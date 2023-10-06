LuLu Lounge Englewood 63 Nathaniel Place
Food Menu
Cold
smoked eggplant, tahini, garlic
Greek yogurt , cucumber, mint, purslane, green apple
hummus, bodrum,muhammara,eggplant sauce,santorini
green & red pepper with cubes of eggplant
ezine peynir
cheakpeas, tahini, lemon, cumin
red pepper, walnut, bread crumbs, garlic,olive oil
kalamata olives with pickles, fresh herbs
greek yogurt, roasted walnuts, dried tomato, mint, basil
homemade - stuffed grape leaves
Sharing
calf's liver w/ onion salad
fried calamari w/ tartar & marinara sauce
baby shrimp,green pepper w/ paprika and garlic
4 pcs fried balls of ground chickpeas
grilled halloumi cheese w/ cherry tomato
char grilled - octopus w/ roasted pumkin seeds and veggies
fillo dough stuffed w/ potato & mozzarella cheese with tomato ,ucumber
fillo dough stuffed w/ ground beef w/ tomato cucumber
grilled turkish beef sausage w/cherry tomato
3 balls of ground beef stuffed bulgur balls
pastrami, mozzarella cheese, tomato & pepper stuffed spring rolls
Soup & Salads
Wraps
Munchies
Entrees
char- grilled finely chopped lamb mixed w/ red bell pepper served with rice & onion salad
char grilled - marinated chicken, rice, romaine salad w/ white sauce
tiny lamb-stuffed dumplings topped with burnt butter, & garlic yogurt
ground beef, ketchup, mayo, lettuce,w/ fries
Ground beef mixed with bread crumbs, parsley, garlic served w/rice & white bean salad
shiitaki mushroom w/ dried tomato, pesto & cream
char- grilled chicken wings w/ onion parsley salad & rice
char grilled - shrimp served w/ mashed potato & asparagus
char - grilled salmon w/ mashed potato & asparagus
char-grilled whole branzino w/ arugula
char - grilled 3 pcs baby lamb chops w/ baby potato, arugula & mint