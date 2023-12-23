Luka's Italian Cuisine 10 River Rd
Apps-SP
- Crabmeat Stuffed Mushrooms$16.95
Broiled in a scampi sauce
- Escargot Special$14.95
Scampi Sauce
- Fried Baby Artichokes$13.95
Served with a pesto Dijon aioli
- Burratta Sp$16.95
Fresh mozzarella stuffed w. ricotta, served w. roasted peppers, prosciutto, arugula, EVOO, Red vinegar
- Roasted Beets & Feta$13.95
Roasted beet marinated with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, oregano, salt & peppers, red wine vinegar, crumbled feta
- Coconut Shrimp$15.95
Served with a sambuca cream sauce
APPETIZERS
SOUPS
SIDES
Dinner-SP
- Frenched Lamb Chops$41.95
Grilled & served with vegetables & roasted potatoes
- Maryland Crabmeat Ravioli$26.95
Brandy Dijon Herb Cream Sauce
- Bronzino Croatian Style$39.95
Whole fish pan fried with generous amounts of garlic, lemon, parsley, white wine
- Pork Chops Special$38.95
Tender pork pan seared w. sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, mushrooms, brown gravy
- Crabmeat Stuffed Salmon$36.95
Stuffed with crabmeat, broiled with herbs & spices, served with fresh scampi sauce
- Calf's Liver$30.95
Liver sauteed with caramelized onions, served with roasted potatoes
- Chicken Sp$31.95
Chicken breast sauteed w. shitake mushrooms, aritchoke hearts, capers, marinated peppers, lemon white wine
- Veal Special$34.95
Veal scallopine sauteed with mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, olives, broccoli, brandy brown sauce
- Swordfish Marrechiarra$38.95
Swordfish, clams, mussels, served in a zesty marrechiarra tomato clam broth over linguini
CHICKEN
FISH
PASTA
- Angelhair Primavera$19.95
- Baked Ziti Siciliano$21.95
- Canneloni$20.95
- Cavatelli & Broccoli$19.95
- Cheese Ravioli$18.95
- Fettucini Alfredo$21.95
- Gnocchi$25.95
- Lasagna$22.95
- Linguini Clam Sauce$26.95
- Linguini Marrechiarra$36.95
- Lobster Ravioli$24.95Out of stock
- Meat Ravioli$19.95
- Penne Marinara$17.95
- Penne Vodka$17.95
- Penne with Butter$11.95
- Rigatoni Bolognese$21.95
- Rigatoni Pomodorro$19.95
- Spaghetti & Meatballs$20.95
- Spaghetti Luka$26.95
- Tortellini Alfredo$21.95
- Vegetable Lasagna$22.95