbread croutons, and parmesan
Dishes
Lucy's Chicken Fried Steak
a hand breaded steak covered with creamy Lonestar gravy and served on mashed potatoes (gravy comes on the side!)
West Texas Red Chili
ground beef and pork chili served with diced onions, cheddar, jalapenos, and crackers
Local Farm Vegetables
grilled kale with pickled beets and a selection of seasonal veggies
Drunk Catfish Sandwich
blackened or fried catfish on Texas toast, with house pimento cheese, jalapeno mescal jelly, cucumber served with kettle chips
Burn-It Bowl
mashed potatoes topped with chopped chicken, sweet corn, onions, red bell peppers, covered with poblano gravy
Fish N' Chips
beer battered fried cod, Lucy's fries, house tartar sauce and malt vinegar
Cedar Park Burger
live fire, 1/2 pound grilled burger, with lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo with fries
Lucy's Fried Catfish
1/2 pound fried catfish, house tartar, and Lucy's fries
The Kinky Club
Cajun fried turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, and mayo on cornmeal Texas toast served with kettle chips
Chicken
Basket
Four piece mixed basket of fried chicken
Dark Basket
Legs and Thighs
White Basket
Breast and Wings
Bucket O' Chicken
12 pieces mixed chicken
Dark Bucket
12 piece legs and thighs
White Bucket
12 piece breasts and wings
Tender Lovin' Chicken Tenders
Lone Star Grilled Chicken
brined grilled half chicken with creamy Lone Star beer gravy and choice of a side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
Fried Chicken Spaghetti
a Lucy's twist on Mom's favorite casserole topped with cheddar
The Revival
fried chicken sandwich, honey mustard slaw, pickles, mayo, and American cheese served with kettle chips
Chicken Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a potato bun served with kettle chips
Chicken N Waffles
Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup
Tender N' Waffle
Belgian style waffles, Lucy's tenders, with honey butter and syrup
Gluten Free Tenders
*intended for those with dietary preferences, not allergies. Prepared in the same fryers are our gluten-containing menu items.
Oysters
Sides
Sweets
Lime Pie
lime custard with a graham cracker crust
S'Mores Pie
chocolate, house marshmallow, graham cracker crust
Pecan Pie
a true southern classic topped with whipped cream
Elvis Pie
peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, and banana
Banana Pudding
old-fashioned custard, nilla wafers, banana