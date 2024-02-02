Lulu Sushi and Bubble Tea 9902 East 79th Street
BYO Bowl/Roll
Build Your Own Bowl/Roll
Bowls + Rolls
Signature Roll
- Boston Roll$8.99
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Avocado, top with eel sauce, spicy mayo & sesame seed
- Crazy Roll$11.99
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Mix, Cucumber, Top with Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Siracha, Crispy Onion,
- Godzilla Roll$10.99
Tempura Shrimp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Asparagus, top with Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Mayo, Siracha
- Dynamite Roll$10.99
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Mix, Mango, Cream Cheese, top with Spicy Mayo, Siracha
- OMG$10.99
Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Avocado, top with Crab Stick, Green Onion, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce
- Rock & Roll$11.99
Tempura Shrimp, Eel, Cream Cheese, Avocado, top with Eel Sauce, Yummy Sauce, Tempura Crunchy
- VIP Roll$11.99
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Mix, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, top with Crab Stick, Yummy Sauce, Eel Sauce, Crunchy Onion
- Tiger Roll$11.99
Tempura Shrimp, spicy tuna, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Avocado, top with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seed
- Philadelphia Roll$9.99
Smoke Salmon, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Sesame Seed
- Sunset Roll$11.99
Smoke Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese, top with Eel Sauce, Sesame Seed
- Big Boss$10.99
Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, top with Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seed
- Crab Rangoon$8.99
Crab Mix, Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Yummy Sauce, Eel Sauce, Crispy Onion
- California Roll$7.99
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame Seed
- Crunchy Roll$8.99
Crab Mix, Cucumber, Avocado, top with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crispy Onion
- Chicken Roll$8.99
Soy wrap, chicken, cream cheese, cucumber, green onion, top with spicy mayo, sweet chili sauce, sesame seed
- Creamy Spicy Tuna$8.99
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Mango, Eel Sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Green Onion, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seed
- Tornado Roll$10.99
Spicy tuna, Spicy Salmon, Cucumber, asparagus, Avocado, Spicy mayo, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seed
- Dragon Roll$9.99
Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seed
- Alaska Roll$9.99
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus, Cream Cheese, Soy Wrap
- Salmon Hotbox Roll$10.99
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado, top with Crab, Eel Sauce, wasabi mayo, crispy onion
- Spicy Salmon Crunchy$9.99
Spicy Salmon, Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Cucumber, spicy mayo, Crunchy Onion, Soy Paper
- Frushi Roll$7.99
Mango, Cream Cheese, Strawberry, Mandarin Orange, Nutella, Soy Paper
- Rainbow Roll$10.99
Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado, Salmon, and Tuna on top
- Surf & Turf Roll$10.99
Short rib beef, crab stick, green onion, cream cheese, wasabi mayo, sweet chili sauce, soy wrap
- Texas Roll$9.99
Short rib beef, cream cheese, Jalapeno, green onion, yakisoba, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seed
- Firecracker Roll$10.99
Spicy Shrimp, Crab Mix, Mango, Jalapeno, Avocado, Yummy Sauce, Eel Sauce, Tempura crunchy
- Greenhouse Roll$7.99
Cucumber, avocado, carrot, asparagus, sesame seed
Signature Bowl
- Salmon Breeze$9.99
Salmon, cucumber, jalapeno, cherry tomato, cilantro, seaweed salad, sesame seed
- Salmon Lover$10.99
Salom, crab mix, cherry tomato, carrot, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi mayo
- Fire Bowl$11.99
Spicy tuna, crab mix, seaweed salad, avocado, jalapeno, siracha, spicy mayo, eel sauce, wasabi mayo
- Tri force$10.99
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mango, cucumber, pineapple, seaweed salad, green onion
- Hawaii Sunset$10.99
Marinate tuna, mango, edamame, sweet corn, poke sauce, green onion, masago
- Rain of Fire$10.99
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, siracha, chili pepper
- Chicken Gone Wild$8.99
Chicken, sweet corn, edamame, green onion, cucumber, teriyaki sauce, sesame seed
- Tropical Shrimp$9.99
Spicy shrimp, edamame, sweet corn, seaweed salad, pickle radish, lettuce, carrot, crispy onion
- Shrimp Crab Salad Bowl$10.99
Spicy shrimp, spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, poke sauce, ponzu sauce
- Beef Bowl$9.99
Beef, green onion, masago, asparagus, poke sauce
- Volcano Poke Bowl$11.99
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab mix, avocado, mango, masago, spicy mayo
Drinks + Sides
Drink
Signature Side
Bubble Tea
Fruit Tea
- Mango Tea$5.15+
Tea Base,Cane Sugar, Ice, Mango Syrup
- Strawberry Tea$5.15+
Tea Base,Cane Sugar, Ice, Strawberry Syrup
- Pineapple Tea$5.15+
Tea Base,Cane Sugar, Ice, Pineapple Syrup
- Lychee Tea$5.15+
Tea Base,Cane Sugar, Ice, Lychee Syrup
- Passion Fruit Tea$5.15+
Tea Base,Cane Sugar, Ice, Passion Syrup
- Lemon Tea$5.15+
Tea Base,Cane Sugar, Ice, Lemon Syrup
- Honey Tea$5.15+
Tea Base,Honeyr, Ice
- Winter Melon Tea$5.15+
Tea Base,Cane Sugar, Ice, Winter Melon Syrup
- Yuzu Sprite$5.15+
Yuzu Fruit Puree, Sprite, Orange, Ice
- Yuzu Lemonade$5.15+
Tea Base,Cane Sugar, Ice, Yuzu Syrup
- Orange Green Tea$5.15+
Green Tea, Cane Sugar, Ice, Orange Syrup
- Peach Tea$5.15+
Tea Base, Cane Sugar, Ice, Peach Syrup
- Tropical Fruit Tea$5.15+
Tea Base, Tropical Fruit Jam, Ice
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.15+
Lemon, Strawberry, Ice, Water
Slushy
- Mango Slushy$5.25+
Mango Jam, Cane Sugar, Ice, Water
- Strawberry Milk Slushy$5.25+
Strawberry Jam, Cane Sugar, Ice, Milk, Non Diary Creamer
- Pineapple Slushy$5.25+
Pineapple Jam, Cane Sugar, Ice, Water
- Tropical Slushy$5.25+
Tropical Fruit Jam, Ice, Water
- Peach Slushy$5.25+
Peach Syrup, Cane Sugar, Ice, Water
- Golden Pineapple Oolong Tea Slushy$5.25+
Pineapple Jam, Oolong Tea, Ice
- Taro Milk Slushy$5.25+
- Oreo Cocoa Slushy$5.25+
Ice, Chocolate Syrup, Oreo, Cocoa Powder, Milk Powder, Milk
Milk Tea
- Black Milk Tea$4.95+
Tea Base, Cane Sugar, Ice, Creamer
- Green Milk Tea$4.95+
Tea Base, Cane Sugar, Ice, Creamer
- Oolong Milk Tea$4.95+
Tea Base, Cane Sugar, Ice, Creamer
- Thai Milk Tea$4.95+
Tea Base, Cane Sugar, Ice, Creamer
- Rose Milk Tea$5.15+
Tea Base, Flavor Syrup, Ice, Creamer
- Cherry blossom Milk Tea$5.15+
Black Tea, Flavor Syrup, Ice, Creamer
- Taro Milk Tea$5.15+
Tea Base, Taro Powder, Cane Sugar, Ice, Creamer
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.15+
Black Tea, Strawberry Syrup, Cane Sugar, Ice, Creamer
- Coconut Milk Tea$5.15+
Black Tea, Coconut Powder, Cane Sugar, Ice, Creamer
- Honey Milk Tea$4.95+
Tea Base, Honey Water, Ice, Creamer
- Chai Milk Tea$4.95+
Chai Syrup, Milk, Ice
- Caramel Milk Tea$5.15+
Caramel Syrup, Milk Powder, Ice, Black Tea
- Winter Melon Milk Tea$5.15+
Winter Melon Syrup, Milk Powder, Ice, Tea Base
- Mango Milk Tea ( Black, Green, Oolong) Tea$5.15+
Mango Syrup, Milk Powder, Ice, Tea Base
Latte
- Mocha Latte$5.25+
Hot Water, Mocha Powder, Milk, Cane Sugar, Ice
- Taro Milk Latte$5.25+
Hot Water, Taro Powder, Milk, Cane Sugar, Ice
- Thai Tea latte$5.25+
Hot Water, Thai Tea Powder, Milk, Cane Sugar, Ice
- Matcha Latte$5.25+
Hot Water, Matcha Powder, Milk, Cane Sugar, Ice
- Honeydew latte$5.25+
Sugar, Honeydew Powder, Ice, Hot Water, Milk