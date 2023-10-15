Lucy's on Lighthouse
DOGS
Hot Dogs (Available after 10:30am)
Asilomar
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, chili, nacho cheese, sautéed onions, grilled jalapeño.
Bone Yards
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, sautéed onions and peppers, special sauce.
Breaker Dog
Nathan's beef dog, ketchup and mustard.
Build Your Own
Make the Nathan's beef dog of your dreams, we won't judge you!
Cliff House
Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, pickle relish, and mustard.
Cobblestones
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and sautéed onions.
Dunes
Nathan's beef dog, house made chili, shredded cheese, and mustard.
Freights
Nathan's beef dog, Sport peppers, tomatoes, relish, pickle, onion, and mustard.
Ghost Tree
Nathan's beef dog, chili, nacho cheese, and tater tots.
Grom Dog
Corn Dog.
Lovers Point
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, guacamole, tomatoes, jalapeño, red onion, and Lucy's sauce.
Molera
Nathan's beef dog, pimento cream cheese, pickle, sauerkraut, and grilled onion.
O Road
Nathan's beef dog, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, grilled onion, and Lucy’s sauce.
Otters
Nathan's beef dog with nacho cheese and hot cheeto dust
Peaks
Nathan's beef dog, pulled pork, kim chee, pimento cream cheese, tangy slaw, and Lucy's sauce.
Reefs
Nathan's beef dog, chili, tangy slaw, and tabasco onions.
Road Sides
Nathan's beef dog, mac’n’cheese, bacon , BBQ sauce, with grilled or fresh onions.
South Moss
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, chili, nacho cheese, tabasco onions, and Lucy's sauce.
Spanish Bay
Bacon wrapped Nathan's beef dog, guacamole, nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, and grilled jalapeño.
DOGGY DOG
Sides (Available after 10:30am)
Blocker
Mac'n'cheese with tabasco onions.
Blunt
coleslaw
Dick Verde
Crispy brussels, balsamic redux, and Sea Salt.
Fakie
Chili, nacho or shredded cheese, tabasco onions, and guacamole.
Grind
Tots, guacamole, nacho cheese, chopped tomatoes, and grilled jalapeño.
Jammer
Mac'n'cheese, chil,i and grilled onions.
Ollie
Tots, Lucy’s Sauce.
Shove It
Tots, pulled pork, tabasco onions, furikake, and Lucy's sauce.
Wall Ride
Tots, chili, nacho cheese, grilled onions, Lucy's sauce.
Kickflip
ICE CREAM
1 Scoop Sundae
2 Scoop Sundae
3 Scoop Sundae
Affogato
Banana Split
Double Scoop Ice Cream
Hard Root Beer Float
Not Your Fathers Hard Root Beer with your choice of ice cream *contains alcohol
Kid's Scoop Ice Cream
Lucy's Mocha Madness Shake
Double shot of espresso, choice of: French vanilla Ice Cream, Mexican Chocolate or Mud Pie Ice Cream. with Fudge Swirl and whipped cream
Malt
Milk Shakes
PUP-A-CHINO
Root Beer Float
Single Scoop Ice Cream
Stout Mocha Float
Samuel Smith Organic Chocolate Stout with French Vanilla Ice Cream, a double shot of espresso and hot fudge