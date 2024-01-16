Lula and Sadie's
Desserts
Extras
Main Plates
Salads
Sandwiches
- Grilled Pimento Cheese and Fried Green Tomato$12.00
Served on Toasted Wheat
- Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger$16.00
Our Grass-Fed Angus Burger Topped with Our Famous Pimento Cheese, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion Strings and Basil Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- “Hattie B's" Style Nashville HOT Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Lightly Breaded Free-Range Chicken Breast Tossed in a Spicy Hot Sauce and Served with a Bread-N-Butter Mayo on a Toasted Brioche Bun
- Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Sandwich$12.00
Served with a Bourbon-Brown Sugar-Tomato Glaze on Toasted Sourdough
- “H1 to H4” Pork Waffle Slider (ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE SALES OF THIS DISH WILL BE DONATED TO PURPLE STRIDE PANCREATIC CANCER RESEARCH)$14.00
Southern Fried Medallions of “Nahunta” Pork Tenderloin (Pikeville, NC) Sandwiched Between Two of Our Purple Velvet Waffles with Apple Cider Braised Collards and a Country Pan Gravy
Sides
- Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Handcut Rosemary Fries$6.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$3.00Out of stock
- Cole Slaw$3.00Out of stock
- White Cheddar Mac-N-Cheese$6.00
- Spicy Andouille Sausage Dirty Rice$6.00Out of stock
- Vegetable Medley$3.00Out of stock
- Hickory Smoked Bacon$4.00Out of stock
Three Slices of Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon
- Yellow Squash and Onions$3.00
- Slow Cooked Collards$3.00Out of stock
- New Potato Salad$3.00Out of stock
- Baked Beans$3.00Out of stock
Small Plates
- Soup and Salad$12.00Out of stock
An 8oz. Cup of Our Soup of the Day and Side Garden Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Choice of Dressing.
- Soup and Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
An 8oz. Cup of Our Soup of the Day and a Grilled Cheese Sandwich Served on Whole Wheat with Provolone and Basil Mayo.
- Fried Okra$6.00
Served with Your Choice of Basil Aioli or Bread-N-Butter Pickle Mayo