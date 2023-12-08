Lucy's Diner - Rogers, AR 511 W Walnut St Rogers AR 72756
HOLIDAY SPECIAL
HOLIDAY DINNER, DRINK & DESSERT
BREAKFAST MENU
Breakfast Specials
Local Favorites
- Lucy's Ultimate Breakfast$11.59
Three eggs, hashbrowns and grits. Choice of country ham, 4 bacon strips, 3 sausage patties or 5 sausage links. Toast & jelly or biscuit & gravy.
- Pancake Breakfast$9.59
Two pancakes and 2 eggs with ham, bacon or sausage.
- Biscuits & Gravy$4.59
Two fresh baked biscuits with gravy.
- Biscuits, Gravy & More$6.59
Two fresh baked biscuits and gravy with ham, bacon or sausage.
3 Egg Omelettes
- Sausage & Swiss Omelette*$9.99
Sausage and Swiss cheese.
- Ham & Cheese Omelette*$9.99
Ham and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Western Omelette*$9.99
Red and green bell peppers, onions, ham and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Cheeseburger Omelette*$9.99
Hamburger patty and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and tomato.
- Chili-Cheese Omelette*$10.59
Lucy's homemade chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
- Philly Cheesesteak Omelette*$10.99
Philly steak with Swiss cheese, onion and green bell pepper.
- Veggie Omelette*$9.59
Swiss cheese, tomato, mushroom, onion and green bell pepper.
- Cheese Omelette*$8.59
Shredded cheddar cheese.
Eggs... Any Style, Anytime!
Pancakes and More...
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$5.59
6 Silver Dollar Size Buttermilk Pancakes.
- Stack Pancakes$8.59
3 Buttermilk Pancakes.
- Short Stack Pancakes$7.59
2 Buttermilk Pancakes.
- French Toast$8.59
5 slices of Lucy's special brown sugar cinnamon swirl bread dipped in a rich egg batter, grilled golden brown, lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup.
Hashbrowns
Breakfast Sides
Drinks
- Coffee - Free Refills$2.39
- Decaffenated Coffee - Free Refills$2.39
- Earl Gray Hot Tea$2.39
- Hot Chocolate$2.59
- Original Iced Tea - Free Refills$2.59
- Southern Style Sweet Tea - Free Refills$2.59
- Soft Drinks - Free Refills$2.59
- Milk - White, Chocolate or Buttermilk$2.59+
- Fruit Juice - Seasonal Selections Available$2.59+
DESSERTS
CINNAMON ROLL
CREAM PIE
DINNER MENU
STARTERS
- Fried Pickle Chips$4.99
Breaded dill pickle slices
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
6 breaded mozzarella cheese sticks
- Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers$6.99
6 breaded cheddar cheese and Jalapeño Popper bites
- Fried Mushrooms$6.49
Hand-breaded sliced mushrooms
- Fried Green Beans$6.49
Batter dipped green beans, fried golden brown
- Fried Green Tomatoes$6.99
Sliced green tomatoes breaded and fried
- Lucy's Trio$9.99
Pick any 3 starters
- Chili Cheese Fries
Small or Large
- Frings$3.99
Half fries, half rings
- Basket of Rings$4.49
Large basket of handmade onion rings
SOUPS
SALADS
- House Salad$5.99
- Chef Salad$9.99
Lettuce, purple cabbage, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, red onion, cheddar cheese, diced ham and boiled egg. Served with choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Lettuce, purple cabbage, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, red onion and a boiled egg. Topped with grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with choice of dressing. Available with crispy chicken chunks.
- Taco Salad$9.99
Seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onion and cheddar cheese served in a crispy tortilla bowl, with salsa and sour cream on the side.
- Stuffed Tomato$6.49
Carved red tomato stuffed with Lucy's special recipe chicken salad.
FAVORITES
- Lucy's Chicken Chunk Basket$9.99
Hand breaded, buttermilk marinated chicken chunks, fresh cut fries and Texas toast.
- Soup & Salad$7.99
House Salad and Cup of Soup.
- Baked Potato & Salad$8.99
House Salad and Baked Potato.
- Veggie Plate$9.49
Choice of 5 sides. Roll or cornbread.
- Club Sandwich Platter$10.99
Triple-decker bacon, lettuce, tomato, ham and American cheese sandwich. Served with choice of 2 sides and pickle spear.
- Open-Faced Hot Beef$10.49
Thin sliced roast beef served open-face on thick sliced bread with brown gravy, with choice of 2 sides.
- Burrito Supreme$9.49
Deep fried bean and beef burrito covered with Lucy’s chili and cheddar cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.
SANDWICHES
- Lucy's Grilled Chicken$9.49
- Reuben$10.49
- Chicken Fried Steak$9.99
- Barbecue Beef$9.49
- Patty Melt$9.99
- Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$8.49
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.49
- Cajun Turkey Club$10.49
- Classic Club$10.49
- Grilled Cheese$6.49
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.99
- Lucy's Chicken Salad$8.99
- French Dip$10.49
- Lucy's Meatloaf Sandwich$8.99
BURGERS
- CHEESEBURGER BASKET$9.99
The old fashioned standard.
- CHILI SIZE$10.99
Fresh, lean ground beef patty served open face with homemade chili, shredded cheddar cheese and onion.
- CHEESEBURGER PLATTER$10.99
Cheeseburger, fries plus a side item of your choice.
- LUCY'S ONION FRIED BURGER$10.49
Lucy's fresh, lean ground beef loaded with chopped onions, hand-patties, seasoned and cooked to your liking.
- MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER$10.49
Mushroom and Swiss Cheeseburger.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$10.99
Lucy's famous bacon cheeseburger.
DINNERS
- HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER$11.99
One-half pound ground beef smothered with grilled onions and brown gravy.
- BACON WRAPPED CHOPPED SIRLOIN DINNER$12.49
One-half pound ground beef wrapped in bacon.
- PORK CHOP DINNER$11.99
2 pork chops, seasoned and grilled.
- CRISPY CHICKEN DINNER$11.99
Five hand-breaded, crispy chicken tenders.
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK DINNER$11.99
Tenderized breaded beef cutlet served with cream gravy.
- ROAST BEEF DINNER$11.99
Tender slow roasted beef with brown gravy.
- HAM STEAK DINNER$10.49
Center cut ham steak.
- CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN DINNER$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast served with cream gravy.
- LUCY'S MEATLOAF DINNER$11.99
Lucy’s homemade Meatloaf.