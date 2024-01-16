Lulu Solano Ave.
All Day/A La Carte
- Today's Pastries$7.00
- Fresh Khubs$10.00
Ground Lamb, Kishek, Pine Nut Chili Crisp
- Mezze Sampler$28.00
Pita Chips & Crudite Mini Falafels (4) Serrano & Garlic Hummus Labneh
- Sides
- Kids Meal$14.00
Kids Mezze: Scrambled eggs Pancakes Crudite Pita Or Chicken Tenders French Fries Crudite
- Toum Caesar$18.00
Lettuce, Crispy Brussels, Vegan Toum Dressing, Soft-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Za'atar Furikake
- Crispy Pita Salad$18.00
Fennel, Strawberry, Persian Cucumber, Pomegranate Molasses Dressing, Crescenza
- Tomato and Labneh$16.00
Fillo, Ghee, Kumquat Marmalade, Nigella
- Toum Fries$14.00
Toum, Crispy Garlic, Shatta Ketchup
- Harissa Tots$15.00
House Tater Tots, Preserved Lemon Aioli
- Fresh Corn Polenta$14.00
Fresh Corn, Labneh, Pickled Onion, Herbs
- Warm Kitfo Nayyeh$18.00
Tartare, Warm Ghee and Spices, Toum and Pita
- Sliders$6.00
Choice of: Crispy Sumac Chicken Falafel Halloumi Lamb Sausage and Egg
- Chicken Kebab$28.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh, Hashweh Risotto, Salata Arabiya
- Arabi Fish and Chips$30.00
Chickpea-Battered Cod, Harissa Fries, Tahini Romesco
- Mansaf Pot Pie$38.00
Braised Lamb, Kishek, Saffron Rice, Pine Nuts, Gremolata, Roti
- Dessert